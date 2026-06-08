To the Members of FYNX CAPITAL LIMITED (Formerly Known as Rajath Finance Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Auditors Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of FYNX CAPITAL LIMITED (Formerly Known as Rajath Finance Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

www.ncvaishndv.corn

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Companys revenue is derived Our procedures included, amongst others: from financing activities. The Company recognizes revenue when the interest accrues on loans given. 1. Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies and compliance with applicable accounting standards. We identified the recognition of revenue as a key audit matter during the year and as at year end because revenue is one of the key 2. Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls with respect to revenue recognition and tested operating effectiveness of such controls on selected transactions. performance indicators of the Company. Therefore, it is subject to risk of misstatement to meet the targets and expectations of the stakeholders. 3. Performed substantive testing on samples selected using statistical sampling of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents to assess whether criteria for revenue recognition are met. 4. We tested, on a sample basis using statistical sampling, specific revenue transactions recorded around the year end date to check whether revenue has been recognized in the correct reporting period by testing the underlying documents 5. Assessed the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements with respect to revenue recognized during the year as required by applicable Ind AS.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report and Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report and Shareholders Information but does not include financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charge with Governance for the Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are i free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control

relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work in evaluating the results of our work (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 were audited by the predecessor auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements on 21st June, 2024. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) ln our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 1(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) ln our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) of the Act and paragraph (v) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements in Note No. 47.

ii. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, hence provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses has not been made.

iii. There is no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to Investors Education Funds by the Company, as required by the provisions of sub section (2) of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 28 to the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order.

For N C Vaishnav 8i Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN - 112712W

CA Jayesh Mehta Partner

M. No. - 037267

Place - Vadodara

Date - May 23rd, 2025

UDIN - 25037267BMHXNC2700

ANNEXURE A

(Refer to paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of FYNX CAPITAL LIMITED (Formerly Known as Rajath Finance Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to the financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For N C Vaishnav & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN - 112712W

CA Jayesh Mehta

Partner

M.No.-057267

Place - Vadodara

Date - May 23rd, 2025

UDIN - 25037267BMHXNC2700

ANNEXURE B

Annexure to Independent Auditors Report for the year ended March 31. 2025 (Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanation provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-Use Assets and Intangible Assets

(a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full details including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant right-of-use assets.

(2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right- of-use assets by the management in a phased periodical manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties which are disclosed in financial statements (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventories

(a) The Company does not have any inventory, hence physical verification of inventory and reporting under paragraph 3(ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company does not have any sanctioned amount for working capital requirement, hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) Loans given

(a) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) The Company, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans given are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

(d) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and reports total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

(e) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedure and according to the information and explanation made available to us, The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) Compliance of section 185 186

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees in contravention of the provisions of sections 185 and 186(1) of the Act, the other provision of the section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(v) Public Deposit

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

(vi) Cost Records

The Company is not required to maintain cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and hence reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) Statutory Dues

Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

(viii) Undisclosed Income

There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) Borrowings

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (b) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(c) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) Issue of Securities

(a) During the year the company raised Rs.1600 Lakhs by way of issue of 160,00,000 equity shares by way of Right issue at a face value of Rs.10/- each. The money raised during the year have not been utilized by the company as at 31.032025, because moneys were raised at the fag-end of the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3{x)(b) of the Order is not applicable,

(xi) Fraud

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, no complaints were received from whistle blower by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Related Parties

According to the records examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till the date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) Non-Cash transactions

In our opinion during the year, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with itss directors or persons connected with itss directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(a) In our opinion, the Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Cash Loss

The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 2,11,37,082/- during the financial year 2024-25 covered by our audit and Rs. 80,81,595/- during the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and we have taken into consideration on the reasons given by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) Ability to pay liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility - Unspent Amount

Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 is not applicable on the company accordingly clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(xxi) Consolidated Financial Statement

The company is not required to prepare a consolidated financial statement hence the clause is not applicable.

For N C Vaishnav & Co.

Chartered Accountants FRN -112712W

CA Jayesh Mehta Partner

M.No. - 037267

Place - Vadodara

Date - May 23rd, 2025

UDIN - 25037267BMHXNC2700