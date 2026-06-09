Fynx Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.83
1.66
2.82
2.93
Net Worth
19.17
5.66
6.82
6.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0.47
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.15
0.04
0.06
0.05
Total Liabilities
19.58
6.17
6.88
6.98
Fixed Assets
0.53
1.01
1.07
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.22
4.39
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.54
0.49
0.16
0.11
Networking Capital
0
-0.23
-0.62
-0.03
Inventories
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.26
0.17
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.28
-0.04
-0.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.14
-0.65
0.01
Cash
16.04
0.1
0.1
1.31
Total Assets
18.33
5.76
0.71
1.61
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.