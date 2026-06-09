To

The Members of

Fusion Finance Limited

(Formerly Fusion Micro Finance Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Fusion Finance Limited (Formerly Fusion Micro Finance Limited) (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section below, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

As stated in Note 60 to the financial statements, the Company has not evaluated whether any of the expected credit allowances recognised in the year ended March 31, 2025 should be retrospectively adjusted to the previously reported amounts in the prior year presented because of impracticability as described in Ind AS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. In the absence of sufficient and appropriate evidence, we are unable to comment on the Companys basis of impracticability to evaluate and determine whether any retrospective adjustment should have been made to previously reported amounts in the prior year presented.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our

responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the financial statements.

Material uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 61 to the financial statements which describes the material uncertainty in relation to the going concern assumption used in the preparation of the financial statements. This condition and other matters stated in the Note indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said Note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section of our report, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Impairment of financial instruments (including provision for Expected Credit Loss) (As described in note 2.7 of the financial statements) Principal audit procedures performed included the following: Ind AS 109 requires the Company to provide for impairment of its loan receivables (financial instruments) using the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) approach. ECL involves an estimation of probability-weighted loss on financial instruments over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loans and advances. We have examined the policies approved by the Board of Directors of the Company that articulate the objectives of managing portfolio and their business models. We have also verified the methodology adopted for computation of ECL ("ECL Model") that addresses policies approved by the Board of Directors, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures measured at amortised cost. In the process, a significant degree of judgement has been applied by the management for: Additionally, we have also confirmed that adjustments to the output of the ECL model is consistent with the documented rationale and the amount of adjustment has been approved by the Board of Directors a. Defining qualitative/ quantitative thresholds for ‘significant increase in credit risk ("SICR") and ‘default. Our audit procedures related to the allowance for ECL included the following, among others: b. Grouping of loan portfolio under homogenous pools to determine probability of default on a collective basis. • Evaluation of the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to ECL. These controls, among others, included controls over the allocation of assets into stages; c. Estimating recoveries to determine loss given default on a collective basis for loans that have defaulted. • Involvement of Internal Specialist for review of stage classification of Loan portfolio; d. Determining effect of less frequent past events on future probability of default. • Involvement of Internal Expert for evaluation and understanding of the model adopted by the Company for calculation of Expected Credit Losses including the appropriateness of the data on which the calculation is based; • Testing on sample basis, the input and historical data used for determining the Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) rates, model validation and agreeing the data with the underlying books of account and records; • Evaluated the incorporation of the applicable assumptions into the ECL Model and tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the Company with the help of internal experts. • Tested the adequacy of the adjustment after stressing the inputs used in determining the output as per the ECL Model tested that the adjustment is in conformity with the amount approved by the Board of Directors. • Evaluated that the Companys ECL allowance is derived in accordance with Ind AS 109 • Assessed the accuracy of disclosures made in relation to the ECL allowance in accordance with Ind AS 107 (See also our comments in ‘Basis of Qualified opinion paragraph above and in our report on Internal Financial Controls)

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis and Boards Report including Annexures to Board Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis and Boards Report including Annexures to Board Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to

liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internalfinancialcontrols relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matter described in sub-paragraph (b) of the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter(s) described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter(s) described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) The matter(s) described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section above and Material uncertainty related to Going Concern section above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and in paragraph (b) above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses qualified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements for the reasons stated therein.

i) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its director during the year is in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid of Rs. 6.32 crore is in excess of the limit laid down under this section.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements - Refer Note 51(a) to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 51(e) to the financial statements;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in the note 57 (a) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in the note 57 (b) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used three accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention in respect of one software.

Additionally, audit trail feature for two accounting software was not maintained for the year ended March 31, 2024, hence reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable in respect of those software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE ";A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Fusion Finance Limited (Formerly Fusion Micro Finance Limited) ("the Company") as at March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements as at March 31, 2025.

The Company has concluded that it was impracticable to evaluate and determine any amounts for retrospective recognition and measurement in those prior periods on account of expected credit loss allowance as explained in note 60 of the financial statements of the Company. As a result, we are unable to determine whether any adjustments were required for prior period(s) relating to the impairment charge recorded for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Because of the deficiency in financial closing and reporting process, in respect of information as aforesaid,

we are unable to assess whether or not the current years figures are comparable to those of the previous year.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to the financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the material weakness does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a)A.The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the items once every two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification, however reconciliation between physical and book records are in progress.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties and hence reporting under clause (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable.

(iii)(a) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, in our opinion, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect ofloans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Note 2.7.1 to the financial statements explains the Companys accounting policy relating to impairment of financial assets which include loans assets. In accordance with that policy, loan assets with balances as at March 31, 2025, aggregating Rs. 645.72 crores were categorised as credit impaired ("Stage 3") and Rs. 256.22 crores were categorised as those where the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition ("Stage 2"). Disclosures in respect of such loans have been provided in Note 6 to the financial statements. Additionally, out of loans and advances in the nature of loans with balances as at the year-end aggregating Rs. 7,246.14 crores, where credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition (categorised as "Stage 1"), delay in the repayment of interest and/or principal in respect of loans aggregating to Rs. 11.13 crores are also identified. In all other cases, the repayment of principal and interest is regular. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemised list of loan assets where delinquencies in the repayment of principal and interest have been identified.

(d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, as at the year-end is Rs. 645.72 Crores. Reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan agreements.

(e) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments, or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being Non-Banking Finance Company registered with RBI, provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable and no order has been passed by the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates. (Financial year) Amount (Rs. in crore)* Amount (Rs. in crore)* Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) 2019-20 16.62 13.30 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) 2020-21 11.18 8.94 Goods & Service Tax Act Goods & Service tax Additional Commissioner Gr.2 (Appeal) Varanasi 2017-18 0.02 0.01 Goods & Service Tax Act Goods & Service tax Delhi GST State authority (Sales Tax Officer-Class II/ AVATO) 2019-20 0.05 0.05 Goods & Service Tax Act Goods & Service tax Delhi GST State authority (GSTO) 2023-24 0.01 0.01 Goods & Service Tax Act Goods & Service tax UP GST State authority 2023-24 0.01 0.01

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted

in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit, except for cases as identified by the management relating to cash embezzlement by employees amounting to Rs. 3.85 Crores.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system, whereby its scope and coverage need to be increased to make it to commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it has obtained the registration.

(b) During the year:

- the Company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

- the Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no other Companies part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on

our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. (Refer ‘Material uncertainty related to going concern provided in the main audit report).

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.