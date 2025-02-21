4:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RAJATH FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RAJATH FINANCE LIMITED (507962) RECORD DATE 21.02.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (Four) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 21/02/2025 DR-827/2024-2025 * Issue Price of Rs.10/- is payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.02.2025)