|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Ganesh Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. 2. To recommend dividend if any on the equity shares for financial year ended March 31 2026. 3. Any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board.
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|30 Jan 2026
|Ganesh Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 06, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Dec 2025
|5 Dec 2025
|Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Regarding Approval Of Scheme Of Arrangement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|30 Oct 2025
|Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 06,2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jul 2025
|7 Jul 2025
|Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.07.2025)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2025
|20 Jun 2025
|The Thirty Fourth (34th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 08, 2025 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Intimation regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
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