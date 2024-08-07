Fusion Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
100.65
100.62
100.07
81.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,542.68
2,747.53
2,221.57
1,255.19
Net Worth
1,643.33
2,848.15
2,321.64
1,336.38
Minority Interest
Debt
6,402.02
8,615.9
6,778.4
5,775.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
26.36
27.62
22.98
Total Liabilities
8,045.35
11,490.41
9,127.66
7,135.17
Fixed Assets
29.82
33.62
21.21
19.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.07
2.06
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
118.03
105.36
109.74
Networking Capital
-100.74
-164.36
-105.22
-63.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.7
13.85
14.41
4.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
142.88
132.06
143.59
108.49
Sundry Creditors
-76.59
-67.73
-71.63
-37.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-170.73
-242.54
-191.59
-139.28
Cash
853.05
1,553.19
1,065.03
1,153.6
Total Assets
784.2
1,542.54
1,086.38
1,218.55
Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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