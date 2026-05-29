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Ganesh Housing Ltd Board Meeting

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754.35
(-3.38%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Ganesh Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202622 May 2026
Ganesh Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. 2. To recommend dividend if any on the equity shares for financial year ended March 31 2026. 3. Any other matter as may be considered appropriate by the Board.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202630 Jan 2026
Ganesh Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 06, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.02.2026)
Board Meeting5 Dec 20255 Dec 2025
Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Regarding Approval Of Scheme Of Arrangement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting6 Nov 202530 Oct 2025
Financial Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 06,2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.11.2025)
Board Meeting21 Jul 20257 Jul 2025
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/07/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.07.2025)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
The Thirty Fourth (34th) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 08, 2025 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Intimation regarding Appointment of Secretarial Auditor pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

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