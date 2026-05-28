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Fynx Capital Ltd Board Meeting

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4.52
(2.26%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202621 May 2026
Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial statement for quarter and march ended 31.03.2026 along with other agenda.
Board Meeting29 Jan 202623 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results & Stock Split Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Examine And Approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 And Other Matters. Outcome of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025 and other agenda of FYNX Capital Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.01.2026)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting of Fynx Capital Limited held on 07th November 2025 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Maheswar Sahu [DIN: 00034051 as an Addisenal Director and Chairman of the company with effect from 07th November, 2025, subject to approval from Shareholder at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The Brief Profile is enclosed. 2. Approval of remuneration of Mr. Maheswar Sahu [DIN: 00034051) as Director of the company 3. Approval of related party transaction with Mr. Maheswar Sahu (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) 4. Approval of related party transaction with Shree Sai Tours and Travels 5. Approval of related party transaction with M/s. Lord Krishna Financial Services Limited ~ Sub-division / Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid up, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of Members of the Company, through Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 6. Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, consequent to the Sub-division / Split of the face value of the Equity Shares of the Company, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of Members of the Company, through Extra Ordinary General Meeting, 7. To authorise the adoption of ESOP Plan (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting of Fynx Capital Limited held on 07th November 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 07/11/2025)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202526 Aug 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.08.2025 of Fynx Capital Limited
Board Meeting23 Jul 202519 Jul 2025
Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of Quarter ended 30th June 2025 of Fynx Capital Limited (Formerly known as Rajath Finance Limited) Outcome of Board Meeting of FYNX Capital Limited for quarter ended June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.07.2025) Rectified Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2025 of FYNX Capital Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.08.2025)

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