No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8.28
0.04
0.04
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.39
23.16
17.01
14.21
Net Worth
33.67
23.2
17.05
14.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,619.4
|86.45
|17,754.51
|66.01
|0.21
|853.3
|2,780.71
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
1,210.7
|111.18
|7,925.06
|16.87
|0
|202.06
|140.03
Omnitech Engineering Ltd
OMNI
578.3
|0
|7,151.61
|29.41
|0
|169.22
|50.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
518.6
|27.19
|5,856.92
|75.61
|0.02
|1,666.58
|130.62
Uniparts India Ltd
UNIPARTS
816.95
|22.92
|3,689.43
|23
|0.86
|191.57
|121.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
#.324 3rd Flr #.416 Hamm.Indu-,
Pre.Co-op Soc.Ltd Narayan Pat.,
Maharashtra - 400016
Tel: 011 4308 3804
Website: http://www.gvelectricals.com
Email: company.secretary@gvelectricals.com
B-117 3rd Floor,
DDA Shed Okhla Inds., Area Phase I,
New Delhi -110020
Tel: 91-9958808069
Website: www.mudrarta.com
Email: ipo@mudrarta.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by G V Electricals Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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