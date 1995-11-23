The following table sets forth details regarding our Board as on the date of filing of this Red Herring Prospectus: Name, designation, age, date of birth, address, experience,

occupation, qualification, current term, date of appointment and

DIN Other directorships Jawed Akhtar LLP: - Pravi Facilities Solutions LLP Designation: Chairman & Whole-time Director Age: 56 Date of Birth: 01/01/1970 Address: D- 70, 2nd Floor, Mansarover Garden, West Delhi -

110015, Delhi Experience: 30 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Science in Engineering Current Term: For a period of 3 years w.e.f. April 01, 2025. DIN: 05267037 Sunil Lakshman Vatsa Companies: - Vatsa Electric Private Limited Designation: Managing Director LLP: Age: 52 - Pravi Facilities Solutions LLP Date of Birth: 22/08/1973 Address: Plot No.- 619 3rd Floor, West Parmanand Colony, Dr.

Muhkerjee Nagar, North West Delhi, Delhi - 110009 Experience: 30 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering Current Term: For a period of 3 years w.e.f April 01, 2025. DIN: 01759120 Rakesh Kumar Yadav Nil Designation: Non-Executive Director Age: 53 Date of Birth: 30/10/1972 Name, designation, age, date of birth, address, experience,

occupation, qualification, current term, date of appointment and

DIN Other directorships Address: C 601, Western Avenue, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway,

Near Balwadkar Petrol Pump, Wakad, Hinjewadi, Pune, Maharashtra

- 411057 Experience: 9 years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering Current Term: Liable to retire by rotation. DIN:11280313 Manoj Kumar Designation: Independent Director

Age: 48 Date of Birth: 05/11/1977 Address: H. No. A-1/28, F/F, Block A, Mohan Garden, Near Gandhi

Chowk, Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, Delhi - 110059 Experience: 22 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Science Companies: - Susan Electricals India Limited - Recode Studios Limited - Rana Machines India Private

Limited - Bn Commercial Investments

Private Limited - Anshika Polysurf Limited - Advant Energy India Limited Current Term: For a period of 3 Consecutive years w.e.f May 09,

2025, not liable to retire by rotation. DIN: 08332775 Deepshikha Yadav Nil Designation: Independent Director Age: 30 Date of Birth: 23/11/1995 Address: Ward No. 5, Prakash Rice Mill, Rudrapur Road, Kichha,

Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand - 263148 Experience: 3 Years Occupation: Business Qualification: Master of Laws Current Term: For a period of 3 Consecutive years w.e.f. May 09,

2025, not liable to retire by rotation. DIN:11091006 Name, designation, age, date of birth, address, experience,

occupation, qualification, current term, date of appointment and

DIN Other directorships

Brief Profile of the Directors:

1. Jawed Akhtar is the Promoter, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of our Company and has been associated

with the Company since 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Zakir Hussain College

of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University, obtained in 1994. Prior to his appointment as

Director in 2013, he served as Senior Manager with our Company from 2003 to 2013, where he was responsible

for technical support in project execution, engineering coordination, on-site supervision and resolution of project-

related matters; before joining our Company, he worked as Senior Manager at Bahrain Electrochemical Services,

Kingdom of Bahrain from 2002 to 2003, and earlier as a Site Engineer at Hindustan Engineering Corporation,

Kolkata from 1994 to 2000. He has over 30 years of work experience, of which 23 years pertains to electrical

engineering field. He is currently responsible for overall management of the Company, including monitoring

budgets, formulation of business plans, strategic decision-making and oversight of corporate governance matters.

2. Sunil Lakshman Vatsa is the Promoter and Managing Director of our Company and has been associated with

the Company since 1996. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Government College of Engineering,

Goa, completed in 1995. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director, he served as Project Manager with our

Company from 1996 to 2003 and thereafter as Senior Manager from 2003 to 2018, where he was primarily

responsible for project execution and operational management. He has over 30 years of experience in the electrical

infrastructure sector. He is currently responsible for overseeing the overall operations of the Company, including

strategic decision-making, project execution, business development and expansion of the Companys market

reach.

3. Rakesh Kumar Yadav is the Non-Executive Director of our Company and has been on the Board since 2025.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering from Goa University, completed in 1996. He has

over 9 years of experience in overseeing business operations, project execution, client coordination and overall

management of construction activities. He is also associated with United Engineers as a Sole Proprietor since

2017. He is currently responsible for administration and operations, risk management, business planning and

human resource management of the Company.

4. Manoj Kumar is the Independent Director of our Company and has been on the Board since 2025. He has

completed Bachelor of Science from Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra in the year 2023. He possesses 21

years of experience in handling bulk dispatch and mailing legal notices and official communication and other

related services through his Proprietorship firm, JMD enterprises.

5. Deepshikha Yadav is the Independent Director of our Company and has been on the Board since 2025. She holds

a BBA LL.B. degree from Kumaun University, Nainital, completed in 2018, and an LL.M. (Corporate Law)

degree from Kurukshetra University, completed in 2022. She was associated as Corporate Counsel with Force

Motors - DSY Motors from 2023 to 2025, where she was responsible for corporate governance advisory,

regulatory compliance and contract management.

Confirmations:

As on the date of this Red Herring Prospectus:

a) None of our Directors is or was a director of any listed company during the last five years preceding the

date of this Red Herring Prospectus, whose shares has been or were suspended from being traded on the

BSE or the NSE, during the term of their directorship in such company.

b) None of our Directors is or was a director of any listed company which has been or was delisted from

any stock exchange during the tenure of their directorship in such company.

c) None of the Directors are categorized as a wilful defaulter or a fraudulent borrower, as defined under

Regulation 2(I) (III) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations.

d) None of our Directors is declared as fugitive economic offender under section 12 of the Fugitive

Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

Arrangements with major Shareholders, Customers, Suppliers or Others:

We have not entered into any arrangement or understanding with our major shareholders, customers, suppliers or

others, pursuant to which any of our directors were selected as Directors or members of the senior management.

Service Contracts:

The Directors of our Company have not entered into any service contracts with our company which provide for

benefits upon termination of their employment.

Borrowing Powers of Directors:

In accordance with our Articles of Association and subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and

pursuant to a resolution of the Shareholders of our Company passed in their extraordinary general meeting held

on January 14, 2026, in accordance with Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013, our Board is authorised to

borrow such sums of money from time to time, with or without security, on such terms and conditions as it may

consider fit notwithstanding that the amount to be borrowed together with the amount already borrowed by our

Company (apart from temporary loans obtained from our Companys bankers in the ordinary course of business)

exceeds the aggregate of the paid up capital and free reserves of our Company provided that the total amount

borrowed by our Board and outstanding at any point of time shall not exceed Rs.500 Crore.

Compensation of our Managing Director & Whole-time Director:

The compensation payable to our Managing Director and Whole-time Director will be governed as per the terms

of their appointment and shall be subject to the provisions of Sections 2(54), 2(94), 188, 196, 197, 198 and 203

and any other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Companies

Act, 2013 and the rules made there under (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof or any

of the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, for the time being in force).

The following compensation has been approved for Managing Director & Whole time Director:

1. Jawed Akhtar: Chairman and Whole-time Director

Pursuant to the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors on April 01, 2025, and subsequently approved

by the shareholders on April 28, 2025, Jawed Akhtar has been re-designated as Managing Director for a

Three-year term. His remuneration, which may comprise salary, dearness allowance, perquisites and other

allowances or a combination thereof, shall not exceed Rs.4.00 Lakhs per month.

2. Sunil Lakshman Vatsa: Managing Director

Pursuant to the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors on April 01, 2025, and subsequently approved

by the shareholders on April 28, 2025, Sunil Lakshman Vatsa has been re-designated as Managing Director

for a Three-year term. His remuneration, which may comprise salary, dearness allowance, perquisites and

other allowances or a combination thereof, shall not exceed Rs.4.00 Lakhs per month.

Payments or benefits to Directors:

Except as disclosed in this Red Herring Prospectus, no amount or benefit has been paid or given within the two

preceding years or is intended to be paid or given to any of the Executive Directors except the normal remuneration

for services rendered as a Director of our Company. Additionally, there is no contingent or deferred compensation

payable to any of our directors.

The remuneration paid to our Directors in Fiscal 2026 is as follows:

Name of Director Remuneration paid in F.Y. 2025-26 (Rs. in lakhs) Jawed Akhtar 18.00 Sunil Lakshman Vatsa 18.00

Sitting Fees:

We have no provision for sitting fee for our Independent Directors.

Bonus or Profit-Sharing Plan for our Directors:

We have no bonus or profit-sharing plan for our directors

Shareholding of our Directors and Key Managerial Personnel in Our Company

Except as disclosed below, as on the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, none of our Directors and Key

Managerial Personnel hold any Equity Shares in our Company:

Sr. No. Name of the Directors No. of Shares (having face value of Rs. 10 each) Held Holding in %

(pre-Offer) 1. Jawed Akhtar 34,36,995 41.51 2. Sunil Lakshman Vatsa 34,36,995 41.51 3. Furquan Akhtar 1,60,800 1.94 4. Dharmendra Shahi 0 0 Total 70,34,790 84.97

Our Articles of Association do not require our directors to hold any qualification shares.

INTEREST OF DIRECTORS

All the Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses

payable to them under the Articles and to the extent of remuneration paid to them for services rendered as an

officer or employee of the Company. For further details, please refer to Chapter titled "Our Management"

beginning on page 179 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Directors may also be regarded as interested to the extent of their shareholding and dividend payable thereon,

if any and to the extent of Equity Shares, if any held by them in our Company or held by their relatives. Further

our Director are also interested to the extent of unsecured loans, if any, given by them to our Company or by their

relatives or by the companies/ firms in which they are interested as directors/ Members/ Partners. Further our

Directors are also interested to the extent of loans, if any, taken by them or their relatives or taken by the

companies/ firms in which they are interested as Directors/ Members/ Partners and for the details of Personal

Guarantee given by Directors towards Financial facilities of our Company please refer to "Statement of Financial

Indebtedness" on page 249 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Except as stated otherwise in this Red Herring Prospectus, our Company has not entered into any Contract,

Agreements or Arrangements during the preceding two years from the date of the Red Herring Prospectus in

which the Directors are interested directly or indirectly and no payments have been made to them in respect of the

contracts, agreements or arrangements which are proposed to be entered into with them.

Interest of Directors in the promotion and formation of our Company

As on the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, except for Jawed Akhtar, Sunil Lakshman Vatsa and Furquan

Akhtar, the Promoters of our Company, none of our other Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are interested

in the promotion of our Company. For further details, see "Our Promoters and Promoter Group" on page 191.

Interest of Directors in the property of Our Company

Except as Disclosed in Chapter "Our Business" on page 144, Our directors do not have any interest in any property

acquired by our Company in a period of two years before filing of this Red Herring Prospectus or proposed to be

acquired by us as on date of filing the Red Herring Prospectus.

Changes to our Board in the last three years

The changes in our Board in the last three years immediately preceding the date of this Red Herring Prospectus

are as follows:

Name of Director Date of Appointment/

Change in designation/ Reason Cessation Nahid Naazli 01/03/2023 Appointment as additional director Nahid Naazli 30/09/2023 Regularised as Director Jawed Akhtar 01/04/2025 Re-designated as Whole-time Director Sunil Lakshman Vatsa 01/04/2025 Re-designated as Managing Director Nahid Naazli 30/04/2025 Cessation as Director Bindu Sunil Vatsa 30/04/2025 Cessation as Director Rajendra Manjunath Bhat 09/05/2025 Appointment as Additional Director Deepshikha Yadav 09/05/2025 Appointment as Additional Director Manoj Kumar 09/05/2025 Appointment as Additional Director Deepshikha Yadav 12/05/2025 Regularised as Independent Director Manoj Kumar 12/05/2025 Regularised as Independent Director Rajendra Manjunath Bhat 12/05/2025 Regularised as Director Rajendra Manjunath Bhat 01/09/2025 Cessation as Director Rakesh Kumar Yadav 05/09/2025 Appointed as additional director Rakesh Kumar Yadav 30/09/2025 Regularised as Non - Executive Director

MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION STRUCTURE

The following chart depicts our Management Organization Structure: -

Corporate Governance

In addition to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 will be applicable to our

Company immediately upon the listing of our Companys Equity Shares on the SME platform of BSE (BSE

SME). The requirements pertaining to the composition of the Board of Directors and the constitution of the

committees such as the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration

Committee as applicable on us have been complied with.

Our Board has been constituted in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the best

practices in corporate governance. Our Board functions either as a full board or through various committees

constituted to oversee specific operational areas. The executive management provides our Board with detailed

reports on its performance periodically.

Our Board of Directors consist of five directors of which two are Independent Directors and we have one woman

director on the Board. The constitution of our Board is in compliance with Section 149 of the Companies Act,

2013.

Our Company has constituted the following committees:

1. Audit Committee

Our Company has formed an Audit Committee, vide Board Resolution dated January 15, 2026, as per the

applicable provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 6 of the companies (Meeting of

board and its power) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 18 of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Audit Committee comprises

following members:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Manoj Kumar Chairman Independent Director Deepshikha Yadav Member Independent Director Jawed Akhtar Member Whole - time Director

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Audit Committee. The scope and function

of the Audit Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure of the committee:

The Audit Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until otherwise resolved by the

Board, to carry out the functions of the Audit Committee as approved by the Board.

B. Meetings of the Committee:

The committee shall meet at least four times in a year and not more than one hundred and twenty days shall elapse

between any two meetings. The quorum for the meeting shall be either two members or one third of the members

of the committee, whichever is higher but there shall be presence of minimum two Independent members at each

meeting. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of our Company to

answer shareholder queries.

C. Power of the Committee:

The Audit Committee shall have powers, including the following:

a) to investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

b) to seek information from any employee;

c) to obtain outside legal or other professional advice;

d) to secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary as may be prescribed

under the Companies Act, 2013 (together with the rules thereunder) and SEBI Listing Regulations; and

e) To have full access to information contained in records of Company.

D. Role of the Committee:

The Role of Audit Committee together with its powers as per Part C of Schedule II of SEBI Listing Regulation

and Companies Act, 2013 shall be as under:

1. Overseeing the Companys financial reporting process and disclosure of its financial information to ensure

that its financial statements are correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommending to the Board for the appointment, re-appointment, replacement, remuneration and terms of

appointment of the statutory auditors of the Company;

3. Reviewing and monitoring the statutory auditors independence and performance and effectiveness of audit

process;

4. Approving payments to the statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

5. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before

submission to the Board for approval, with particular reference to:

a. Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the

Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of Section 134 of the Companies Act;

b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

d. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

e. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

f. Disclosure of any related party transactions; and

g. Qualifications and modified opinions in the draft audit report.

6. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly, half-yearly and annual financial statements before

submission to the Board for approval;

7. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses/ application of funds raised through an Issue (public

Offer, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated

in the offer document/ prospectus/ notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the

utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to

take up steps in this matter. This also includes monitoring the use/application of the funds raised through the

proposed initial public issue by the Company;

8. Approval or any subsequent modifications of transactions of the Company with related parties and omnibus

approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered into by the Company subject to such conditions

as may be prescribed;

9. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

12. Establishing a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances;

13. Reviewing, with the management, the performance of statutory and internal auditors and adequacy of the

internal control systems;

14. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function if any, including the structure of the internal audit

department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and

frequency of internal audit;

15. Discussing with internal auditors on any significant findings and follow up thereon;

16. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is

suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the

matter to the Board;

17. Discussing with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well

as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

18. Looking into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders,

shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

19. Reviewing the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

20. Approving the appointment of the chief financial officer or any other person heading the finance function or

discharging that function after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

21. Reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in any

subsidiary exceeding Rs.1,000 million or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including

existing loans / advances / investments;

22. Considering and commenting on the rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger,

demerger, amalgamation etc., on the Company and its shareholders;

23. Such roles as may be delegated by the Board and/or prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI

Listing Regulations or other applicable law.

Further, the Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following:

1) management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

2) statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by

management;

3) management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

4) internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses;

5) the appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review

by the audit committee; and

6) statement of deviations:

a. quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted

to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations;

b. Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer

document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Our Company has formed a Stakeholders Relationship Committee vide Board Resolution dated January 15, 2026

as per the applicable provisions of the Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 6 of the

companies (Meeting of board and its power) rules, 2014 and Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulations. The

Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises following members:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Rakesh Kumar Yadav Chairman Non-executive director Manoj Kumar Member Independent Director Jawed Akhtar Member Whole Time Director

182

The scope and function of the Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure of the committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until

otherwise resolved by the Board, to carry out the functions of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as

approved by the Board.

B. Meetings of the committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall meet at least once a year and shall report to the Board on a

quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of complaints received from the shareholders of the Company.

The Chairman of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall be present at the Annual General Meeting to

answer queries of the securities holders. The Quorum shall be two members present.

C. Terms of Reference:

The role of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Part D of Schedule II of the SEBI Listing Regulations

and Companies Act, 2013 shall be as under:

1. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to

transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of

new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc.;

2. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

3. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services

being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;

4. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of

unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/ annual reports/ statutory notices

by the shareholders of the company;

5. Allotment, transfer of shares including transmission, splitting of shares, changing joint holding into

single holding and vice versa, issue of duplicate shares in lieu of those torn, destroyed, lost or defaced or

where the space at back for recording transfers have been fully utilized;

6. Formulation of procedures in line with the statutory guidelines to ensure speedy disposal of various

requests received from shareholders from time to time;

7. To issue duplicate share or other security(ies) certificate(s) in lieu of the original share/security(ies)

certificate(s) of the Company;

8. Non-receipt of share certificate(s), non-receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of interest/ dividend

warrants, non-receipt of annual report and any other grievance/ complaints with Company or any officer

of the Company arising out in discharge of his duties;

9. Oversee the performance of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent and also review and take note of

complaints directly received and resolved them;

10. Oversee the implementation and compliance of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for

prevention of Insider Trading for Listed Companies as specified in the Securities & Exchange Board of

India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time;

11. Any other power specifically assigned by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time by

way of resolution passed by it in a duly conducted Meeting; and

12. Such roles as may be delegated by the Board and/ or prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and

SEBI Listing Regulations or other applicable law.

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Our Company has formed a Nomination and Remuneration Committee vide Board Resolution dated January 15,

2026. as per the applicable provisions of the Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act,

2013 read with rule 6 of the companies (Meeting of board and its power) rules, 2014 and Regulation 19 of SEBI

Listing Regulations. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises following members:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Manoj Kumar Chairman Independent Director Deepshikha Yadav Member Independent Director Rakesh Kumar Yadav Member Non-Executive Director

The scope and function of the Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure of the committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until

otherwise resolved by the Board.

B. Meetings of the committee:

The committee shall meet as and when the need arises, subject to at least once in a year. The quorum for a meeting

of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be either two members or one third of the members of the

committee, whichever is greater, including at least one independent director in attendance. The Chairman of the

Nomination and Remuneration Committee is entitled to attend the general Meeting of the company to furnish

clarifications to the shareholders on any matter relating to remuneration.

C. Role of Terms of Reference:

The role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Part D of Schedule II of the SEBI Listing

Regulations and Companies Act, 2013 shall be as under:

1. formulating the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director

and recommend to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial

personnel and other employees;

2. For the appointment of an independent director, the committee shall evaluate the balance of skills,

knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the

role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the board of

directors of the Company for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified

in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a. use the services of external agencies, if required;

b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

c. Consider the time commitments of the candidates.

3. formulation of criteria for evaluation of the performance of independent directors and the Board;

4. devising a policy on diversity of our Board;

5. identifying persons, who are qualified to become directors or who may be appointed in senior

management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommending to the Board their appointment

and removal and carrying out evaluation of every directors performance;

6. determining whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the

basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors;

7. recommending remuneration of executive directors and any increase therein from time to time within the

limit approved by the members of our Company;

8. recommending remuneration to non-executive directors in the form of sitting fees for attending meetings

of the Board and its committees, remuneration for other services, commission on profits;

9. recommending to the Board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management;

10. performing such functions as are required to be performed by the compensation committee under the

SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, as amended;

11. engaging the services of any consultant/professional or other agency for the purpose of recommending

compensation structure/policy;

12. analyzing, monitoring and reviewing various human resource and compensation matters;

13. reviewing and approving compensation strategy from time to time in the context of the then current

Indian market in accordance with applicable laws;

14. framing suitable policies and systems to ensure that there is no violation, by an employee of any

applicable laws in India or overseas, including:

a. The SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended; or

b. The SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to the Securities

Market) Regulations, 2003, as amended; and

15. Performing such other functions as may be delegated by the Board and/or prescribed under the SEBI

Listing Regulations, Companies Act, each as amended or other applicable law.

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Our Company has formed a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee vide Board Resolution dated January 15,

2026, as per the applicable provisions of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies

(Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprises

following members:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Jawed Akhtar Chairman Whole- Time Director Sunil Lakshman Vatsa Member Managing Director Manoj Kumar Member Independent Director

A. Tenure of the committee:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until

otherwise resolved by the Board.

B. Meetings of the committee:

The committee shall meet as and when the need arises. The quorum for a meeting of the Corporate Social

Responsibility Committee shall be either two members or one third of the members of the committee, whichever

is greater, including at least one independent director in attendance. The Chairman of the Corporate Social

Responsibility Committee is entitled to attend the general Meeting of the company to furnish clarifications to the

shareholders on any matter relating to CSR Policy and Expenditure.

C. Role of Terms of Reference:

The role and responsibility of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall be as follows:

(a) formulate and recommend to the Board, a "Corporate Social Responsibility Policy" which shall indicate the

activities to be undertaken by the Company as specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, and

the rules made thereunder, each as amended, monitor the implementation of the same from time to time,

and make any revisions therein as and when decided by the Board;

(b) review and recommend the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the activities referred to in clause

(c) monitor the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company from time to time;

(d) identifying corporate social responsibility policy partners and corporate social responsibility policy

programmes;

(e) the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall formulate and recommend to the Board an annual action

plan in pursuing its corporate social responsibility policy, which shall include the following:

i. the list of corporate social responsibility projects or programmes that are approved to be undertaken in areas or

subjects specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

ii. the manner of execution of such projects or programmes as specified in the rules notified under the Companies

Act, 2013;

iii. the modalities of utilisation of funds and implementation schedules for the projects or programmes;

iv. monitoring and reporting mechanism for the projects or programmes; and

v. details of need and impact assessment, if any, for the projects undertaken by the Company. Provided that the

Board may alter such plan at any time during the Financial Year, as per the recommendation of its Corporate

Social Responsibility Committee, based on the reasonable justification to that effect; and

(f) any other matter as the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee may deem appropriate after approval of

the Board or as may be directed by the Board from time to time and/or as may be required under applicable law,

as and when amended from time to time.

Key Managerial Personnel

Our Company is supported by a team of professionals having exposure to various operational aspects of our

business. A brief detail about the Key Managerial Personnel of our Company is provided below:

Name, Designation & Educational

Qualification Age (Years) Year of Joining Remuneration

paid for F.Y.

ended 2023-24

(in Rs. Lakhs) Overall

experience

(in years) Previous employment JAWED AKHTAR

Designation: Chairman & Whole

Time Director Educational Qualification: Bachelor

of Science in Engineering

Term of office: For a period of 3

years w.e.f. April 01, 2025. 56 2003 18.00 30 Senior

Manager -

Bemco

Batalco,

Kingdom of

Bahrain SUNIL LAKSHMAN VATSA

Designation: Managing Director

Educational Qualification: Bachelor

of Engineering Term of office: For a period of 3 years

w.e.f. April 01, 2025. 52 1996 18.00 30 - FURQUAN AKHTAR

Designation: CEO Educational Qualification: B.com

(Hons.) Term of office: Appointed on May 01, 2026 22 2025 Not Applicable Approx. 1 - DHARMENDRA SHAHI

Designation: CFO

Educational Qualification: PG Diploma in Business Administration

with Computer Applications

Term of office: Appointed on May

01, 2026 48 2004 5.41 22 - AARTI GARG (ACS-31647)

Designation: Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Educational Qualification: B. Com (Hons.), Company Secretary, L.L.B

Term of office: Appointed on May

01, 2025 30 2025 Not Applicable 13 Company

Secretary - NV

Distilleries &

Breweries

Private

Limited

Brief Profile of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

Sunil Lakshman Vatsa Please refer to section "Brief Profile of our Directors" beginning on page 176 of this

Red Herring Prospectus for details.

Jawed Akhtar Please refer to section "Brief Profile of our Directors" beginning on page 176 of this Red Herring

Prospectus for details.

Furquan Akhtar is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Promoter of our Company. He holds a Bachelor of

Commerce (Honours) degree from Rajdhani College, University of Delhi (2024). He has been associated with our

Company since May 2025 as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer

(CEO) of the Company with effect from May 01, 2026. He is currently responsible for leading the overall business

operations, strategic planning, growth initiatives, and management of the affairs of our Company.

Dharmendra Shahi is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of our Company. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce

(Honours) degree from Purvanchal University (1999) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration

with Computer Applications from Manipal IT Education (2002). He has been associated with our Company since

2004, where he initially joined as an Accounts Payable & Receivable Clerk. In 2006, he was promoted to the

position of Accounts Executive and was subsequently appointed as Senior Accountant. He has been serving as the

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from May 01, 2026. He is responsible for handling the

accounts and finance operations of our Company.

Aarti Garg is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company. She holds a Bachelor of

Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Delhi (2009), is a qualified Company Secretary from the

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (2011), and holds an LL.B. degree from Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar

University, Agra (2014). She has been associated with our Company since May 2025. She has previously worked

with NV Distilleries & Breweries Private Limited (2018 - 2025), Whiz Professionals LLP (2016 -2017), Trustline

Securities Limited (2014 -2016) and Victora Tool Engineers Private Limited (2013 -2014). She is responsible

for overseeing the secretarial and compliance functions of our Company.

Senior Management of our Company (SMP)

In addition to Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of our Company, whose

details are provided in "Our Management -Key Managerial Personnel" on page 187, the details of our other

Senior Management Personnel are set forth below:

Mohammad Amir serves as Procurement and Tender Head of our Company and has been associated with the

Company since 2007. He holds a Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the Karnataka Technical

Education Board, completed in 2004. Prior to his appointment as Procurement and Tender Head in 2022, he served

as Project Site Manager from 2007 to 2012 and thereafter as Regional Manager - Northern India Division from

2013 to 2022. He has over 18 years of experience in procurement and tender management for turnkey and

operation and maintenance projects. He is currently responsible for overseeing the procurement and tender

operations of the Company.

Roshan Kumar Thakur is the Head of Operations of our Company. He holds a Diploma in Bachelors in

Information Technology & Management from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar (2002-2006), a Polytechnic

Diploma in Electrical Engineering from IASE University, Rajasthan (2007-2009), a Diploma in Railway

Engineering from IPWE, Delhi (2013), and a Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety (IOSH, UK) (2008).

He has been associated with our Company since 2016. He has over 15 years of experience in project execution

and operational management. Prior to joining our Company, he worked as Project Site Manager with Nucleus

Engg Corp, Nagpur from 2011 to 2015. Within the organisation, he served in operations roles from January 2016

to March 2023 and has been serving as Head of Operations since 2023. He currently oversees the overall

operations of our Company.

Bindu Vatsa is the Human Resource Head of our Company. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) degree

from Karnataka University (1997). She has been associated with our Company since 2019. Prior to her current

role, she served as Executive - HR and Operations at our company from 2019 to 2025. She currently oversees the

human resources function of our Company.

Nahid Naazli is the Marketing Head of our Company. She holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business

Administration from Post Graduate Institute of Management, Calcutta (1994), a Bachelors degree in Geography

from Aligarh Muslim University (1991). She has been associated with our Company since 2023. Prior to her

current role, she served as Executive - Finance & Cost Management at our company from 2023 to 2025 and as

Executive - Projects & Accounts at West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., Kolkata 1994-1996.

She currently oversees the marketing function of our Company.

We confirm that:

a. All the persons named as our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel above are the

permanent employees of our Company

b. There is no understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or any others pursuant to which any of

the above-mentioned Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel have been recruited. None of

our KMPs and SMPs except Jawed Akhtar and Sunil Lakshman Vatsa are also part of the Board of Directors.

c. In respect of all above mentioned Key Managerial Personnel, there has been no contingent or deferred

compensation accrued for the Year ended March 2024.

d. Except for the terms set forth in the appointment letters, the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Personnel have not entered into any other contractual arrangements or service contracts (including retirement and

termination benefits) with the issuer.

e. Our Company does not have any bonus/ profit sharing plan for any of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior

Management Personnel.

f. None of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel in our Company hold any shares of

our Company as on the date of filing of this Red Herring Prospectus except:

Sr. No. Name of the KMPs No. of Shares held 1 Jawed Akhtar 34,36,995 2 Sunil Lakshman Vatsa 34,36,995 3 Furquan Akhtar 1,60,800 4 Nahid Naazli 2,01,000 5 Bindu Vatsa 2,81,400 Total 78,77,190

g. Presently, we do not have ESOP/ ESPS scheme for our employees.

h. The turnover of KMPs is not high, compared to the industry to which our company belongs.

Nature of any family relationship between our Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management

Personnel (SMP)

Except as mentioned below, none of the KMPs and SMPs of the Company are related to each other within the

meaning of section 2 (77) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Sr. No. Name of the KMP and SMP Relationship with other KMP 1. Jawed Akhtar Father of Furquan Akhtar 2. Nahid Naazli Mother of Furquan Akhtar and Spouse of Jawed Akhtar 3. Furquan Akhtar Son of Jawed Akhtar and Nahid Naazli 4. Jawed Akhtar Spouse of Nahid Naazli 5. Bindu Vatsa Spouse of Sunil Lakshman Vatsa 6. Sunil Lakshman Vatsa Spouse of Bindu Vatsa

Payment of benefits to officers of Our Company (non-salary related)

Except as disclosed in this Red Herring Prospectus and any statutory payments made by our Company to its

officers, our Company has not paid any sum, any non-salary related amount or benefit to any of its officers or to

its employees including amounts towards super-annuation, ex-gratia/ rewards.

Except statutory benefits upon termination of employment in our Company or superannuation, no officer of our

Company is entitled to any benefit upon termination of such officers employment in our Company or

superannuation. Contributions are made by our Company towards provident fund, gratuity fund and employee

state insurance.

Changes in the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel in last three years:

There have been no changes in the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of our Company

during the last 3 (three) year except as stated below:

Name Designation (at the time of appointment/

Change in designation/ Cessation) Date of

Appointment

/ Change in

designation/

Cessation Reason Dharmendra Shahi Appointed as Chief Financial Officer 01/05/2026 To ensure

better

Corporate

Governance Furquan Akhtar Appointed as Chief Executive Officer 01/05/2026 Furquan Akhtar Resigned as Chief Financial Officer 01/05/2026 Jawed Akhtar Re designated as Whole Time Director 28/04/2025 Sunil Lakshman Vatsa Re designated as Managing Director 28/04/2025 Furquan Akhtar Appointed as Chief Financial Officer 01/05/2025 Aarti Garg (ACS-31647) Appointed as CS and Compliance Officer 01/05/2025 Mohammad Amir Appointed as Procurement and Tender Head -

SMP 15/01/2025 Roshan Kumar Thakur Appointed as Head of Operations - SMP 15/01/2025 Bindu Vatsa HR Head - SMP 15/01/2025 Nahid Naazli Marketing Head - SMP 15/01/2025

Interest of Our Key Managerial Person and Senior Management Personnel

Apart from the shares held in the Company and to extent of remuneration allowed and reimbursement of expenses

incurred by them for or on behalf of the Company and to the extent of loans and advances made to or borrowed

from the Company, none of our key managerial personnel and Senior Management Personnel are interested in

our Company. For details, please refer section titled "Financial information of the Company - Annexure 34 -

Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions" beginning on page 241 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Interest of KMPs and SMPs in the property of Our Company:

Except as stated in "Our Business" beginning on page no 141, KMPs and SMPs do not have any interest in any

property acquired by our Company in a period of two years before filing of this Red Herring Prospectus or

proposed to be acquired by us as on date of filing the Red Herring Prospectus with RoC.

Except as stated in this section "Our Management" or the section titled "Financial information of the Company

- Annexure 34 - Restated Statement ofRelated Party Transactions" beginning on page 175 and 241 respectively

of this Red Herring Prospectus and except to the extent of shareholding in our Company, our KMPs and SMPs do

not have any other interest in our business.

Details of Service Contracts of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel

Except for the terms set forth in the appointment letters, the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Personnel have not entered into any other contractual arrangements with our Company for provision of benefits

or payments of any amount upon termination of employment.

Loans given/ availed by Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel/ Senior Management Personnel of Our

Company

For details of unsecured loan taken from or given to our Directors/ KMPs/ SMPs and for details of transaction

entered by them in the past please refer to Summary of Related Party Transactions" page 62 of this Red Herring

Prospectus.

Employee Stock Options

Presently, we do not have any ESOP/ ESPS Scheme for our employees.

OUR PROMOTERS & PROMOTER GROUP

OUR PROMOTERS:

Jawed Akhtar, Sunil Lakshman Vatsa and Furquan Akhtar are the promoters of our Company. As on date of this

Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters, in aggregate, holds 70,34,790 Equity shares having face value of Rs. 10

each of our Company, representing 84.97 % of the pre-Offer paid-up Equity Share capital of our Company. For

details of the build-up of the Promoters shareholding in our Company, see "Capital Structure - History of the

Equity Share Capital held by our Promoters", on page 82 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Brief Profile of our Promoters is as under:

JAWED AKHTAR (Chairman and Whole Time Director) Qualification: Bachelor of Science in Engineering Experience: 30 years Age: 56 years Date of Birth: January 01, 1970 PAN: AFUPA0901P Address: D- 70, 2nd Floor, Mansarover Garden, West Delhi - 110015, Delhi. No. of Equity Shares & % of Shareholding (Pre- Offer): 34,36,995 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to 41.51 % of Pre-Offer Paid up Share Capital of the Company Other Directorship held: NIL Other Ventures: Pravi Facilities Solutions LLP SUNIL LAKSHMAN VATSA (Managing Director) Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering Experience: 30 Years Age: 52 years Date of Birth: August 22,1973 PAN: ACAPV2025Q Address: Plot No.- 619 3rd Floor, West Pannanand Colony, Dr. Muhkeijee Nagar, North West Delhi, Delhi- 110009. No. of Equity Shares & % of Shareholding (Pre- Offer): 34,36,995 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to 41.51 % of Pre-Offer Paid up Share Capital of the Company. Other Directorship held: Vatsa Electric Private Limited Other Ventures: Pravi Facilities Solutions LLP FURQUAN AKHTAR (Chief Executive Officer) Qualification: B.com (Hons.) Experience: 1 year Age: 22 years Date of Birth: August 23, 2003 PAN: EHMPA1428K Address: D- 70, 2nd Floor, Mansarover Garden, Ramesh Nagar, West Delhi - 110015, Delhi. No. of Equity Shares & % of Shareholding (Pre- Offer): 1,60,800 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each aggregating to 1.94 % of Pre-Offer Paid up Share Capital of the Company Other Directorship held: NIL Other Ventures: NIL

For Brief Profile of Our Promoters, please refer to Chapter "Our Management" beginning on page 176 of this

Red Herring Prospectus for details.

Confirmations:

Our Company undertakes that the details of Permanent Account Number, Bank Account Number(s), Aadhar Card

Number, Driving License Number and Passport Number of the Promoters will be submitted at the time of

submission of this Red Herring Prospectus to the BSE for listing of the securities of our Company on SME

Platform of BSE Limited.

Our Promoters and the members of our Promoter Group have confirmed that they have not been identified as

willful defaulter or a fraudulent borrower by the RBI or any other governmental authority. No violations of

securities laws have been committed by our Promoters or members of our Promoter Group in the past or are

currently pending against them. None of (i) our Promoters and members of our Promoter Group or persons in

control of ;(ii) the Companies with which any of our Promoters are or were associated as a promoters, director or

person in control, are debarred or prohibited from accessing the capital markets or restrained from buying, selling,

or dealing in securities under any order or directions passed for any reasons by the SEBI or any other authority or

refused listing of any of the securities issued by any such entity by any stock exchange in India or abroad.

Our Promoters have not been declared as fugitive economic offenders as defined under the SEBI (ICDR)

Regulations.

Change in the control of our Company:

There has been no change in the control of our Company during the last five years preceding the date of this Red

Herring Prospectus.

Interest of our Promoters:

i. Interest in promotion and shareholding of Our Company:

Our Promoters are interested in our Company to the extent that (i) they are the promoters of our Company and (ii)

to the extent of their shareholding and shareholding of their relatives, from time to time, for which they are entitled

to receive dividend payable, if any and other distribution in respect of the Equity Shares held by them and their

relatives. For details regarding the shareholding of our Promoters in our Company, please see "Capital Structure"

on page 76 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoters, who are also Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of our Company, may be deemed to be

interested to the extent of the remuneration, as per the terms of their appointment and reimbursement of expenses

payable to them for the rent, purchase and sale transactions. For details, please refer to "Annexure 34- Restated

Statement of Related Party Transactions" beginning on page 241 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

ii. Interest in the property of Our Company:

Our Promoters do not have any other interest in any property acquired by our Company in a period of two years

before filing of this Red Herring Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by us as on date of this Red Herring

Prospectus except as mentioned under the section "Our Business - Properties" and "Annexure 34 - Restated

Statement of Related Party Transactions" on page 144 and 241 respectively, of this Red Herring Prospectus.

iii. Other Interests in our Company

For transactions in respect of loans and other monetary transactions entered in past please refer "Annexure 34

- Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions" on page 241 forming part of "Financial Information of

the Company" of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoters have not given any material guarantee to any third party with respect to the Equity Shares as on

the date of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Further, our promoters may be interested to the extent of personal guarantees given by them in favor of the

Company, for the details of Personal Guarantee given by Promoters towards Financial facilities of our Company

please refer to "Statement of Financial Indebtedness" and " "Financial Information of Our Company" on page

249 and 195 respectively of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Payment or Benefits to our Promoter and Promoter Group during the last 2 years:

Save and except as disclosed under "Compensation of our Managing Director" in the chapter titled "Our

Management" beginning on page 178 of this Red Herring Prospectus and also refer "Annexure 34 - Restated

Statement ofRelated Party Transactions" on page 241 of this Red Herring Prospectus forming part of "Financial

Information of the Company" on page 195, there has been no Payment or benefit to promoters during the two

(2) years preceding the date of filing of this Red Herring Prospectus, nor is there any intention to pay or give any

benefit to our Promoters as on the date of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Companies/Firms with which our Promoters have disassociated in the last (3) three years

Our promoters have not disassociated themselves from any of the Company, Firms or other entities during the last

three years preceding the date of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Other ventures of our Promoter

Save and except as disclosed in this section titled "Our Promoter & Promoter Group" beginning on page 190 of

this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no ventures promoted by our Promoters in which they have any business

interests/ other interests.

Litigation details pertaining to our Promoter

For details on litigations and disputes involving our Promoters, please refer to the section titled "Outstanding

Litigations and Material Developments" beginning on page 279 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Experience of Promoters in the line of business

Our Promoters have adequate experience in the business activities undertaken by our Company. For details in

relation to experience of our Promoters in the business of our Company, please refer to the chapter titled "Our

Management" beginning on page 175 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Related Party Transactions

Except as stated in "Annexure 34 - Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions" beginning on page 241

of this Red Herring Prospectus and as stated therein, our Promoters or any of the Promoter Group Entities do not

have any other interest in our business.

OUR PROMOTER GROUP:

In addition to the Promoters named above, the following natural persons are part of our Promoter Group in terms

of Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018:

i. Individuals forming part of the Promoter Group:

Relationship JAWED AKHTAR SUNIL LAKSHMAN

VATSA FURQUAN AKHTAR Father Late Md Serajuddin Lakshman Mahindara

Singh Jawed Akhtar Mother Sanjida Khatoon Motijhari Devi Nahid Naazli Spouse Nahid Naazli Bindu Sunil Vatsa - Brother Tanvir Akhtar Satish Vatsa - Sister Sufia Tabassum - Areeba Akhtar Son Furquan Akhtar Rutvik Sunil Vatsa - - Manav Sunil Vatsa - Daughter Areeba Akhtar - - Spouses Father Late Md Sadre Alam Shiv Bahadur Singh - Spouses Mother Late Sayeeda Bano Rajkumari Singh - Spouses Brother Zafar Alam Rajesh Singh - - Vinod Singh - Spouses Sister - - -

ii. Corporate Entities or Firms forming part of the Promoter Group:

As per Regulation 2(1)(pp)(iv) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the following entities would form part of

our Promoter Group:

S. No. Nature of Relationship Name of Entities 1. Any body corporate in which twenty per cent or more of

the equity share capital is held by the promoter or an

immediate relative of the promoter or a firm or Hindu

Undivided Family in which the promoter or any one or

more of their relative is a member; - Vatsa Electric Private Limited - Pravi Facilities Solutions LLP 2. Any body corporate in which a body corporate as

provided in (A) above holds twenty per cent or more, of

the equity share capital; and N/A 3. Any Hindu Undivided Family or Trust or firm in which

the aggregate share of the promoter and their relatives is

equal to or more than twenty per cent. of the total capital; - Vatsa Electric, Proprietorship - Nucleus Engineering Corp,

Proprietorship - United Shelters, Partnership Firm - Shiv Raj Palace, Partnership Firm

iii. Other persons included in Promoter Group:

None of other persons forms part of promoter group for the purpose of shareholding of the Promoter Group under

Regulation 2(1)(pp)(v) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018.