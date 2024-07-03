Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRetail
Open₹18
Prev. Close₹18.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹18
Day's Low₹17.5
52 Week's High₹45.83
52 Week's Low₹13.1
Book Value₹-3.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87.11
P/E67.48
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
50.03
44.94
44.94
44.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.8
-66.36
-52.2
-43.75
Net Worth
-19.77
-21.42
-7.26
1.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.24
68.59
71.86
40.52
yoy growth (%)
-55.9
-4.54
77.34
-2.93
Raw materials
-14.18
-41.45
-44.47
-25.25
As % of sales
46.9
60.43
61.88
62.3
Employee costs
-6.95
-14.83
-14.23
-6.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.62
-17.92
-19.18
-12.03
Depreciation
-4.08
-6.09
-1.4
-1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.61
-12.71
15.23
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.9
-4.54
77.34
-2.93
Op profit growth
-83.93
-33.31
61.03
-34.59
EBIT growth
-70.7
-17.84
74.4
-11.19
Net profit growth
-68.61
-6.56
59.38
-15.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
40.56
35.29
12.75
12.27
27.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.56
35.29
12.75
12.27
27.25
Other Operating Income
4.09
4.3
15.27
4.38
0
Other Income
0.47
0.14
0.1
0.82
0.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,056.05
|82.06
|2,64,520.89
|724.6
|0
|17,204.5
|391.3
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,723.45
|80.86
|1,45,223.15
|454.75
|0.15
|4,936.64
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
117.2
|83.71
|54,807.12
|166.52
|0
|1,645.41
|15.03
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
97.9
|69.93
|11,948.91
|24.38
|0.51
|2,154
|11.41
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
219.2
|154.37
|11,443.34
|31.64
|0
|680.42
|121.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Pinki Dixit
Non Executive Director
Sunil Samal
Non Executive Director
Sunil Biyani
Independent Director
Mala Saxena
Independent Director
Dimple Somani
Independent Director
Vijai Singh Dugar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsh Joshi
Eyelet House M S Patel comp,
Opp Shah Industrial Estate,
Maharashtra - 400072
Tel: 91-22-28039405
Website: http://www.galaxycloudkitchens.in
Email: investors@galaxycloudkitchens.in
C-101 1st Floor,
247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,
Mumbai - 400 083
Tel: -
Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com
Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com
Summary
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on August 13, 1981. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of food products ...
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Reports by Galaxy Supermarket Ltd
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