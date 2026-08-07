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G V Electricals Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

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Option

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G V Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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Divi. Yield

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G V Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:57 PM
Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

G V Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8.28

0.04

0.04

0.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.39

23.16

17.01

14.21

Net Worth

33.67

23.2

17.05

14.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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G V Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,619.4

86.4517,754.5166.010.21853.32,780.71

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN

1,210.7

111.187,925.0616.870202.06140.03

Omnitech Engineering Ltd

OMNI

578.3

07,151.6129.410169.2250.58

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

518.6

27.195,856.9275.610.021,666.58130.62

Uniparts India Ltd

UNIPARTS

816.95

22.923,689.43230.86191.57121.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G V Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

#.324 3rd Flr #.416 Hamm.Indu-,

Pre.Co-op Soc.Ltd Narayan Pat.,

Maharashtra - 400016

Tel: 011 4308 3804

Website: http://www.gvelectricals.com

Email: company.secretary@gvelectricals.com

Registrar Office

B-117 3rd Floor,

DDA Shed Okhla Inds., Area Phase I,

New Delhi -110020

Tel: 91-9958808069

Website: www.mudrarta.com

Email: ipo@mudrarta.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by G V Electricals Ltd

Company FAQs

The G V Electricals Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G V Electricals Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of G V Electricals Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G V Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G V Electricals Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
G V Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of G V Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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