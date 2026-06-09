Galaxy Supermarket Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
50.03
44.94
44.94
44.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.8
-66.36
-52.2
-43.75
Net Worth
-19.77
-21.42
-7.26
1.19
Minority Interest
Debt
21.35
17.37
9.9
5.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.58
-4.05
2.64
6.3
Fixed Assets
9.67
0.92
10.13
16.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-9
-5.24
-7.56
-9.86
Inventories
5.43
0.08
1.43
2.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.36
0.16
3.41
5.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.22
3.21
3.97
5.11
Sundry Creditors
-12.36
-6.71
-11.94
-17.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.65
-1.98
-4.43
-5.73
Cash
0.92
0.28
0.07
0.13
Total Assets
1.58
-4.04
2.64
6.29
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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