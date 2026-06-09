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Galaxy Supermarket Ltd Balance Sheet

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18.27
(0.27%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:27:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

50.03

44.94

44.94

44.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.8

-66.36

-52.2

-43.75

Net Worth

-19.77

-21.42

-7.26

1.19

Minority Interest

Debt

21.35

17.37

9.9

5.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.58

-4.05

2.64

6.3

Fixed Assets

9.67

0.92

10.13

16.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-9

-5.24

-7.56

-9.86

Inventories

5.43

0.08

1.43

2.24

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.36

0.16

3.41

5.99

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.22

3.21

3.97

5.11

Sundry Creditors

-12.36

-6.71

-11.94

-17.47

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.65

-1.98

-4.43

-5.73

Cash

0.92

0.28

0.07

0.13

Total Assets

1.58

-4.04

2.64

6.29

Galaxy Cloud : related Articles

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