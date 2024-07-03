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Garware Offshore Services Ltd Share Price Live

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7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|09:11:19 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open8.4
  • Day's High8.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.1
  • Day's Low7.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Garware Offshore Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

₹8.4

Prev. Close

₹8.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.11

Day's High

₹8.4

Day's Low

₹7.75

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹41.63

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Garware Offshore Services Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Garware Offshore Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Garware Offshore Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.62%

Foreign: 7.62%

Indian: 22.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.82%

Institutions: 0.81%

Non-Institutions: 68.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Garware Offshore Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

30.94

24.73

24.73

24.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

108.07

73.9

194.85

22.88

Net Worth

139.01

98.63

219.58

47.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.2

70.79

76.26

98.49

yoy growth (%)

-13.55

-7.16

-22.56

-38.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.15

-20.61

-20.56

-21.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.48

-25.48

-31.11

-9.14

Depreciation

-26.41

-24.32

-23.69

-22.59

Tax paid

-0.55

1.88

0

-0.23

Working capital

-38.56

-50.26

-39.85

4.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.55

-7.16

-22.56

-38.36

Op profit growth

-30.64

82.67

-62.38

-54.2

EBIT growth

751.09

-87.43

-193.75

-78.29

Net profit growth

-73.43

-57.24

-3,615.63

-85.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

35.72

32.75

39.21

51.01

64.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.72

32.75

39.21

51.01

64.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.55

13.54

61.62

437.33

1.17

Garware Offshore Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

1,432.5

8.6820,450.68854.91.631,040.78975.68

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

293.1

10.2913,647.94413.761.541,512.73182.25

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

SHREEJISPG

459.6

47.627,447.8143.960.22185.5747.41

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

22.61

34.85468.8196.1500.04-36.23

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

163.29

0356.85-27.74082.23321.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garware Offshore Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Aditya Garware

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Maneesha Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Faisy Viju

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jisupriya Guhalthakurta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Smita D. Gaur

E D & Wholetime Director

Mukund Madhav Honkan

CS / CO / President - Legal & Admin

A C Chandarana

Registered Office

101 Swapnabhoomi A Wing,

S K Bole Road Dadar (W),

Maharashtra - 400028

Tel: 91-22-24234000

Website: http://www.garwareoffshore.com

Email: investorredressal@globaloffshore.in; info@globalof

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Global Offshore Services Limited was initially incorporated as Garware Shipping Corporation Limited in September, 1976. The name of the Company was changed from Garware Shipping Corporation Limited to...
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Reports by Garware Offshore Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Garware Offshore Services Ltd share price today?

The Garware Offshore Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Offshore Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Offshore Services Ltd is ₹23.83 Cr. as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garware Offshore Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garware Offshore Services Ltd is 0 and 1.03 as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garware Offshore Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Offshore Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Offshore Services Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of Garware Offshore Services Ltd?

Garware Offshore Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.77%, 3 Years at -33.21%, 1 Year at 130.88%, 6 Month at 24.60%, 3 Month at -8.72% and 1 Month at -3.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garware Offshore Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garware Offshore Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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