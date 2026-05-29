Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

Ganesh Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. 2. To recommend dividend if any on the equity shares for financial year ended March 31 2026. 3. Any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 30 Jan 2026

Ganesh Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 06, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.02.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 5 Dec 2025

Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Regarding Approval Of Scheme Of Arrangement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 30 Oct 2025

Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 06,2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Jul 2025 7 Jul 2025

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.07.2025)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025