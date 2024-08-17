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SectorFinance
Open₹4.73
Prev. Close₹4.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.73
Day's Low₹4.7
52 Week's High₹7.66
52 Week's Low₹1.68
Book Value₹0.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.83
1.66
2.82
2.93
Net Worth
19.17
5.66
6.82
6.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
-7.13
-0.09
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Shanker Raman Siddhanathan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashok Kumar Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Nag
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjali Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijaya Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Hirenbhai Bheda
Chairman & Additional Director
M S Sahu
208-215 Star Plaza,
Phulchhab Chowk,
Gujarat - 360001
Tel: 91-281-2447800/3013344
Website: http://www.rajathfinance.com
Email: investorrelations-rajath@hotmail.com; rajathfin@ho
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Fynx Capital Limited was initially incorporated as Rajath Leasing and Finance Limited on 13 December, 1984. Company was registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) an...
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Reports by Fynx Capital Ltd
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