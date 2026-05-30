Board Meeting 30 May 2026 23 May 2026

Fratelli Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday May 30 2026 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the following items:- 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2026 along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon; 2. Any other matter

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2026 3 Apr 2026

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) as amended from time to time, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, 03rd April, 2026, inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved: A. To re-appoint Mr. Gaurav Sekhri, as Managing Director of the company. B. To appoint Mrs. Monika Gupta, as Company secretary cum compliance officer of the company. C. Postal Ballot notice to seek shareholders approval; D. The appointment of M/s. Ajay Baroota & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as scrutinizers for the postal ballot process.

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2026 12 Mar 2026

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015) as amended from time to time, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, 12th March, 2026, inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved the issuance of Corporate Guarantee of Rs. 72.50 crore in favour of SVC Co-op. Bank Ltd. against renewal of borrowing facilities sanctioned to Fratelli Wines Private Limited (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary).

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Fratelli Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday February 12 2026 inter alia to consider approved and take on record (A) Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine month period on December 31 2025 (B) Any other matter In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, February 12, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda:- (i) Un-Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for Q3&9MFY26 ended on December 31, 2025. (ii) Appointment of Mr. SANJAY KUMAR JAIN (DIN: 01014176) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, w.e.f. from Feburary 12th 2026. (iii) Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors, with effective from February 12, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Fratelli Vineyards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 14 2025 inter alia to consider approved and take on record the following items:- (A) Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter ended on September 30 2025 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon; (B) Proposal of Voluntary De-listing of equity shares of the Company from The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited a Regional Stock Exchange; and (C) Any other matter. In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, November 14, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda:- (i) Un-Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (ii) Voluntary De-listing of equity shares of the Company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) (iii) Reconreconstitution of the various Committees of the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 28 Oct 2025

In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28th October, 2025, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following: (i) Allotment of 1,50,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each, pursuant to the conversion of 1,50,000 Warrants, allotted on August 23, 2024, at an issue price of Rs.300/- each to certain promoter and promoter group member. (ii) To enter into a loan agreement with Fratelli Wines Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary company) for granting an unsecured Loan of upto Rs. 12 Crore (Rupees Twelve Crore).

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025