Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting of Fynx Capital Limited held on 07th November 2025 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Maheswar Sahu [DIN: 00034051 as an Addisenal Director and Chairman of the company with effect from 07th November, 2025, subject to approval from Shareholder at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The Brief Profile is enclosed. 2. Approval of remuneration of Mr. Maheswar Sahu [DIN: 00034051) as Director of the company 3. Approval of related party transaction with Mr. Maheswar Sahu (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) 4. Approval of related party transaction with Shree Sai Tours and Travels 5. Approval of related party transaction with M/s. Lord Krishna Financial Services Limited ~ Sub-division / Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid up, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of Members of the Company, through Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 6. Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, consequent to the Sub-division / Split of the face value of the Equity Shares of the Company, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of Members of the Company, through Extra Ordinary General Meeting, 7. To authorise the adoption of ESOP Plan (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting of Fynx Capital Limited held on 07th November 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 07/11/2025)