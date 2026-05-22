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Galaxy Supermarket Ltd Board Meeting

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18.22
(0.22%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Galaxy Cloud CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 May 202617 May 2026
Galaxy Supermarket Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 22nd May, 2026, inter alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026. A copy of the Financial Results along with the Audit Report is enclosed herewith (other matters are mentioned in the attachment) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.05.2026)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202631 Jan 2026
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20259 Nov 2025
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 is enclosed herewith. 2. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and approval from the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Shashikant Sandbhor as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from November 13, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025; (b) the Employee Stock Option Scheme subject to the approval of the shareholders and such other statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 is enclosed herewith. 2. The Board noted that at the meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company, held earlier on the same day prior to this Board meeting, the NRC had advised that the management may, at its discretion, proceed with the formulation of an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP). Upon completion, the draft ESOP, if any, will be placed before the NRC for final review, followed by requisite approval from the Board and Shareholders, in accordance with applicable laws (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

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