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Garware Offshore Services Ltd Balance Sheet

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7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|09:11:19 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

30.94

24.73

24.73

24.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

108.07

73.9

194.85

22.88

Net Worth

139.01

98.63

219.58

47.61

Minority Interest

Debt

17.26

23.98

39.14

408.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

1.37

0

Total Liabilities

156.27

122.61

260.09

456

Fixed Assets

115.62

120.12

128.79

429.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.36

0.14

113.4

113.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.37

1.37

Networking Capital

5.42

-2.95

10.27

-98.86

Inventories

8.61

9.57

11.1

14.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.29

4.59

3.61

8.49

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.97

1.7

21.6

6.45

Sundry Creditors

-5.86

-7.53

-12.2

-7.15

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.59

-11.28

-13.84

-121.1

Cash

34.87

5.31

6.25

10.54

Total Assets

156.27

122.62

260.08

456.01

Global Offshore : related Articles

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