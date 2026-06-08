To

The Members of

Fratelli Vineyards Limited (Formerly known as Tinna Trade Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Fratelli Vineyards Limited (formerly known as Tinna Trade Limited) (the "Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its loss (including other comprehensive loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") read together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements and Board of Directors

Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the relevant Rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, was carried out and reported by the erstwhile statutory auditors ASHM & Associates, Chartered Accountants, having firm registration no. 005790C who had expressed unmodified opinion vide their audit report dated May 28, 2024, whose report have been furnished to us and which have been relied upon by us for the purpose of audit of the standalone financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive loss), standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on ended April 02, 2025 and April 10, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements;

h) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2025 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. ( a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no.-45(f) of notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no.-45(g) of notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except audit trail functionality at the database level due to inherent limitations of the software and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention (refer Note - 45(k) of the standalone financial statements)

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report dated May, 28th 2025

on the standalone financial statements of Fratelli Vineyards Limited (formerly known as Tinna Trade Limited) (the "Company") for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report even date.

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has not capitalized any intangible assets in the books of the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), held in the name of the Company, hence the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year ended March 31, 2025. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company does not have any Intangible asset.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any inventory on year end and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company

(iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties except mentioned below :

Particulars Loans a) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year- - Subsidiaries - Others 368.90 b) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date (including opening balance) in respect of above (ases Subsidiaries Others 368.90

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advance in the nature of loan during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee and security during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans or advance in the nature of loan, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and which is repayable on demand. However, the Company has not demanded any repayment during the year and there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to any other parties except given below and none of these are granted to promoters or related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Act, 2013:-

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - - Repayable on demand 368.90 - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - -

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of loan given and investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied. The Company has not provided any guarantees or given any security.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act for the Companys activities. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, certain dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute and the forum where the dispute is pending are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs In Lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs In Lakhs) Forum where the dispute is pending Central Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Central Goods & Service Tax 2020-21 86.11 3.06 Assistant Commissioner GST - Gujarat Central Goods & Service Tax 2019-20 67.68 3.41 Appellate Authority GST - West Bengal Central Goods & Service Tax 2018-19 56.90 5.51 Appellate Authority GST - Tamil Nadu Central Goods & Service Tax 2019-20 9.71 - Assistant Commissioner GST - Tamil Nadu Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2012-13 7.19 1.44 Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax 2020-21 2.80 0.56 Commissioner of Income Tax

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loan, were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not used any funds raised on short-term basis for long term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has made a preferential allotment of equity shares and share warrants convertible into equity shares. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Act, as applicable. The amount raised has been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the act and accordingly, clause 3(xii)) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) As the internal audit is in progress, we were unable to obtain the internal audit reports of the Company. Consequently, these reports have not been taken into consideration in our audit.

(xv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred in section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirement of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of H504.09 lakhs in the current financial year and there are no cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note no. 38 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to spend on corporate social responsibility as per section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report dated May, 28th 2025 on the standalone financial statements of Fratelli Vineyards Limited (formerly known as Tinna Trade Limited) for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Fratelli Vineyards Limited (formerly known as Tinna Trade Limited) (the "Company") as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors

Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and Standard on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note.