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Galaxy Supermarket Ltd Share Price Live

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17.5
(-3.95%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:57:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18
  • Day's High18
  • 52 Wk High45.83
  • Prev. Close18.22
  • Day's Low17.5
  • 52 Wk Low 13.1
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E67.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.66
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Galaxy Supermarket Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

₹18

Prev. Close

₹18.22

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹18

Day's Low

₹17.5

52 Week's High

₹45.83

52 Week's Low

₹13.1

Book Value

₹-3.66

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87.11

P/E

67.48

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Galaxy Supermarket Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2025

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17 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Galaxy Supermarket Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Galaxy Supermarket Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.33%

Non-Promoter- 54.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Galaxy Supermarket Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

50.03

44.94

44.94

44.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.8

-66.36

-52.2

-43.75

Net Worth

-19.77

-21.42

-7.26

1.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.24

68.59

71.86

40.52

yoy growth (%)

-55.9

-4.54

77.34

-2.93

Raw materials

-14.18

-41.45

-44.47

-25.25

As % of sales

46.9

60.43

61.88

62.3

Employee costs

-6.95

-14.83

-14.23

-6.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.62

-17.92

-19.18

-12.03

Depreciation

-4.08

-6.09

-1.4

-1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.61

-12.71

15.23

0.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.9

-4.54

77.34

-2.93

Op profit growth

-83.93

-33.31

61.03

-34.59

EBIT growth

-70.7

-17.84

74.4

-11.19

Net profit growth

-68.61

-6.56

59.38

-15.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

40.56

35.29

12.75

12.27

27.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.56

35.29

12.75

12.27

27.25

Other Operating Income

4.09

4.3

15.27

4.38

0

Other Income

0.47

0.14

0.1

0.82

0.82

Galaxy Supermarket Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,056.05

82.062,64,520.89724.6017,204.5391.3

Trent Ltd

TRENT

2,723.45

80.861,45,223.15454.750.154,936.64144.45

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

117.2

83.7154,807.12166.5201,645.4115.03

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

97.9

69.9311,948.9124.380.512,15411.41

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

219.2

154.3711,443.3431.640680.42121.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Galaxy Supermarket Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Pinki Dixit

Non Executive Director

Sunil Samal

Non Executive Director

Sunil Biyani

Independent Director

Mala Saxena

Independent Director

Dimple Somani

Independent Director

Vijai Singh Dugar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsh Joshi

Registered Office

Eyelet House M S Patel comp,

Opp Shah Industrial Estate,

Maharashtra - 400072

Tel: 91-22-28039405

Website: http://www.galaxycloudkitchens.in

Email: investors@galaxycloudkitchens.in

Registrar Office

C-101 1st Floor,

247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,

Mumbai - 400 083

Tel: -

Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com

Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com

Summary

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on August 13, 1981. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of food products ...
Read More

Reports by Galaxy Supermarket Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Galaxy Supermarket Ltd share price today?

The Galaxy Supermarket Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd is ₹87.11 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd is 67.48 and -4.97 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Supermarket Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd is ₹13.1 and ₹45.83 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd?

Galaxy Supermarket Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.02%, 3 Years at 14.30%, 1 Year at -57.02%, 6 Month at -7.61%, 3 Month at 7.56% and 1 Month at 20.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galaxy Supermarket Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.66 %

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