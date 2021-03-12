Garware Offshore Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
30.94
24.73
24.73
24.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.07
73.9
194.85
22.88
Net Worth
139.01
98.63
219.58
47.61
Minority Interest
Debt
17.26
23.98
39.14
408.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.37
0
Total Liabilities
156.27
122.61
260.09
456
Fixed Assets
115.62
120.12
128.79
429.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.14
113.4
113.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.37
1.37
Networking Capital
5.42
-2.95
10.27
-98.86
Inventories
8.61
9.57
11.1
14.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.29
4.59
3.61
8.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.97
1.7
21.6
6.45
Sundry Creditors
-5.86
-7.53
-12.2
-7.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.59
-11.28
-13.84
-121.1
Cash
34.87
5.31
6.25
10.54
Total Assets
156.27
122.62
260.08
456.01
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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