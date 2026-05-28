|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial statement for quarter and march ended 31.03.2026 along with other agenda.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consider, Examine And Approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 And Other Matters. Outcome of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025 and other agenda of FYNX Capital Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting of Fynx Capital Limited held on 07th November 2025 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Maheswar Sahu [DIN: 00034051 as an Addisenal Director and Chairman of the company with effect from 07th November, 2025, subject to approval from Shareholder at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The Brief Profile is enclosed. 2. Approval of remuneration of Mr. Maheswar Sahu [DIN: 00034051) as Director of the company 3. Approval of related party transaction with Mr. Maheswar Sahu (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) 4. Approval of related party transaction with Shree Sai Tours and Travels 5. Approval of related party transaction with M/s. Lord Krishna Financial Services Limited ~ Sub-division / Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid up, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of Members of the Company, through Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 6. Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, consequent to the Sub-division / Split of the face value of the Equity Shares of the Company, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of Members of the Company, through Extra Ordinary General Meeting, 7. To authorise the adoption of ESOP Plan (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting of Fynx Capital Limited held on 07th November 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 07/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2025
|26 Aug 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.08.2025 of Fynx Capital Limited
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2025
|19 Jul 2025
|Fynx Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of Quarter ended 30th June 2025 of Fynx Capital Limited (Formerly known as Rajath Finance Limited) Outcome of Board Meeting of FYNX Capital Limited for quarter ended June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.07.2025) Rectified Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2025 of FYNX Capital Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.08.2025)
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