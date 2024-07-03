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Fusion Finance Ltd Share Price Live

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165.6
(0.49%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:52 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open165.61
  • Day's High167.3
  • 52 Wk High224.77
  • Prev. Close164.79
  • Day's Low164.5
  • 52 Wk Low 136.5
  • Turnover (lac)72.91
  • P/E192.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value106.27
  • EPS0.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,677.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fusion Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹165.61

Prev. Close

₹164.79

Turnover(Lac.)

₹72.91

Day's High

₹167.3

Day's Low

₹164.5

52 Week's High

₹224.77

52 Week's Low

₹136.5

Book Value

₹106.27

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,677.49

P/E

192.03

EPS

0.86

Divi. Yield

0

Fusion Finance Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2025

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9 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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1 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Fusion Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fusion Finance Sinks 20% After Q1 Loss, Higher NPAs

Fusion Finance Sinks 20% After Q1 Loss, Higher NPAs

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Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.

7 Aug 2024|10:46 AM
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Fusion Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.02%

Foreign: 52.02%

Indian: 2.15%

Non-Promoter- 19.16%

Institutions: 19.16%

Non-Institutions: 26.43%

Custodian: 0.22%

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Share PriceShare Price

Fusion Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

100.65

100.62

100.07

81.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,542.68

2,747.53

2,221.57

1,255.19

Net Worth

1,643.33

2,848.15

2,321.64

1,336.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fusion Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fusion Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan

Independent Director

Namrata Kaul

Nominee

Narendra Ostawal

Independent Director

PUNEET GUPTA

Additional Director

Rajeev Sardana

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Garyali

Additional Director

Hemant Mundra

Additional Director

Brahamanand Hegde

Non Executive Director

Remika Agarwal

Registered Office

H-1 C Block Community Centre,

Naraina Vihar,

Delhi - 110028

Tel: 91-11-6910500

Website: http://www.fusionmicrofinance.com

Email: companysecretary@fusionmicrofinance.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Fusion Finance Limited was initially incorporated as Ambience Fincap Private Limited on September 5, 1994 at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to...
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Reports by Fusion Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Fusion Finance Ltd share price today?

The Fusion Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹165.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fusion Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fusion Finance Ltd is ₹2677.49 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fusion Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fusion Finance Ltd is 192.03 and 1.09 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fusion Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fusion Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fusion Finance Ltd is ₹136.5 and ₹224.77 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Fusion Finance Ltd?

Fusion Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.13%, 3 Years at -31.40%, 1 Year at -9.61%, 6 Month at 2.51%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -23.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fusion Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fusion Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.18 %
Institutions - 19.16 %
Public - 26.43 %

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