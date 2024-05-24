To

The Members of

GALAXY CLOUD KITCHENLIMITED Knowledge House, Shyam Nagar, Off.Jogeshwari- Vikhroli Link Road, Joge, Shwari (E), Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400060

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone financial statements of Galaxy Cloud Kitchen Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the

Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year then ended.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,

2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 32 in the financial statements, which indicates that, entire net worth of the Company has been eroded due to losses incurred in the current year and its current liabilities exceed its current assets, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 32, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including the annexure thereto, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Emphasis of Matters

- We draw attention to Note 29 in the financial statements, which discloses a significant item related to discontinued operations in Eyelet House, Saki Vihar Road, Opp. Shah Industrial Estate, Andheri(East), Mumbai 400072, Maharashtra with effect from January 31st, 2024 and in 76/F, Phase IV, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurugram, Haryana, 122015 with effect from September 30th, 2024. The Assets Held for sale of 1,805.31 (in thousands) and the loss from discontinued operations amounting to

41,860.61(in thousands) which have material implications on the financial statements.

Other Matters

- It has been noticed that the company holds certain properties which have been given on lease rent that meet the definition of investment property under Ind AS 40 Investment Property, but the same have not been separately classified or disclosed in accordance with the relevant standard. These properties have been included under property, plant and equipment, and depreciation has been charged as per the Companys accounting policy for owned assets. This treatment is inconsistent with the requirements of Ind AS 40, which mandates separate presentation and specific disclosure requirements. The current accounting approach may impair transparency regarding the nature and use of such assets.

- We have observed that, MSME Trade payables have been paid off without including interest payable on them, whereas, the provisions were made by the company for the interest payable on these payments during the year as well during the preceding years. This unpaid interest liability is still outstanding in the books of account of the company. As explained by the management, the same is to be paid only when a claim is made by the respective MSME Trade payable for the interest due. However, the above contention is in deviation of the provisions of the relevant Act.

- The company has presented its lease liability as a single item in the financial statements without segregating the current and non-current lease liabilities, as required under Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

- The company has incurred expense of INR 100 Lakhs for settlement of an old outstanding in respect of an arbitration matter of entertainment business, the same was not disclosed in contingent liability in earlier years and has been shown as exceptional expenses in the financial statements for the year.

- The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements vide their report dated 24.05.2024. We have not audited the comparative figures for the previous year as disclosed in these financial statements. Accordingly, we do not express any opinion or any other form of assurance on the figures for the previous year as presented in these financial statements

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Stand alone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Companys or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial

Statements.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

F. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash

Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended except for Accounting Standard

(Ind AS-19) "Employee Benefits" relating to the provision for gratuity and retirement benefits and Ind AS-40 "Investment

Property".

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 stMarch, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid to its directors during the current period is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any on its financial positions in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. As informed, the company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) the management of the company has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not advanced or leased or invested any funds (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds), to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

b) it has been represented by the management, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the company has not received any funds from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person(s) or entity(ies) identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("ultimate beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

c) on the basis of such audit procedures that the auditors have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year, thus compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software but only from mid of November 2024 to 31st March 2025.

For Yogesh Kansal & Company

Chartered Accountants FRN: 507136C

(CA Abhay Kansal)

M. No. 439591

UDIN: 25439591BMHKLD9804 Place: Ghaziabad Date: 29.05.2025

Annexure A" referred to in our Independent Auditors Report of even date

Annexure referred to in paragraph ‘i under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of the Auditors Report of even date to the members of Galaxy Cloud Kitchen Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2025. On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

I. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets (property, plant and equipment)

The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets (property, plant and equipments) by which fixed assets (property, plant and equipments) are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with the programme, certain assets (property, plant and equipments) were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the title deeds of immovable properties, which are disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Fixed Asset (Property, Plant and Equipment) during the period.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at31st March, 2025for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules there under.

II. (a) (i) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

(ii) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of the business.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the consumption of raw materials and packing materials has been arrived at after setting off the closing stock from purchases and opening stock as per financial books.

Hence the detection of material discrepancies between physical stocks and book records, if any, does not arise.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of company. the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets.

III. (a) The company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties. Therefore, the provisions of the Clause 3(iii)(a), (b), (c),

(d), (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

IV. According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not given/made any loans, investments, guarantees, and security accordingly provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

V. The company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits covered by paragraph 3(v) of the order.

VI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the provisions of section 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

VII. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable: (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the following statutory dues relating to Sales Tax were outstanding on account of dispute as on 31stMarch, 2025.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount in INR Lakhs Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any West Bengal Sales Sales Tax 0.81 F.Y. 2011-12 Joint Commissioner of NA Sales Tax

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has borrowed money during the year. However, it duly made payment along with interest. Therefore, the provisions of the Clause 3(x)(a), (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(a) The company has not raised any term loans during the year, accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for short term purposes accordingly; clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (c) According the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has converted fully convertible debentures amounting to 259.60 Lakh into equity shares pursuant to the terms of issue.

Accordingly, there has been no default in repayment of the said debentures.

X. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the company had issued 48,40,000 fully convertible debentures for a total consideration of Rs.532.40 Lakh and the monies raised by way of issue of these debentures have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made preferential allotment of 23,60,000 equity shares at a premium of Rs. 1/- on conversion of fully convertible debentures during the year in accordance with the provisions of section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013.

XI. (a) In our opinion and as per information and explanations given and during the course of our examination of the books and records of the company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed, or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the

Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the company during the year. XII. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, thus Para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and the relevant details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 commensurate with the size and nature of its business but no report for the same were made available to us for our verification.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not entered into any non-cash transactions referred to in section 192 of the Act, with directors or persons connected with him during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence this clause of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group to which the company belongs does not have any CIC as part of the group.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

XVIII.The statutory auditors have not resigned during the year. The term of the previous auditor was completed during the year in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and upon such completion, a new auditor was duly appointed in their place. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause relating to auditor resignation are not applicable.

XIX On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination, we have identified a material uncertainty regarding the Companys adverse financial ratios, these adverse ratios indicate a potential risk to the Companys financial position and performance, raising uncertainty about its ability to meet its financial obligations and sustain its operations in the foreseeable future. Refer note no. 32.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us, no unspent amount under corporate social responsibility in accordance with the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 was outstanding at the end of the year.

XXI. The enclosed financials of the company are Standalone financials and thus contents of the paragraph 3(XXI) of the Order are not applicable.

For Yogesh Kansal & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 507136C

(CA Abhay Kansal)

M. No. 439591

UDIN: 25439591BMHKLD9804

Place: Ghaziabad Date: 29.05.2025

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of GALAXY CLOUD KITCHEN LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reportingof GALAXY CLOUD KITCHEN LIMITED as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the

Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial

Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Yogesh Kansal & Company

Chartered Accountants FRN: 507136C

(CA Abhay Kansal)

M. No. 439591

UDIN: 25439591BMHKLD9804

Place: Ghaziabad Date: 29.05.2025