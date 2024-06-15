|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Jun 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|EGM 10/07/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 Newspaper advertisement for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 at 11:30 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July 2024 and Scrutinizers Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.