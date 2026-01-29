Outcome of Board Meeting of Fynx Capital Limited held on 07th November 2025 Approval of related party transaction with M/s. Lord Krishna Financial Services Limited ~Sub-division / Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One only) each fully paid up, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of Members of the Company, through Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Outcome of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 and other agenda of FYNX Capital Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.01.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Fynx Capital Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FYNX CAPITAL LTD (507962) RECORD DATE 25/02/2026 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/02/2026 DR-828/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE455H01013 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/02/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.02.2026) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20260204-37 dated February 04, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code FYNX CAPITAL LTD (507962) New ISIN No. INE455H01021 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-02-2026 (DR- 828/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.02.2026) Intimation of New ISIN Issued for Sub-Division/Stock Split of Equity Shares of Fynx Capital Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.02.2026) Intimation of Credit Confirmation of Shares from Depositories pursuant to Stock Split/Sub-division of Equity Shares of Fynx Capital Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.03.2026)