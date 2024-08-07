Board Meeting 15 May 2026 9 May 2026

Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve As per detailed disclosure enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for the quarter and FY ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.05.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Remika Agarwal as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, as per detailed director disclosed.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2026

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its Meeting held on Friday, March 27, 2026, have considered and approved the following (copy enclosed): 1. Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. 2. Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and Handling of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2026 20 Mar 2026

As per detailed disclosure enclosed. As per detailed disclosure enclosed.

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2026 27 Feb 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 27, 2026 - pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Change in management

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 31 Jan 2026

Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 Regulation 50 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Fusion Finance Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday February 06 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: (i) Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months period ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 6, 2026 - pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2026)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2026 17 Jan 2026

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer - Leadership Update under Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 29 Dec 2025 23 Dec 2025

Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation regarding the meeting of the Working Committee of the Company under Regulation 29 & 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Allotment of 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand) senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, taxable, non-convertible debentures each having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) of the aggregate nominal value of up to Rs. 150,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Crores only), including a green shoe option of up to Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crores only) (the Debentures), for cash, at par on private placement basis, as per detailed disclosure enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.12.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Working Committee of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 16 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the fund raising by issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Intimation regarding the Allotment of 16,000 (Sixteen Thousand) secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, nonconvertible debentures each having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) of the aggregate nominal value of up to Rs. 160,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Sixty Crores only) on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.12.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2025 30 Oct 2025

Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Board Meeting of Fusion Finance Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 04, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the followings: (i) Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025; and (ii) Fund raising by issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement basis, in compliance with SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 and other laws for the time being in force and subject to such approvals as may be required in this regard. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 04, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2025 30 Sep 2025

As per detailed disclosure enclosed

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

Outcome of the board meeting held on September 04, 2025 under Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2025 17 Aug 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday August 08 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2025 21 Jun 2025

Leadership Update under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2025 10 Jun 2025