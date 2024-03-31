G V Electricals Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS

You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our restated financial statements attached in the chapter

titled "Financial Information of the Company " beginning on page 195. You should also read the section titled "Risk

Factors" on page 23 and the section titled "Forward Looking Statements" on page 22 of this Red Herring

Prospectus, which discusses a number of factors and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results

of operations. The following discussion relates to us and, unless otherwise stated or the context requires otherwise, is

based on our Restated financial Statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian

GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and restated as described in the report of our auditor

dated March 26, 2026 which is included in this Red Herring Prospectus under "Financial Statements ". The Restated

Financial Information has been prepared on a basis that differs in certain material respects from generally accepted

accounting principles in other jurisdictions, including US GAAP and IFRS. Our financial year ends on March 31 of

each year and all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

Business Overview

Incorporated in 1985, we are a power distribution infrastructure services provider engaged in providing operation and

maintenance ("O&M") and allied support services primarily to electricity distribution utilities in India. Our services

support such utilities in the operation, maintenance and field-level execution of works relating to their electricity

distribution networks ("Network(s)") and associated infrastructure, including distribution lines, feeders, substations,

poles and cables forming part of electricity distribution systems used for distribution of electricity to consumers.

Our operations are broadly organized into three service verticals: (i) Network Operation and Maintenance ("O&M")

Services, (ii) Electrical Infrastructure and Network Development Works, and (iii) Metering and Meter Management

Services. These verticals collectively cover operational and maintenance support for distribution networks, execution

of electrical infrastructure works associated with distribution systems, and metering-related field services undertaken

for electricity distribution utilities.

Under our Network O&M Services vertical, we undertake maintenance and operational support of electrical

distribution systems across multiple voltage levels, including 33 kV, 11 kV and low-tension ("LT") networks, provide

O&M support for 33/11 kV substations and deploy technical manpower for field operations such as line maintenance,

network inspection and fault rectification.

Under the Electrical Infrastructure and Network Development Works vertical, we undertake allied electrical and civil

works relating to electricity distribution infrastructure, including pole-related works such as erection and shifting of

poles, cable-related works including laying, jointing and termination of underground and overhead cables, and civil

works such as excavation, foundation works, construction of plinths and other supporting civil structures required for

installation, maintenance or restoration of distribution infrastructure.

Under the Metering and Meter Management Services vertical, we undertake metering-related field services for

electricity distribution utilities, including installation and replacement of energy meters, meter testing, meter reading

and other related metering support activities carried out in accordance with operational requirements specified by the

relevant utilities.

Our contracts are typically awarded through competitive tender processes conducted by electricity distribution

utilities, pursuant to which we enter into rate contracts, outline agreements or annual maintenance contracts ("AMC")

for defined service areas and contract periods. Under such arrangements, specific purchase orders or work orders are

issued from time to time for execution of defined services. In certain cases, particularly for private sector clients,

services may also be awarded directly through work orders or purchase orders.

In the course of executing such contracts, our operations involve deployment of field personnel, including supervisors,

linemen, technicians and helpers, across designated service areas. Our field teams undertake operational and

maintenance activities in accordance with the operational requirements specified by the relevant electricity distribution

utilities and are supported by operational vehicles, tools and equipment required for carrying out inspection,

maintenance and restoration activities across distribution networks.

Electricity demand in India is growing at approximately 6-6.5% annually. In addition, capital expenditure of

approximately Rs.9.12-9.15 lakh crore under the National Electricity Plan - Transmission and approximately Rs.3.03 lakh

crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme ("RDSS") has been envisaged for expansion and strengthening

of transmission and distribution infrastructure. These policy-led investments are expected to support demand for EPC

activities and long-term operations and maintenance services. (Source: Infomerics Report)

Our Company has obtained ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and SA 8000:2014 certifications for

its management systems covering quality, environmental, occupational health and safety and social accountability

aspects of its operations.

As of June 30, 2026, our Companys order book in respect of ongoing projects comprises 34 projects, with an

aggregate value (unexecuted portion) of approximately Rs. 553.70 crores.

Our Company is led by Jawed Akhtar, Chairman and Whole-time Director, who has over 30 years of experience and

is responsible for the overall management of the Company, including monitoring budgets, formulation of business

plans, strategic decision-making and oversight of corporate governance matters. Sunil Lakshman Vatsa, Managing

Director, who has over 30 years of experience, is responsible for overseeing the overall operations of the Company,

including strategic decision-making, project execution, business development and expansion of the Companys market

reach. Dharmendra Shahi, Chief Financial Officer, who has over 22 years of experience, is responsible for handling

the accounts and finance operations of our Company.

Key Performance Indicators

Our key performance indicators for the last three financial years and stub period are as follows:

i (Rs. In Lakhs except percentages and ratios)

Key Financial Performance FY 2025-26 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Revenue from operations (1) 15,641.29 13,123.56 11,179.56 EBITDA (2) 1,704.94 804.35 613.89 EBITDA Margin (3) 10.90% 6.13% 5.49% PAT (4) 1,046.57 466.08 280.32 PAT Margin (5) 6.69% 3.55% 2.51% RoE (%) (6) 36.81% 23.16% 17.91% RoCE (%) (7) 31.13% 23.88% 27.14% Net Worth (8) 3,366.56 2,319.99 1,705.07 Repetitive customers % (9) 88.29% 97.14% 99.28%

Notes:

(1

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9

Revenue from operation means revenue from sale of products & services and other operating revenues*EBITDA is calculated as Profit before tax + Depreciation + Finance cost - Other IncomeEBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by Revenue from Operationspat is calculated as Profit before tax - Tax Expensespat Margin is calculated as PATfor the period/year divided by revenue from operations.Return on Equity is ratio of Profit after Tax and Average Shareholders EquityReturn on Capital Employed is calculated as EBIT divided by capital employed, which is defined as ShareholdersFund + Long term borrowing + Short term borrowing+ Deferred Tax Liability.Net Worth is calculated as total shareholders funds.Revenue from repeat customers represents revenue generated during the relevant fiscal year or period fromcustomers who were also invoiced in the immediately preceding financial year. The percentage of revenue fromrepeat customers is calculated by dividing revenue from repeat customers by total revenue from operations for therespective fiscal year or period.

Explanation for KPI metrics:

KPI Explanations Revenue from

Operations Revenue from Operations is used by our management to track the revenue profile of the

business and in turn helps to assess the overall financial performance of our Company and

volume of our business EBITDA EBITDA provides information regarding the operational efficiency of the business EBITDA Margin

(%) EBITDA Margin (%) is an indicator of the operational profitability and financial performance

of our business. PAT Profit after tax provides information regarding the overall profitability of the business. PAT Margin (%) PAT Margin (%) is an indicator of the overall profitability and financial performance of our

business. ROE (%) RoE provides how efficiently our Company generates profits from shareholders funds. ROCE (%) RoCE provides how efficiently our Company generates earnings from the capital employed in

the business. Net Worth Net worth is used by the management to ascertain the total value created by the entity and

provides a snapshot of current financial position of the entity. Repetitive

customers (%) Percentage (%) of Revenue from Repeat Customers = (Revenue from customers invoiced in

both the current period and the immediately preceding financial year ^ Revenue from

Operations) x 100

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

A. Basis of preparation of Financial Statements

The Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as at March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March

31, 2024, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025

and March 31, 2024, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025,

and March 31, 2024, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, the Notes and Annexures as forming

part of these Restated Financial Statements (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information") has been extracted by

the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company.

The financial statements of the company have been prepared and presented in accordance with the Generally Accepted

Accounting Principles (GAAP). GAAP comprises the Accounting Standards notified u/s 133 read with Section 469 of

the Companies Act, 2013. The accounting policies have been framed, keeping in view the fundamental accounting

assumptions of Going Concern, Consistency and Accrual, as also basic considerations of Prudence, Substance over

form, and Materiality. These have been applied consistently, except where a newly issued accounting standard is

initially adopted or a revision in the existing accounting standards require a revision in the accounting policy so far in

use. The need for such a revision is evaluated on an ongoing basis.

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of financial statements have been consistently applied. All assets

and liabilities have been classified as current or non-current as per the companys normal operating cycle and other

criteria set out in the Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the nature of operations and time difference

between the provision of services and realization of cash and cash equivalents, the company has ascertained its

operating cycle as 12 months for the purpose of current and non-current classification of assets and liabilities.

B. Use of Estimates

The preparation of financial statements required the management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the

reported balance of assets and liabilities, revenues and expenses including of warranty claims and disclosures relating

to contingent liabilities. The Management believes that the estimates used in the preparation of financial statements

are prudent and reasonable. Future results could differ from these estimates. Any revision of accounting estimates is

recognized prospectively in the current and future periods. Significant estimates used by the management in the

preparation of these financial statements include provision for employee benefits, estimates of the economic useful

life of plant and equipment, provision for expenses, etc.

C. Accounting Convention

The Company follows the mercantile system of accounting, recognizing income and expenditure on accrual basis. The

accounts are prepared on historical cost basis and as a going concern. Accounting policies not referred to specifically

otherwise, are consistent with the generally accepted accounting principles.

The following significant accounting policies are adopted in the preparation and presentation of these financial

statements:

1. Revenue Recognition, Unbilled Revenue, and Work-in-Progress

Revenue from manpower services is recognized on an accrual basis as services are rendered, measured via attendance

records and service reports acknowledged by the customer.

For EPC and long-term contracts, revenue is recognized under the Percentage of Completion Method (AS 7), with the

stage of completion determined by the proportion of contract costs incurred for work performed to date relative to the

total estimated contract costs; any expected losses are recognized immediately as an expense.

Unbilled revenue represents the value of work performed or services rendered up to the reporting date that are yet to

be formally invoiced due to billing cycles or pending certifications and is classified under Other Current Assets.

Work-in-Progress (WIP) includes costs incurred for future contract activities that are probable of recovery. Revenue

is recognized only when there is reasonable certainty of ultimate collection, and management periodically reviews

total contract estimates, with revisions recognized in the period they occur.

Advances received from customers are treated as liabilities and adjusted against subsequent progress billings in

accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, and applicable Accounting Standards.

2. Property Plant and Equipment

a) Property, Plant and Equipment are stated as per Cost Model i.e., at cost less accumulated depreciation and

impairment, if any; Costs directly attributable to acquisition are capitalized until the Property, Plant and Equipment

are ready for use, as intended by the management:

b) Subsequent expenditures relating to Property, Plant and Equipment are capitalized only when it is probable that

future economic benefits associated with these will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured

reliably. Repairs & maintenance costs are recognized in the Statement of profit & Loss when

incurred;

c) The cost and related accumulated depreciated are eliminated from the financial statements upon sale or retirement

of the asset and the resultant gains or losses are recognized in the Statement of Profit or Loss. Assets to be disposed

of are reported at the lower of the carrying value or the fair value less cost to sell;

d) Depreciation on fixed assets is calculated using the Written Down Value (WDV) method, which involves applying

depreciation rates prescribed under Schedule II to the Companies Act 2013 to the carrying amount of the asset. The

carrying amount is reduced each year by the amount of depreciation charged.

e) Depreciation methods, useful lives, and residual values are reviewed periodically, including at each financial year

end;

The Company estimates the useful life for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as under:

Description of assets Useful Life Buildings 30 Years Plant and Equipment 15 Years Furniture and Fixtures 10 Years Vehicles 8 Years Vehicles 10 Years Vehicles 15 Years Office equipment 5 Years Computers 3 Years

3. Intangible assets

Intangible assets are stated at the consideration paid for acquisition less accumulated amortization and impairment

loss if any. Intangible assets are amortized on a straight-line basis over the estimated economic life. Costs relating to

software, which are acquired, are capitalized and amortized on a straight-line basis over their useful lives not exceeding

five years.

4. Impairment

The Management periodically assesses, using external and internal sources, whether there is an indication that an asset

may be impaired. An impairment loss is recognized wherever the carrying value of an asset exceeds its recoverable

amount. The recoverable amount is higher of the assets net selling price and value in use, which means the present

value of future cash flows expected to arise from the continuing use of the asset and its eventual disposal. An

impairment loss for an asset is reversed if, and only if, the reversal can be related objectively to an event occurring

after the impairment loss was recognized. The carrying amount of an asset is increased to its revised recoverable

amount, provided that this amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined (net of any

accumulated amortization or depreciation) had no impairment loss been recognized for the asset in prior years.

5. Capital Work in Progress

Costs relating to assets not ready for intended use are capitalized as Capital Work-in-Progress. Assets included in

Capital Work-in-Progress are not depreciated.

6. Inventories

Inventories which comprise raw material, work in progress, finished goods and stores and spares are valued at the

lower of cost and net realisable value.

7. Foreign currency transactions

(i) Initial Recognition

Foreign currency transactions are recorded in the reporting currency, by applying to the foreign currency amount the

exchange rate between the reporting currency and the foreign currency at the date of the transaction.

(ii) Conversion

Foreign currency monetary items are retranslated using the exchange rate prevailing at the reporting date.

(iii) Exchange difference

Exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items or on reporting Company monetary items at rates

different from those at which they were initially recorded during the year, or reported in previous financial statements,

are recognized as income or as expenses in the year in which they arise.

8. Cash Flow Statement

Cash flows are reported using the indirect method, whereby profit before tax is adjusted for the effects of transactions

of a non- cash nature, any deferrals or accruals of past or future operating cash receipts or payments and item of

income or expenses associated with investing or financing cash flows. The cash flows from operating, investing and

financing activities are segregated.

9. Borrowing Cost

Borrowing cost includes interest, amortization of ancillary cost incurred in connection with the arrangement of

borrowings and exchange differences arising from foreign currency borrowings to the extent they are regarded as an

adjustment to the interest cost.

Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of an asset that necessarily takes a

substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale are capitalized as part of the cost of the respective

asset. All other borrowing costs are expensed in the period they occur.

10. Taxation

Current income tax expense comprises taxes on income from operations in India and in foreign jurisdictions. Income

tax payable in India is determined in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Tax expense relating

to foreign operations is determined in accordance with tax laws applicable in countries where such operations are

domiciled.

Deferred Tax is calculated at the rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted as at the Balance Sheet

date and is recognized on timing difference that originate in one period and are capable of reversal in one or more

subsequent periods. Deferred tax assets, subject to consideration of prudence, are recognized and carried forward only

to the extent that they can be realized.

The Company offsets deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities if it has a legally enforceable right and these relate

to taxes on income levied by the same governing taxation laws.

Advance taxes and provisions for current income taxes are presented in the balance sheet after off-setting advance tax

paid and income tax provision arising in the same tax jurisdiction for relevant tax paying units and where the Company

is able to and intends to settle the asset and liability on a net basis.

11. Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share is computed by dividing the net profit after tax by the weighted average number of equity

shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the profit after tax by the

weighted average number of equity shares considered for deriving basic earnings per share and also the weighted

average number of equity shares that could have been issued upon conversion of all dilutive potential equity shares.

The diluted potential equity shares are adjusted for the proceeds receivable had the shares been actually issued at fair

value which is the average market value of the outstanding shares. Dilutive potential equity shares are deemed

converted as of the beginning of the period, unless issued at a later date. Dilutive potential equity shares are determined

independently for each period presented.

12. Provisions and Contingent Liabilities

A provision is recognized if, as a result of a past event, the Company has a present legal obligation that is reasonably

estimable, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. Provisions

are determined by the best estimate of the likely future outflow of economic benefits required to settle the obligation

at the reporting date.

Where no reliable estimate can be made, a disclosure is made as contingent liability. A disclosure for a contingent

liability is also made when there is a possible obligation or a present obligation that may, but probably will not, require

an outflow of resources. Where there is a possible obligation or a present obligation in respect of which the likelihood

of outflow of resources is remote, no provision or disclosure is made. Contingent Assets are not recognized in the

financial statements since this may result in the recognition of income that may never be realized.

13. Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash and cash on deposit with banks. The Company considers all highly liquid

investments with a remaining maturity at the date of purchase of three months or less and that are readily convertible

to known amounts of cash to be cash equivalents.

14. Investment

Investments that are readily realizable and intended to be held for not more than one year from the date of acquisition

are classified as current investments. All other investments are classified as long-term investments.

On initial recognition, all investments are measured at cost. The cost comprises purchase price and directly attributable

acquisition charges such as brokerage, fees and duties.

Current investments are carried in the financial statements at lower of cost and fair value determined on an individual

investment basis. Long-term investments are carried at cost. However, provision for diminution in value is made to

recognize a decline other than temporary nature in value of investment.

15. Government Grants and Subsidies

Government grants and subsidies are recognised when there is reasonable assurance that the Company will comply

with the conditions attached to them and the grants / subsidy will be received. Government grants whose primary

condition is that the Company should purchase, construct or otherwise acquire capital assets are presented by

deducting them from the carrying value of the assets. The grant is recognised as income over the life of a depreciable

asset by way of a reduced depreciation charge.

When the grant or subsidy relates to an expense item, it is recognized as income over the periods necessary to match

them on a systematic basis to the costs, which it is intended to compensate.

16. Leases

Assets taken on lease by the Company in its capacity as lessee, where the Company has substantially all the risks and

rewards of ownership are classified as finance lease. Such a lease is capitalised at the inception of the lease at lower

of the fair value or the present value of the minimum lease payments and a liability is recognised for an equivalent

amount. Each lease rental paid is allocated between the liability and the interest cost so as to obtain a constant periodic

rate of interest on the outstanding liability for each year.

Lease arrangements where the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of an asset substantially vest with the lessor,

are recognised as operating leases. Lease rentals under operating leases are recognised in the statement of profit and

loss on a straight-line basis.

17. Contingencies and events occurring after the Balance Sheet date

Events that occur between balance sheet date and date on which these are approved, might suggest the requirement

for an adjustment(s) to the assets and the liabilities as at balance sheet date or might need disclosure. Adjustments are

required to assets and liabilities for events which occur after balance sheet date which offer added information

substantially affecting the determination of the amounts which relates to the conditions that existed at balance sheet

date.

18. Related Party Transactions

Related parties as defined under Accounting Standard - 18 Related Party Disclosures have been identified based on

representations made by management and information available with the Company. All transactions with related

parties are in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis.

19. Segment Reporting

As per AS -17 Segment Reporting is not applicable to the company for the reporting period.

20. Employee Benefits

(i) Short Term Employee Benefits

The undiscounted amount of short-term employee benefits expected to be paid in exchange for the services

rendered by employees are recognised as an expense during the period when the employees render the services.

These benefits include performance incentive and compensated absences.

(ii) Post-Employment Benefit

Defined Contribution Plans

A defined contribution plan is a post-employment benefit plan under which the Company pays specified

contributions to a separate entity. The Company makes specified monthly contributions towards Provident Fund.

The Companys contribution is recognised as an expense in the Profit and Loss Statement during the period in

which the employee renders the related services.

Defined Benefit Plans

Gratuity liability valuation on projected unit credit (PUC) method at the end of each year. Actuarial gains/losses

are immediately taken to the statement of profit and loss and are not deferred. Accumulated gratuity which is

expected to be utilized within the next 12 months, is treated as short-term employee benefit and which is expected

to be carried forward beyond 12 months, as long term employees benefit for measurement purpose.

Details of Gratuity Expenses FY. 2025-26 FY. 2024-25 FY. 2023-24 Profit and loss account for the period Current service cost 180.57 101.27 79.38 Interest on obligation 25.69 14.27 12.48 Expected return on plan assets 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net actuarial loss/(gain) -28.93 75.35 -62.70 Recognized Past Service Cost-Vested 108.93 0.00 0.00 Benefits paid 0.00 0.00 0.00 Loss (gain) on curtailments 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total included in Employee Benefit Expense 286.26 190.89 29.16 prior year charge - - - Total Charge to Statement of P&L 286.26 190.89 29.16 Reconciliation of defined benefit obligation Opening Defined Benefit Obligation 389.86 198.97 169.81 Transfer in/(out) obligation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Current service cost 180.57 101.27 79.38 Interest cost 25.69 14.27 12.48 Actuarial loss (gain) -28.93 75.35 -62.70 Past service cost 108.93 0.00 0.00 Benefits paid 0.00 0.00 0.00 prior year charge 0.00 0.00 0.00 Closing Defined Benefit Obligation 676.12 389.86 198.97 Table of experience adjustments Defined Benefit Obligation - - - Plan Assets - - - Surplus/(Deficit) - - - Reconciliation of plan assets Opening value of plan assets - - - Transfer in/(out) plan assets - - - Expenses deducted from the fund - - -

Expected return - - - Actuarial gain/(loss) - - - Contributions by employer - - - Benefits paid - - - Closing value of plan assets - - - Details of Gratuity Expenses Reconciliation of net defined benefit liability Net opening provision in books of accounts 389.86 198.97 169.81 -Transfer in/(out) obligation 286.26 190.89 29.16 Transfer (in)/out plan assets 0.00 0.00 0.00 Employee Benefit Expense 0.00 0.00 0.00 Benefits paid by the Company 0.00 0.00 0.00 Contributions to plan assets 0.00 0.00 0.00 Closing provision in books of accounts 676.12 389.86 198.97 Bifurcation of liability Current Liability 69.48 23.26 14.27 Non-Current Liability 606.64 366.60 184.69 Net Liability 676.12 389.86 198.97 Principle actuarial assumptions Discount Rate 7.78% 6.59% 7.17% Expected Return on Plan Assets - - - Salary Escalation Rate 8.00% 8.00% 8.00% Attrition Rate 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% Mortality rate IALM (2012 -

14) IALM (2012 -

14) IALM (2012 -

14) Retirement Age 58 58 58

21. Extraordinary items, Exceptional items, Prior period items & changes in accounting policies

a) Income or expenses that arise from events or transactions that are clearly distinct from the ordinary activities of the

Company are classified as extraordinary items. Specific disclosure of such events/transactions is made in the financial

statements.

Similarly, any external event beyond the control of the Company, significantly impacting income or expense, is also

treated as extraordinary item and disclosed as such.

b) On certain occasions, the size, type or incidence of an item of income or expense, pertaining to the ordinary activities

of the Company, is such that its disclosure improves an understanding of the performance of the Company. Such

income or expense is classified as an exceptional item and accordingly disclosed in the notes to accounts.

c) There were no changes in accounting policies requiring adjustments in the Restated Financial Statements, except

for the accounting of retirement benefits in accordance with AS-15 (Revised) - Employee Benefits and deferred tax

in accordance with AS-22 - Accounting for Taxes on Income. During the restatement, the Company has accounted

for retirement benefits based on an actuarial valuation certificate and recognized deferred tax as per the requirements

of AS-22.

NOTES TO RESTATED SUMMARY STATEMENTS:

1. Contingent liabilities and commitments (to the extent not provided for)

A disclosure for a contingent liability reported in the notes to restated financial restatements when there is a possible

obligation that may, require an outflow of the Companys resources. Refer Annexure 31.

2. Disclosure under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006

Amount due to entities covered under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as defined in the Micro, Small, Medium

Enterprises Development Act, 2006, have been reported to the extent of information memorandum received from the

suppliers.

3. Related Party Transactions

Related party transactions are already reported as per AS-18 of Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as

amended, in the Annexure - 33 of the enclosed financial statements.

4. Material Adjustments

Appropriate adjustments have been made in the restated financial statements, whenever required, by a reclassification

of the corresponding items of assets, liabilities, and cash flow statement, in order to ensure consistency and compliance

with requirements of Schedule VI and Accounting Standards.

5. The management has confirmed that adequate provisions have been made for all the known and determined liabilities

and the same is not in excess of the amounts reasonably required to be provided for.

6. Realizations

The Company evaluated the carrying amounts of property, plant and equipment, investments, inventories, loans and

advances, receivables and other current assets. In developing the assumptions relating to the possible future

uncertainties, the Company, as at the date of approval of these Restated financials has used internal and external

sources on the expected future performance of the Company and management expects the carrying amount of these

assets will be recovered and sufficient liquidity is available to fund the business operations for at least another 12

months. Due to any unforeseen circumstances the final impact on the Companys assets in future may differ from that

estimate as at the date of approval of these Restated Financials.

7. Contractual liabilities

All other contractual liabilities connected with business operations of the Company have been appropriately provided

for in the Restated Financial Statements.

8. Impact of Audit Qualifications/Observations in Statutory Auditors Report on Financial Statements

There have been no audit qualifications/observations in Statutory Auditors Report F.Y. 2025-26, 2024-25 and 2023-

24 which requires adjustments in restated financial statements.

9. Amounts in the financial statements

Amounts in the financial statements are reported in Indian Rupees in lakhs and rounded off to second digit in decimal.

Figure in brackets indicate negative values.

RECONCILIATION OF RESTATED PROFIT:

Adjustments for For the Year Ended Mar-26 Mar-25 Mar-24 Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax as per Audited Profit & Loss

Account 1,046.57 526.30 429.83 Adjustments for: Due to change in Depreciation - 9.50 -7.06 Due to Gratuity - -161.76 -29.16 Due to Bonus - 35.11 -2.85 Due to Accrued Interest - 0.28 - Due to MSME Interest - -2.44 -10.36 Due to Amount W/off - 66.49 - Due to Deferred Tax - 22.39 10.84 Due to Provision of Audit Fees - -6.00 - Due to change in Income Tax - -27.39 -110.90 Due to Prior Period Item - 59.82 - Due to unbilled revenue reversed - -61.22 - Due to expense booked in earlier year reversed - 5.00 - Net Profit/ (Loss) After Tax as Restated 1,046.57 466.08 280.34

Reason for Change

1. Due to the reclassification of fixed assets, depreciation expenses were revised during the restated period.

Accordingly, the differential amount has been restated, and the necessary effects have been incorporated into the

carrying amounts of Property, Plant and Equipment.

2. The provision for gratuity has been done in all years covered for restatement as per Actuarial Valuation Reports and

provided in the respective year in which such liability has arisen as per AS 15 Employee Benefits.

3. The provision for Bonus has been done in all years covered for restatement.

4. The provision for accrued interest has been done in all years covered for restatement.

5. Interest payable under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 has been

recognised/adjusted based on updated information and management assessment, resulting in changes in the respective

periods.

6. The amount of Fixed Deposits balance has been written off after the reconciliation of the Fixed Deposits and Other

Expenses.

7. Due to Provision for Gratuity (Employee benefits), Difference of WDV of Fixed Assets as per Companies Act, 2013

and Income Tax Act, 1961 during the period of restatement, The Company has recalculated the deferred tax liability

and deferred tax assets at the end of respective year ended at the rate of normal Tax rate applicable at the end of

relevant year.

8. The provision for audit fees has been done in years covered for restatement and provided in the respective year in

which such liability has arisen.

9. Provision for Taxation has been adjusted for Items like Income Tax related to Earlier Years and Short Provision for

Earlier Years.

10. Prior period item related to change in Deprecation method adjusted in restatement.

11. Due to revision in unbilled revenue, wherein the GST component was earlier included, the same has now been

reversed in the respective year. The billing for such revenue has not yet been raised in the subsequent year.

12. The expense, which was earlier treated as a revenue expense, has now been reclassified as capital in nature and

accordingly reversed.

RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY AND RESERVES:

Adjustments for For the Year Ended Mar-26 Mar-25 Mar-24 Equity and Reserve as per Audited Balance sheet 3,366.56 2,833.58 2,158.10 Adjustments for: Due to change in Profit and Loss - -60.22 -149.51 Issue Equity share - 0.10 - Prior period Adjustments (Refer Note-1) -453.46 -303.52 Equity and Reserve as per Re-stated Balance sheet 3,366.56 2,319.99 1,705.07

Explanatory notes to the above restatements made in the audited financial statements of the Company for the respective

year.

Reason for Change

1. Amounts relating to the prior period have been adjusted in the year to which the same relates to and the same amount

is arrived on account of change in Opening Balance of Reserve and Surplus due to the restated effect on the profit /

(loss) of prior period.

Note - To give Explanatory Notes regarding Adjustments Appropriate adjustments have been made in the restated

financial statements, wherever required, by reclassification of the corresponding items of Income, expenses, assets

and liabilities, in order to bring them in line with the groupings as per the audited financial of the company for all the

years and requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations 2018.

Our Result of Operations

The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31st March 2026, 31st March 2025 and 31st March 2024.

(Pc in T al/hcl

Particulars Annexure No For the year ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Amount % of

Total

Income Amount % of

Total

Income Amount % of

Total

Income Revenue from Operations 22 15,641.29 99.84% 13,123.56 99.91% 11,179.56 99.79% Other Income 23 24.81 0.16% 12.05 0.09% 23.61 0.21% Total Income 15,666.10 100.00% 13,135.60 100.00% 11,203.17 100.00% Expenses Cost of Material

Consumed 24 367.17 2.34% 415.75 3.17% 736.85 6.58% Change in Inventories of

Work in Progress 25 -92.44 -0.59% -162.19 -1.23% - 0.00% Employee Benefit

Expenses 26 10,652.69 68.00% 9,268.80 70.56% 8,223.81 73.41% Finance Costs 27 131.00 0.84% 66.33 0.50% 50.51 0.45% Depreciation and

Amortization Expenses 28 168.75 1.08% 75.10 0.57% 40.44 0.36% Other Expenses 29 3,008.93 19.21% 2,796.84 21.29% 1,605.00 14.33% Total expenses 14,236.09 90.87% 12,460.63 94.86% 10,656.62 95.12% Profit/(Loss) before

Exceptional and

Extraordinary Item and

Tax 1,430.01 9.13% 674.98 5.14% 546.55 4.88% Exceptional Item / Prior

Period Expenses - - - Profit/(Loss) before

Extraordinary Item and

Tax 1,430.01 9.13% 674.98 5.14% 546.55 4.88% Extraordinary Item - - - Profit/(Loss) before Tax 1,430.01 9.13% 674.98 5.14% 546.55 4.88% Tax Expenses 30 - Current Tax 467.90 2.99% 258.63 1.97% 277.06 2.47% - Deferred Tax -84.47 -0.54% -49.73 -0.38% -10.84 -0.10% Profit/(Loss) after Tax 1,046.57 6.68% 466.08 3.55% 280.32 2.50%

Key Components of Income and Expenses

We report on our income and expenditure in the following manner:

Total Income

Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other incomes.

Revenue from operations:

Revenue from operations mainly consists of revenue from sale of Electrical Infrastructure and Network Development

Works, Metering and Meter Management Services and Network Operation and Maintenance ("O&M") Services.

The following table sets forth the bifurcation of revenue (service-wise) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026,

March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024:

(Pc in T al/hcl

Sales of Services For the year ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Network Operation and Maintenance

("O&M") Services 12,028.31 10,401.08 8,474.81 Electrical Infrastructure and

Network Development Works 2,293.10 1,006.46 1,513.08 Metering and Meter Management Services 1,319.88 1,716.02 1,191.67 Total Sale of Services 15,641.29 13,123.56 11,179.56

Other Income:

Other income primarily comprises of Interest Income on Fixed Deposits and Miscellaneous Income.

Total Expenses:

Total expenses consist of operating cost like Cost of Material consumed, Change in inventories of WIP, Employee

benefits expense, Finance costs, Depreciation and amortization expenses and Other expenses.

Cost of Material Consumed:

Cost of Material consumed primarily comprise of Opening stock of raw material, purchase of goods during the year and

Closing stock of raw material.

Change in inventories of Work in Progress:

Changes in inventories of Work in Progress between opening and closing dates of a reporting period.

Employee benefits expense:

Employee benefits expense comprises of Salaries, Wages and Other Allowances, Staff Welfare expenses, Directors

Remuneration, Contribution to Provident fund and Other Funds and Gratuity expenses.

Finance Costs:

Our finance cost includes Interest on working capital loan and Other loan, and Other Financial charges like Bank &

Processing charges.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation includes depreciation on tangible assets such as Building, Plant & Machinery, Office Equipment, Furniture

and Fixtures, Computer and Vehicles.

Other Expense:

Other Expenses include Direct expenses like Crane hire charges, Consumables, tools and tackles, Transport charges and

Site expenses; and Other expenses like Auditor Fees, Electricity expenses, Loss on sale of Fixed Assets, Amount w/off,

Bank charges, Legal and Professional Expenses, Deduction & Late Delivery Charges, Insurance, Interest to MSME,

Interest & Penalty on Statutory Dues, Printing and stationery, Rent, Rates & Taxes, Repairs & maintenance, Travelling

& Conveyance Expenses, Other Administrative Expense, CSR Expenditure and Telephone & Internet Expenses.

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2026 COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH

2025:

Total Income:

Total Income increased by 19.26%, from Rs. 13,135.60 lakhs in FY2025 to Rs.15,666.10 lakhs in FY2026. The growth

was primarily driven by a 19.18% increase in Revenue from Operations, which rose from Rs.13,123.56 lakhs to

Rs.15,641.29 lakhs, along with a 105.94% increase in Other Income, which increased from Rs.12.05 lakhs to Rs.24.81

lakhs. Overall, the increase in operating revenue remained the principal contributor to the Companys higher total

income during the year.

Revenue from Operations:

Revenue from Operations increased by 19.18%, from Rs.13,123.56 lakhs in FY2025 to Rs.15,641.29 lakhs in FY2026.

The growth was primarily driven by a 127.84% increase in Electrical Infrastructure and Network Development Works,

with revenue rising from Rs.1,006.46 lakhs to Rs.2,293.10 lakhs, and a 15.64% increase in Network Operation &

Maintenance (O&M) Services, from Rs.10,401.08 lakhs to Rs.12,028.31 lakhs. However, revenue from Metering and

Meter Management Services declined by 23.08%, decreasing from Rs.1,716.02 lakhs in FY2025 to Rs.1,319.88 lakhs

in FY2026, partially offsetting the overall growth.

Other Income:

Other Income increased by 105.94%, from Rs.12.05 lakhs in FY2025 to Rs.24.81 lakhs in FY2026. The increase was

primarily driven by higher Interest Income on Fixed Deposits, which rose by 68.91% from Rs. 12.05 lakhs to Rs.20.35

lakhs, along with Rs.4.46 lakhs of additional Miscellaneous Income recognized during FY2026.

Total Expenses:

Total expenses for FY 2025-26 were Rs. 14,236.09 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 12,460.63 Lakhs in FY 2024-25, reflecting

an increase of 14.25%. This increase was primarily attributable to a rise in Employee Benefit Expenses, which

increased by 14.93% from Rs.9,268.80 Lakhs to Rs.10,652.69 Lakhs, along with a significant increase in Finance

Costs from Rs.66.33 Lakhs to Rs.131.00 Lakhs and Depreciation and Amortization Expenses from Rs.75.10 Lakhs to

Rs.168.75 Lakhs. Further, Other Expenses increased by 7.58% from Rs.2,796.84 Lakhs to Rs.3,008.93 Lakhs. The

overall increase in expenses was in line with the expansion of the Companys business operations, higher employee-

related costs, increased borrowing costs, and additional depreciation on newly acquired assets.

Cost of Material Consumed:

Cost of Material Consumed decreased by 11.68% to Rs.367.17 Lakhs in FY 2025-26 from Rs.415.75 Lakhs in FY

2024-25. The decrease was primarily due to a significant increase in closing inventory of raw materials, which rose

from Rs.90.39 Lakhs to Rs.218.82 Lakhs, indicating that the Company maintained higher inventory levels to support

its anticipated operational requirements.

Change in inventories of Work in Progress:

Change in Inventories of Work-in-Progress was Rs. (92.44 Lakhs) in FY 2025-26 as compared to Rs. (162.19 Lakhs)

in FY 2024-25. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in closing work-in-progress inventory to Rs.254.63

Lakhs as at March 31, 2026 from Rs. 162.19 Lakhs as at March 31, 2025.

Employee benefits expense:

Our Company has incurred Rs.10,652.69 lakhs as Employee Benefit Expenses during FY 2025-26 as compared to

Rs.9,268.80 lakhs in FY 2024-25, reflecting an increase of 14.93%. This increase was primarily due to a rise in

Salaries, Wages and Other Allowances from Rs.8,133.85 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs.9,243.03 lakhs in FY 2025-26,

Gratuity Expense from Rs.190.89 lakhs to Rs.286.26 lakhs, Provident Fund Contribution from Rs.683.51 lakhs to

Rs.844.49 lakhs, ESIC Contribution from Rs.188.47 lakhs to Rs.217.75 lakhs, and Staff Welfare Expenses from

Rs.0.30 lakhs to Rs.23.59 lakhs. However, there was a decrease in Directors Remuneration from Rs.66.00 lakhs in

FY 2024-25 to Rs.36.00 lakhs in FY 2025-26 and Labour Welfare and PT Expenses from Rs.5.78 lakhs to Rs.1.57

lakhs during the same period. The increase in employee benefit expenses was primarily attributable to higher employee

costs incurred to support the Companys expanding business operations.

Finance Costs:

Our Company has incurred Rs.131.00 lakhs as Finance Costs during FY 2025-26 as compared to Rs.66.33 lakhs in

FY 2024-25, reflecting an increase of 97.50%. This increase was primarily due to a rise in interest on Working Capital

Loans and Other Loans from Rs.44.10 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs.101.04 lakhs in FY 2025-26, indicating higher

utilization of borrowings to support business operations. Further, Bank and Processing Charges increased from

Rs.22.22 lakhs to Rs.29.96 lakhs during the same period

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation for the financial year 2025-26 stood at Rs. 168.75 lakhs as against Rs. 75.10 lakhs during the Financial

Year 2024-25. The increase in depreciation was around 124.70%, which was primarily due to purchase of Plant &

Machinery, Furniture & Fixtures, Office Equipment, Vehicles and Computer.

Other Expenses:

Other expenses for the FY 2025-26, were Rs. 3,008.93 lakhs as compared to Rs. 2.796.84 lakhs for the FY 2024-25,

including Direct expenses like Crane hire charges, Consumables, tools and tackles, Transport charges and Site expenses;

and Other expenses like Auditor Fees, Electricity expenses, Loss on sale of Fixed Assets, Amount w/off, Bank charges,

Legal and Professional Expenses, Deduction & Late Delivery Charges, Insurance, Interest to MSME, Interest & Penalty

on Statutory Dues, Printing and stationery, Rent, rates and taxes, Repairs & Maintenance, Travelling & Conveyance

Expenses, Other Administrative Expense, CSR Expenditure and Telephone & Internet Expenses.

Restated Profit before tax:

Net profit before tax for the Financial Year 2025-26 increased to Rs. 1,430.01 lakhs as compared to Rs. 674.98 lakhs

in the Financial Year 2024-25, marking an increase of 111.86%. This significant growth was primarily driven by the

factors mentioned above.

Restated profit after tax:

As a result of the foregoing factors, our profit after tax increased by 124.55%, rising from Rs. 466.08 lakhs in the

Financial Year 2024-25 to Rs. 1,046.57 lakhs in the Financial Year 2025-26.

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2025 COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH

2024

Total Income:

The total income for FY 2024-25 stood at Rs. 13,135.60 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 11,203.17 Lakhs in FY 2023-24,

reflecting a growth of 17.25%. This increase was primarily driven by higher Revenue from Operations and Other

Income.

Revenue from Operations:

During the year ended March 31st , 2025 the net Revenue from Operations of our Company was Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs

as compared to 11,179.56 lakhs in FY 2023-24, marking an increase of 17.39% primarily driven by the sale Network

Operation and Maintenance ("O&M") Services of Rs. 10,401.08 lakhs with a growth of 22.73% and Metering and

Meter Management Services of Rs. 1,716.02 lakhs with a growth of 44.00% as against FY 2023-24.

Other Income:

Other income for FY 2024-25 stood at Rs. 12.05 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 23.61 Lakhs in FY 2023-24, marking a

decrease of 48.98%. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in Interest Income on Fixed Deposits.

Total Expenses:

Total expenses for FY 2024-25 were Rs. 12,460.63 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 10,656.62 Lakhs in FY 2023-24, reflecting

an increase of 16.93%. This increase was due to increase in business operations of the Company resulting in higher

employee benefits, finance cost, depreciation and other operational expenses.

Cost of Material Consumed:

The Cost of material consumed decreased to Rs. 415.75 Lakhs in FY 2024-25 from Rs. 736.85 Lakhs in FY 2023-24,

representing a decline of 43.58% which was primarily due to reduced purchase of goods during the year.

Change in inventories of Work in Progress:

Our Company has incurred Rs. (162.19) Lakhs as Change in inventories of work in progress during the Financial Year

2024-25 as compared to NIL in the Financial Year 2023-24.

Employee Benefits Expense:

Our Company has incurred Rs. 9,268.80 lakhs as Employee Benefits Expense during the FY 2024-25 as compared to

Rs. 8,223.81 lakhs in FY 2023-24 with an increase of 12.71%. This increase was primarily due to a rise in Salary,

Wages and Other Allowances from Rs. 7,374.92 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 8,133.85 lakhs in FY 2024-25, Directors

Remuneration from Rs. 2.50 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 66.00 lakhs in FY 2024-25, Gratuity expenses Rs. 190.89

lakhs as against Rs. 29.16 lakhs in FY 2023-24, Provident Fund from Rs. 616.29 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 683.51

lakhs in FY 2024-25 and Contribution to labour welfare and PT from Rs. 2.39 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 5.78 lakhs

FY 2024-25. However, there was a decrease in Staff welfare expenses from Rs. 5.49 lakhs to Rs. 0.30 lakhs in FY

2024-25 and decrease in ESIC contribution from Rs. 193.06 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 188.47 lakhs in FY 2024-25.

Finance Cost:

Our Company has incurred Rs. 66.33 lakhs as finance cost during the Financial Year 2024-25 as compared to Rs.

50.51 lakhs in the Financial Year 2023-24 reflecting an increase of 31.30%. This incline was primarily due to increase

in Bank & Processing charges of 63.71% from Rs. 13.57 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 22.22 lakhs in FY 2024-25.

Further, there was a increase in Interest on working capital loan and term loan to Rs 44.10lakhs in FY 2024-25 from

Rs. 36.94 lakhs in FY 2023-24. i.e. increase of 19.40%.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation for the financial year 2024-25 stood at Rs. 75.10 lakhs as against Rs. 40.44 lakhs during the Financial

Year 2023-24. The increase in depreciation was around 85.69%, which was primarily due to purchase of Plant &

Machinery, Furniture & Fixtures, Office Equipment, Vehicles, Computer and Building.

Other Expenses:

Other expenses for the FY 2024-25, were Rs. 2,796.84 lakhs as compared to Rs. 1,605.00 lakhs for the FY 2023-24,

including Direct expenses like Crane hire charges, Consumables, tools and tackles, Transport charges and Site expenses;

and Other expenses like Auditor Fees, Electricity expenses, Loss on sale of Fixed Assets, Amount w/off, Bank charges,

Legal and Professional Expenses, Deduction & Late Delivery Charges, Insurance, Interest to MSME, Interest & Penalty

on Statutory Dues, Printing and stationery, Rent, Repairs to Others, Travelling & Conveyance Expenses, Other

Administrative Expense, CSR Expenditure and Telephone & Internet Expenses.

Restated profit before tax:

Net profit before tax for the Financial Year 2024-25 increased to Rs. 674.98 lakhs as compared to Rs. 546.55 lakhs in

the Financial Year 2023-24, marking an increase of 23.50%. This significant growth was primarily driven by the

factors mentioned above.

Restated profit for the year:

As a result of the foregoing factors, our profit after tax increased by 66.27%, rising from Rs. 280.32 lakhs in the

Financial Year 2023-24 to Rs. 466.08 lakhs in the Financial Year 2024-25.

Cash Flows and Cash and Cash Equivalents:

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2026 2025 2024 Net cash (used)/generated from operating activities -330.99 108.18 38.67 Net cash (used)/generated from investing activities -543.08 -205.64 -119.82 Net cash (used)/ generated from financing activities 731.94 371.95 -5.89 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents at the end of the year -142.13 274.49 -87.03 Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the

year 288.19 13.70 100.73 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year 146.06 288.19 13.70

Operating Activity:

FY 2025-26

Net cash used in operating activities was Rs.330.99 lakhs for FY 2025-26. While the Company reported a profit before

tax of Rs. 1,430.01 lakhs, it recorded an operating profit before working capital changes of Rs. 1,996.68 lakhs,

primarily after considering depreciation and amortization expense of Rs. 168.75 lakhs, finance costs of Rs.131.00

lakhs, provision for gratuity of Rs. 286.26 lakhs and loss on sale of fixed assets of Rs.1.01 lakhs, offset by interest

income on fixed deposits of Rs.20.35 lakhs. Changes in working capital during FY 2025-26 primarily comprised an

increase in trade receivables of Rs. 2,027.31 lakhs, increase in inventories of Rs. 220.87 lakhs, increase in short-term

loans and advances of Rs. 106.85 lakhs and increase in other current assets of Rs. 50.32 lakhs, partially offset by an

increase in other current liabilities of Rs. 380.17 lakhs, increase in trade payables of Rs.44.80 lakhs, and a decrease in

other non-current assets of Rs.44.97 lakhs. Further, the Company paid income taxes of Rs.392.26 lakhs during the

year, resulting in a net cash outflow from operating activities of Rs. 330.99 lakhs.

FY 2024-25

Net cash generated from operating activities was Rs. 108.18 lakhs for the FY 2024-25. While our net profit before tax

was Rs. 674.98 lakhs, we had an operating profit before working capital changes of Rs. 995.25 lakhs for FY 2024-25

which was due to interest income on Fixed Deposits Rs. (12.05) lakhs, depreciation of Rs. 75.10 lakhs, finance cost

of Rs. 66.33 lakhs and provision for gratuity of Rs. 190.89 lakhs. Our changes in working capital for FY 2024-25

primarily consisted of an increase in trade receivables by Rs. (467.50) lakhs, increase in inventories by Rs. (205.76)

lakhs, increase in other current assets by Rs. (50.73) lakhs, decrease in Short term loans and advances by Rs. 390.95

lakhs, increase in Other non-current assets by Rs. (137.45) lakhs, decrease in trade payables by Rs. (43.87) lakhs and

decrease in other current liabilities of Rs. (175.68) lakhs. Our income taxes paid was Rs. (197.03) lakhs for FY 2024-

25.

FY 2023-24

Net cash generated from operating activities was Rs. 38.67 lakhs for the FY 2023-24. While our net profit before tax

was Rs. 546.55 lakhs, we had an operating profit before working capital changes of Rs. 643.05 lakhs for the FY 2023-

24 which was due to Interest income on Fixed Income of Rs. (23.61) lakhs, depreciation of Rs. 40.44 lakhs, finance

cost of Rs. 50.51 lakhs and provision for gratuity of Rs. 29.16 lakhs. Our changes in working capital for the FY 2023-

24 primarily consisted of an increase in trade receivables by Rs. (405.51) lakhs, increase in inventories by Rs. (26.30)

lakhs, increase in Short term loans and advances by Rs. (465.54) lakhs, decrease in Other non-current assets by Rs.

84.17 lakhs, decrease in trade payables by Rs. (104.86) lakhs and increase in other current liabilities of Rs. 205.53

lakhs. Our income taxes paid was Rs. (236.20) lakhs for the FY 2023-24.

Investing Activity:

FY 2025-26

Net cash used in investing activities was Rs.543.08 lakhs for FY 2025-26, primarily comprising purchase of Property,

Plant and Equipment of Rs. (306.04) lakhs, investment in Fixed Deposits of Rs. (214.39) lakhs, and investment in

Mutual Funds of Rs. 48.00 lakhs. These outflows were partially offset by proceeds from sale of Property, Plant and

Equipment of Rs.5.00 lakhs and interest income on Fixed Deposits of Rs.20.35 lakhs. The higher cash outflow reflects

the Companys continued investment in fixed assets and investments to support its business growth and operational

requirements.

FY 2024-25

Net cash outflow in investing activities was Rs. (205.64) lakhs for the FY 2024-25 comprising payment for purchase

of Property, Plant and Equipment of Rs. (292.76) lakhs, Investment in Fixed Deposits of Rs. 122.02 lakhs, Investment

in Mutual Fund of Rs. (46.95) lakhs and Interest income on Fixed Deposit of Rs. 12.05 lakhs.

FY 2023-24

Net cash outflow in investing activities was Rs. (119.82) lakhs for the FY 2023-24 comprising payment for purchase

of Property, Plant and Equipment of Rs. (111.86) lakhs, Investment in Fixed Deposits of Rs. (31.57) lakhs and Interest

income on Fixed Deposit of Rs. 23.61 lakhs.

Financing Activity:

FY 2025-26

Net cash generated from financing activities was Rs.731.94 lakhs for FY 2025-26, primarily comprising proceeds

from Long-term Borrowings of Rs.78.27 lakhs and Short-term Borrowings of Rs.784.68 lakhs. These inflows were

partially offset by finance costs of Rs.(131.00) lakhs incurred during the year. The positive cash flow from financing

activities reflects the Companys increased reliance on borrowings to support its working capital requirements and

business expansion initiatives.

FY 2024-25

Net cash flow used in financing activities was Rs. 371.95 lakhs for the FY 2024-25, comprising of repayment of Long-

term borrowings and proceeds of Short-term borrowings of Rs. (20.00) lakhs and Rs. 458.27 lakhs respectively, along

with a Finance cost of Rs. (66.33) lakhs.

FY 2023-24

Net cash flow used in financing activities was Rs. (5.89) lakhs for the FY 2023-24 comprising of repayment of Long-

term borrowings and proceeds of Short-term borrowings of Rs. (15.83) lakhs and Rs. 60.46 lakhs respectively, along

with a Finance cost of Rs. (50.51) lakhs.

Details of change in the Revenue, EBITDA and PAT year on year are as below:

/Pc in IvilrhcA

Particulars FY 2025-26 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Revenue from Operation 15,641.29 13,123.56 11,179.56 % Rise in Revenue from operation year on year 19.18% 17.39% 7.27% EBITDA 1,704.94 804.35 613.89 EBITDA margin (%) 10.90% 6.13% 5.49% % rise in EBITDA year on year 111.96% 31.02% 51.94% PAT 1,046.57 466.08 280.32 % PAT margin to revenue 6.69% 3.55% 2.51%

Rationale for Increase/ Decrease in Revenue, EBITDA and PAT from F.Y 2022-23 to F.Y 2023-24 to F.Y 2024-

25:

FY 2023-24 vs. FY 2024-25

Revenue from Operations increased by 17.39% to Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs in FY 2024-25 from Rs. 11,179.56 lakhs in FY

2023-24. The increase was primarily driven by a 22.73% growth in Network Operation and Maintenance ("O&M")

Services, which increased to Rs. 10,401.08 lakhs from Rs. 8,474.81 lakhs, reflecting higher execution of operation

and maintenance contracts during the year. The growth was further supported by a 44% increase in Metering and

Meter Management Services, which increased to Rs. 1,716.02 lakhs from Rs. 1,191.67 lakhs. This was partially offset

by a 33.48% decline in Electrical Infrastructure and Network Development Works, which decreased to Rs. 1,006.46

lakhs from Rs. 1,513.08 lakhs, primarily due to lower execution of infrastructure development projects during the

year.

PAT increased from Rs. 280.32 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 466.08 lakhs in FY 2024-25 marking an increase of 66.27%

primarily due to an increase in Revenue from Operations. Further, depreciation and amortization expenses increased

from Rs. 40.44 lakhs to Rs. 75.10 lakhs (from 0.36% to 0.57% of revenue from operations) mainly due to additions

to fixed assets. Employee benefits expense marked an increase from Rs. 8,223.81 lakhs to Rs. 9,268.80 lakhs due to

expansion in operations and strengthening of the workforce to support the substantial growth in profitability. Also,

there was a rise in Finance cost from Rs. 50.51 lakhs to Rs. 66.33 lakhs (from 0.45% of revenue from operations to

0.51%). Profit After Tax increased by 66.27% in FY 2024-25 primarily driven by higher Revenue from Operations,

which offset the decline in Other income and the rise in depreciation, employee benefits, and finance costs during the

year.

EBITDA increased from Rs. 613.89 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 804.35 lakhs in FY 2024-25 primarily due to a

significant improvement in operating performance driven by higher revenue from operations, which increased from

Rs. 11,179.56 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs in FY 2024-25, reflecting a growth of approximately

17.39%. The increase in revenue was attributable to higher sales volumes, expansion across sales channels, and

improved pricing of the Companys services. Further, EBITDA margins improved primarily due to a reduction in cost

of services as a percentage of revenue from operations, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies and better cost

management. Additionally, employee benefits expense as percentage of revenue declined from 73.56% of revenue in

FY 2023-24 to 70.63% in FY 2024-25 due to manpower optimisation. However, finance costs increased by 31.30%

in FY 2024-25 on account of higher borrowings, and depreciation and amortisation expenses increased by 85.69%

due to additions to fixed assets. Despite these increases, the overall improvement in operating margins resulted in an

expansion in EBITDA during FY 2024-25.

FY 2024-25 compared with FY 2025-26

Revenue from Operations increased by 19.18% to Rs. 15,641.29 lakhs in FY 2025-26 from Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs in FY

2024-25. The increase was primarily driven by a 127.84% growth in Electrical Infrastructure and Network

Development Works, which increased to Rs. 2,293.10 lakhs from Rs. 1,006.46 lakhs, on account of higher execution

of infrastructure development projects during the year. The growth was further supported by a 15.64% increase in

Network Operation and Maintenance ("O&M") Services, which increased to Rs. 12,028.31 lakhs from Rs. 10,401.08

lakhs. This was partially offset by a 23.08% decline in Metering and Meter Management Services, which decreased

to Rs. 1,319.88 lakhs from Rs. 1,716.02 lakhs, primarily due to lower execution of metering-related projects during

the year. Accordingly, the increase in Revenue from Operations was primarily attributable to higher execution of O&M

services and electrical infrastructure projects, resulting in overall growth in the Companys service revenue.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased from Rs.466.08 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs.1,046.57 lakhs in FY 2025-26, reflecting

an increase of 124.55%. The increase was primarily driven by growth in Revenue from Operations, which increased

from Rs.13,123.56 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs.15,641.29 lakhs in FY 2025-26, representing a growth of 19.18%. The

Company also reported higher Other Income of Rs.24.81 lakhs as compared to Rs. 12.05 lakhs in FY 2024-25. During

the year, total expenses increased from Rs.12,460.63 lakhs to Rs.14,236.09 lakhs, mainly due to higher Employee

Benefit Expenses of Rs.10,652.69 lakhs as compared to Rs.9,268.80 lakhs in FY 2024-25, Finance Costs of Rs.131.00

lakhs as compared to Rs.66.33 lakhs in FY 2024-25 and Depreciation and Amortization Expenses of Rs. 168.75 lakhs

as against Rs.75.10 lakhs in FY 2024-25. Despite the increase in operating expenses, Profit Before Tax (PBT)

increased from Rs.674.98 lakhs to Rs.1,430.01 lakhs, reflecting a growth of 111.86%, driven by higher revenue and

improved operational efficiency. Consequently, the Companys PAT margin improved from 3.55% in FY 2024-25 to

6.69% in FY 2025-26.

EBITDA increased from Rs.804.35 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs.1,704.94 lakhs in FY 2025-26, reflecting a growth of

111.96%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher revenue from operations, which increased from

Rs.13,123.56 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs.15,641.29 lakhs in FY 2025-26, representing a growth of 19.18%. The

Companys EBITDA Margin improved significantly from 6.13% in FY 2024-25 to 10.90% in FY 2025-26, reflecting

enhanced operational efficiency and improved cost management. While Employee Benefit Expenses increased from

Rs.9,268.80 lakhs to Rs.10,652.69 lakhs, employee costs as a percentage of revenue declined from 70.63% to 68.11%,

indicating improved manpower productivity. Further, Cost of Material Consumed decreased from Rs.415.75 lakhs to

Rs.367.17 lakhs, despite growth in revenue. Although Finance Costs increased from Rs.66.33 lakhs to Rs.131.00 lakhs

and Depreciation and Amortization Expenses increased from Rs.75.10 lakhs to Rs.168.75 lakhs due to higher

borrowings and additions to fixed assets, the Companys strong revenue growth and operating leverage resulted in a

substantial improvement in EBITDA and EBITDA Margin during FY 2025 -26.

Year-on-Year Analysis of Cost of Material Consumed in relation to Revenue from Operations:

(Rs in lakhs)

Particulars FY 2025-26 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Cost of Material Consumed (a) 367.17 415.75 736.85 Change in Inventories of WIP (b) -92.44 -162.19 - Total Cost (a+ b) 274.73 253.56 736.85 Revenue from Operations 15,641.29 13,123.56 11,179.56 Cost as a % of Revenue from Operations 1.76% 1.93% 6.59%

Rationale for changes in Cost of Material as a percentage of Revenue from Operations from FY 2023-24 to FY 2024-

25 and FY 2025-26 .

> The reduction in cost as a percentage of revenue from operations is primarily attributable to improved operating

leverage and a more efficient cost structure, supported by optimized procurement and favorable inventory movements

during the year.

FY 2024-25 compared with FY 2023-24

The cost of materials consumed decreased from Rs. 736.85 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 415.75 lakhs in FY 2024-25,

despite an increase in Revenue from Operations from Rs. 11,179.56 lakhs to Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs during the same

period. Consequently, the total material cost (including the impact of changes in inventories of work-in-progress) as a

percentage of Revenue from Operations declined significantly from 6.59% in FY 2023-24 to 1.93% in FY 2024-25.

The decrease was primarily attributable to a shift in the Companys project execution mix towards contracts requiring

relatively lower direct material inputs, coupled with improved inventory utilization, as reflected in the higher reduction

in work-in-progress inventories during the year. Accordingly, the reduction in material cost and its proportion to

revenue reflects improved operational efficiency and changes in the nature of projects executed during the year, rather

than any adverse impact on the Companys operations.

FY 2025-26 compared with FY 2024-25

The cost of materials consumed further decreased from Rs. 415.75 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs. 367.17 lakhs in FY

2025-26, while Revenue from Operations increased from Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs to Rs. 15,641.29 lakhs during the same

period. Consequently, the total material cost (including the impact of changes in inventories of work-in-progress) as a

percentage of Revenue from Operations improved further from 1.93% in FY 2024-25 to 1.76% in FY 2025-26. The

decline was primarily attributable to continued execution of projects with comparatively lower material intensity,

efficient procurement and inventory management practices, and higher revenue growth relative to material

consumption. Accordingly, the decrease in material cost and its proportion to revenue is consistent with the Companys

project mix and operational efficiencies and does not indicate any adverse impact on its business operations.

Discussion on Balance Sheet Items

Long / Short term borrowings:

Our borrowings include term loans from banks, working capital loans, cash credit, Business purpose loan, and vehicle

loans. The Companys total long-term borrowings stood at Rs. 99.36 lakhs as on March 31st, 2026, compared to Rs.

21.10 lakhs as on March 31, 2025, and Rs. 41.09 lakhs in FY 2023-24. The borrowings primarily comprise secured

loans from banks and financial institution and unsecured loans from directors and related parties. The change in long-

term debt reflects stable financing arrangements and consistent debt servicing.

Short-term borrowings amounted to Rs. 1,547.77 lakhs as on March 31st, 2026, compared to Rs. 763.09 lakhs as on

March 31, 2025, and Rs. 453.65 lakhs in FY 2023-24. The increase in short-term borrowings is primarily attributable

to higher working capital requirements with secured loans from banks and financial institutions increasing from Rs.

251.64 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 724.75 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to the current balance as on March 31st, 2026, Rs.

1,440.95 lakhs, supported by revenue growth from Rs. 11,179.56 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs in FY

2024-25 eventually to Rs. 15,641.29 lakhs along with total expenses rising from Rs. 10,656.62 lakhs in FY 2023 -24

to Rs. 12,460.63 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs. 14,236.09 lakhs in FY 2025-26.

Trade Receivables:

Our Companys trade receivables stood at Rs. 5,115.56 lakhs as on March 31st, 2026, compared to Rs. 3,088.25 lakhs

as on March 31, 2025, Rs. 2,620.75 lakhs as on March 31, 2024. The overall increase in trade receivables is primarily

attributable to the growth in Revenue from Operations and the extension of credit to customers in line with higher

sales volumes. Revenue from operations increased from Rs. 11,179.56 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs in

FY 2024-25 to Rs. 15,641.29 lakhs in FY 2025-26, and trade receivables kept rising as a percentage of revenue at

approximately 23.44% in FY 2023-24, 23.53% in FY 2024-25 and 32.71% as on March 31st, 2026. Correspondingly,

receivable days remained same from 86 days in FY 2023-24 to 86 days in FY 2024-25 and increased to 119 days as

on March 31st, 2026, which is attributable to strong customer relationships.

Trade Payables:

Our trade payables stood at Rs. 376.94 lakhs as of March 31, 2024, constituting 3.37% of Revenue from Operations

of Rs. 11,179.56 lakhs. In FY 2024-25, Revenue from Operations increased by 17.39% to Rs. 13,123.56 lakhs, while

trade payables declined to Rs. 333.07 lakhs, resulting in trade payables as a percentage of revenue improving to 2.54%.

Further, in FY 2025-26, Revenue from Operations increased to Rs. 15,641.29 lakhs and trade payables increased to

Rs. 377.87 lakhs. However, the increase in revenue outpaced the increase in trade payables, leading to a further

improvement in trade payables as a percentage of revenue to 2.42%. This trend indicates effective management of

supplier obligations and working capital despite the growth in business operations

Also, the trade payables have remained at reasonable levels and are commensurate with the scale of operations and

credit terms extended by suppliers in the ordinary course of business. The details of trade payables and corresponding

ratio to revenue from operations for the periods indicated^ are as shown below: -

Particulars Mar-26 Mar-25 Mar-24 Revenue from Operations 15,641.29 13,123.56 11,179.56 Trade payables 377.87 333.07 376.94 Trade Payables as % of Revenue from Operations 2.42% 2.54% 3.37%

Trade payables decreased from Rs. 376.94 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs. 333.07 lakhs in FY 2024-25 and increased to

Rs. 377.87 lakhs in FY 2025-26. However, Revenue from Operations grew at a faster pace over the same period,

resulting in trade payables as a percentage of Revenue from Operations declining from 3.37% in FY 2023 -24 to 2.54%

in FY 2024-25 and further to 2.42% in FY 2025-26. The movement in trade payables was primarily in line with the

Companys procurement requirements, project execution schedule and agreed credit terms with suppliers, reflecting

efficient working capital management.

Inventories:

Our inventories increased from Rs. 46.81 lakhs in FY 2023-24 and further to Rs. 252.58 lakhs in FY 2024-25,

representing a growth of 439.53% from FY 2023-24 to FY 2024-25. As on March 31st, 2026, inventories stood at Rs.

473.45 lakhs. The revenue from operations of our company increased from Rs. 11,179.56 lakhs in FY 2023-24 to Rs.

13,123.56 lakhs in FY 2024-25. However, inventory as a percentage of revenue from operations kept increasing from

0.42% in 2023-24 to 1.92% in 2024-25 to 3.03% in 2025-26 primarily due to higher stock holding to support business

expansion and anticipated growth in operations. The Company continues to maintain optimal inventory levels to

ensure smooth execution while effectively managing carrying costs. Further, inventory holding days remained 2 days

in FY 2023-24 to 7 days in FY 2024-25 to 11 days in FY 2025-26. The increase in inventory holding days is primarily

due to higher inventory levels maintained to support anticipated demand and ensure uninterrupted operations.

Further, a significant portion of the increase in inventories in FY 2024-25 is on account of work-in-progress amounting

to Rs. 162.19 lakhs and Rs. 254.63 lakhs in FY 2025-26, which represents costs incurred on ongoing projects that

were at various stages of completion as at the reporting date. Such work in progress is inherent to the nature of the

Companys operations and reflects execution of projects that are yet to be completed and billed. This increase is

primarily due to higher WIP levels and strategic inventory buildup undertaken to support anticipated demand, manage

procurement lead times, and mitigate supply chain constraints.

Short Term Loans and Advances:

Our short-term loans and advances stood at Rs. 257.17 lakhs as on March 31st, 2026, compared to Rs. 150.31 lakhs

as on March 31, 2025, Rs. 541.26 lakhs in FY 2023-24. The significant increase for the year ended March 31st, 2026

from FY 2024-25 was primarily due to increased Advance to suppliers from Rs. 79.66 lakhs in FY 2024-25 to Rs.

153.50 lakhs as on March 31st, 2026 increased Advance to employees from Rs. 29.43 lakhs to Rs. 63.28 lakhs,

reflecting the procurement requirements for increased production.

Property Plant & Equipment:

Property, Plant and Equipment increased from ^231.35 lakhs as at March 31, 2024 to Rs.449.00 lakhs as at March 31,

2025 and further to Rs.580.29 lakhs as at March 31, 2026, primarily due to capital expenditure incurred during the

respective financial years. The significant increase in Property, Plant and Equipment during FY 2024-25 was primarily

attributable to additions comprising buildings of Rs.44.29 lakhs, plant and machinery of Rs.216.10 lakhs, office equipment

of Rs.1.86 lakhs, computers of Rs.3.19 lakhs and vehicles of Rs.23.82 lakhs. These additions resulted in a significant increase

in the closing balance of Property, Plant and Equipment as at March 31, 2025. During FY 2025-26, further additions

were made towards plant and machinery amounting to Rs.84.85 lakhs, office equipment amounting to Rs.24.07 lakhs,

computers amounting to Rs.1.13 lakhs, and furniture and fittings and vehicles amounting to Rs.194.75 lakhs. These

additions contributed to the increase in the closing balance of Property, Plant and Equipment to Rs.580.29 lakhs as at

March 31, 2026.

Information required as per Item (II)(C)(iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

An analysis of reasons for the changes in significant items of income and expenditure is given hereunder:-

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

There have not been any unusual events or transactions on account of our business activity.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing

operations:

Other than as described in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 23 of this Red Herring Prospectus, to

our knowledge there are no known significant economic changes that have or had or are expected to have a material

adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales,

revenue or income from continuing operations:

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section "Risk Factors" beginning on page 23 of the Red Herring Prospectus,

in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse

impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

4. Future changes in the relationship between costs and revenues:

Other than as described in the sections "Risk Factors", "Our Business" and "Managements Discussion and Analysis

of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" on pages 23, 127 and 255 respectively, to our knowledge, no future

relationship between expenditure and income is expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and

finances.

5. Segment Reporting:

As per AS -17 Segment Reporting is not applicable to the company for the reporting period.

6.Status of any publicly announced New Services or Business Segment:

Except as disclosed in the Chapter "Our Business", our Company has not announced any new service.

7.Seasonality of business:

Our business is not subject to seasonality. For further information, see "Industry Overview" and "Our Business" on

pages 107 and 127 respectively.

8. Dependence on single or few customers:

Substantial portion of our revenue has been dependent upon few customers with which we do not have any firm

commitments. For details, please refer to risk factor "Majority of our revenue is derived from a limited number of

customers, and any reduction in orders from such customers may adversely affect our business, financial condition,

results of operations and cash flows" on page 25 of this RHP.

9. Competitive conditions:

Competitive conditions are as described under the Chapter "Our Business - Competition" beginning on page 141 of

this Red Herring Prospectus.