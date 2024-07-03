Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRealty
Open₹763.4
Prev. Close₹754.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.5
Day's High₹763.4
Day's Low₹756.8
52 Week's High₹1,079.8
52 Week's Low₹500
Book Value₹184.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,341.17
P/E175.83
EPS4.28
Divi. Yield0.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
83.39
83.39
83.39
83.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,419.66
1,130.93
880.01
788
Net Worth
1,503.05
1,214.32
963.4
871.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
125.11
4.22
1.71
208.39
yoy growth (%)
2,861.82
146.39
-99.17
17.46
Raw materials
198.28
11.53
0.18
-30.57
As % of sales
158.48
273.16
10.78
14.67
Employee costs
-12.51
-9.99
-15.74
-15.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.37
-45.95
-71.14
67.04
Depreciation
-1.96
-1.72
-2.07
-2.55
Tax paid
-0.33
-0.96
7.86
-27.97
Working capital
92.45
-141.67
-196.81
119.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2,861.82
146.39
-99.17
17.46
Op profit growth
-376.86
-58.65
-119
11.27
EBIT growth
-1,859.37
-93.81
-119.06
12.03
Net profit growth
-100.08
-25.85
-261.98
2.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
511.37
959.76
892.01
616.35
383.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
511.37
959.76
892.01
616.35
383.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.14
33.73
6.93
4.47
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.3
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.9
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.5
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,600.4
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,327.6
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Dipak G Patel
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Shekhar G Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aneri D Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anmol Dipakkumar Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amanvir Shekhar Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Palak Manan Pancholi
Independent Non Exe. Director
DARSHANBHAI NARANBHAI PATEL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish Kantilal Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeepbhai Singhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ameet Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jasmin Jani
Ganesh Corporate House,
100 Ft Hebatpur-Thaltej Road,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: 91-079-61608888
Website: http://www.ganeshhousing.com
Email: secretarial@ganeshhousing.com
101 Shatadal Complex,
Ashram Road P O, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-442878
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: admin@mcsdel.com
Summary
Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in 1991 with the name Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Limited. The Company name later on, was changed to Ganesh Corpo...
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Reports by Ganesh Housing Ltd
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