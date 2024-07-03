Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorShipping
Open₹8.4
Prev. Close₹8.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.11
Day's High₹8.4
Day's Low₹7.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹41.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
30.94
24.73
24.73
24.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.07
73.9
194.85
22.88
Net Worth
139.01
98.63
219.58
47.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.2
70.79
76.26
98.49
yoy growth (%)
-13.55
-7.16
-22.56
-38.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.15
-20.61
-20.56
-21.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.48
-25.48
-31.11
-9.14
Depreciation
-26.41
-24.32
-23.69
-22.59
Tax paid
-0.55
1.88
0
-0.23
Working capital
-38.56
-50.26
-39.85
4.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.55
-7.16
-22.56
-38.36
Op profit growth
-30.64
82.67
-62.38
-54.2
EBIT growth
751.09
-87.43
-193.75
-78.29
Net profit growth
-73.43
-57.24
-3,615.63
-85.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
35.72
32.75
39.21
51.01
64.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.72
32.75
39.21
51.01
64.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.55
13.54
61.62
437.33
1.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
1,432.5
|8.68
|20,450.68
|854.9
|1.63
|1,040.78
|975.68
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
293.1
|10.29
|13,647.94
|413.76
|1.54
|1,512.73
|182.25
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
SHREEJISPG
459.6
|47.62
|7,447.81
|43.96
|0.22
|185.57
|47.41
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
22.61
|34.85
|468.8
|196.15
|0
|0.04
|-36.23
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
163.29
|0
|356.85
|-27.74
|0
|82.23
|321.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Aditya Garware
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Maneesha Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Faisy Viju
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jisupriya Guhalthakurta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Smita D. Gaur
E D & Wholetime Director
Mukund Madhav Honkan
CS / CO / President - Legal & Admin
A C Chandarana
101 Swapnabhoomi A Wing,
S K Bole Road Dadar (W),
Maharashtra - 400028
Tel: 91-22-24234000
Website: http://www.garwareoffshore.com
Email: investorredressal@globaloffshore.in; info@globalof
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Global Offshore Services Limited was initially incorporated as Garware Shipping Corporation Limited in September, 1976. The name of the Company was changed from Garware Shipping Corporation Limited to...
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Reports by Garware Offshore Services Ltd
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