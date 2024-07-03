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Ganesh Housing Ltd Share Price Live

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760.45
(0.81%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open763.4
  • Day's High763.4
  • 52 Wk High1,079.8
  • Prev. Close754.35
  • Day's Low756.8
  • 52 Wk Low 500
  • Turnover (lac)14.5
  • P/E175.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value184.53
  • EPS4.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,341.17
  • Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ganesh Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹763.4

Prev. Close

₹754.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹14.5

Day's High

₹763.4

Day's Low

₹756.8

52 Week's High

₹1,079.8

52 Week's Low

₹500

Book Value

₹184.53

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,341.17

P/E

175.83

EPS

4.28

Divi. Yield

0.2

Ganesh Housing Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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Ganesh Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Ganesh Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.05%

Non-Promoter- 1.02%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ganesh Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

83.39

83.39

83.39

83.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,419.66

1,130.93

880.01

788

Net Worth

1,503.05

1,214.32

963.4

871.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

125.11

4.22

1.71

208.39

yoy growth (%)

2,861.82

146.39

-99.17

17.46

Raw materials

198.28

11.53

0.18

-30.57

As % of sales

158.48

273.16

10.78

14.67

Employee costs

-12.51

-9.99

-15.74

-15.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.37

-45.95

-71.14

67.04

Depreciation

-1.96

-1.72

-2.07

-2.55

Tax paid

-0.33

-0.96

7.86

-27.97

Working capital

92.45

-141.67

-196.81

119.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2,861.82

146.39

-99.17

17.46

Op profit growth

-376.86

-58.65

-119

11.27

EBIT growth

-1,859.37

-93.81

-119.06

12.03

Net profit growth

-100.08

-25.85

-261.98

2.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

511.37

959.76

892.01

616.35

383.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

511.37

959.76

892.01

616.35

383.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.14

33.73

6.93

4.47

1.25

Ganesh Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.3

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.9

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.5

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,600.4

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,327.6

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ganesh Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Dipak G Patel

ED / MD / CEO / Promoter

Shekhar G Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aneri D Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anmol Dipakkumar Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amanvir Shekhar Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Palak Manan Pancholi

Independent Non Exe. Director

DARSHANBHAI NARANBHAI PATEL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish Kantilal Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeepbhai Singhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ameet Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jasmin Jani

Registered Office

Ganesh Corporate House,

100 Ft Hebatpur-Thaltej Road,

Gujarat - 380054

Tel: 91-079-61608888

Website: http://www.ganeshhousing.com

Email: secretarial@ganeshhousing.com

Registrar Office

101 Shatadal Complex,

Ashram Road P O, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-442878

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: admin@mcsdel.com

Summary

Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in 1991 with the name Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation Limited. The Company name later on, was changed to Ganesh Corpo...
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Reports by Ganesh Housing Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ganesh Housing Ltd share price today?

The Ganesh Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹760.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Housing Ltd is ₹6341.17 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesh Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Housing Ltd is 175.83 and 4.19 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesh Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Housing Ltd is ₹500 and ₹1079.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Ganesh Housing Ltd?

Ganesh Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.84%, 3 Years at 28.30%, 1 Year at -27.05%, 6 Month at -4.71%, 3 Month at 19.11% and 1 Month at 5.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesh Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesh Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.06 %
Institutions - 1.02 %
Public - 25.92 %

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