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Fynx Capital Ltd Share Price Live

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4.7
(3.98%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:51:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open4.73
  • Day's High4.73
  • 52 Wk High7.66
  • Prev. Close4.52
  • Day's Low4.7
  • 52 Wk Low 1.68
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fynx Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹4.73

Prev. Close

₹4.52

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹4.73

Day's Low

₹4.7

52 Week's High

₹7.66

52 Week's Low

₹1.68

Book Value

₹0.79

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fynx Capital Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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18 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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14 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

7 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Fynx Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Fynx Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 25.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Fynx Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.83

1.66

2.82

2.93

Net Worth

19.17

5.66

6.82

6.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.1

-7.13

-0.09

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Fynx Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fynx Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Shanker Raman Siddhanathan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashok Kumar Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Nag

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjali Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijaya Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Hirenbhai Bheda

Chairman & Additional Director

M S Sahu

Registered Office

208-215 Star Plaza,

Phulchhab Chowk,

Gujarat - 360001

Tel: 91-281-2447800/3013344

Website: http://www.rajathfinance.com

Email: investorrelations-rajath@hotmail.com; rajathfin@ho

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Fynx Capital Limited was initially incorporated as Rajath Leasing and Finance Limited on 13 December, 1984. Company was registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) an...
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Reports by Fynx Capital Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Fynx Capital Ltd share price today?

The Fynx Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fynx Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fynx Capital Ltd is ₹94.00 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fynx Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fynx Capital Ltd is 0 and 5.69 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fynx Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fynx Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fynx Capital Ltd is ₹1.68 and ₹7.66 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Fynx Capital Ltd?

Fynx Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.96%, 3 Years at 82.80%, 1 Year at 169.05%, 6 Month at -27.10%, 3 Month at -25.41% and 1 Month at -1.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fynx Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fynx Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.10 %

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