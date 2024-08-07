|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Jul 2025
|30 Jun 2025
|Newspaper advertisement w.r.t the information regarding 31st Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual means Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of 31st AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.07.2025)
Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.
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