The Thirty Fourth (34th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 08, 2025 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Annual Report (including Notice) of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday September 08, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Disclosure of Voting results - 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company Scrutinizers Report for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 09/09/2025)