Board Meeting 28 May 2026 20 May 2026

Garware Offshore Services Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday - 28th May 2026 to consider amongst inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the following items were considered and approved. 1] Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 (enclosed). 2] Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31st March, 2026 (enclosed). 3] Statement of cash flow for the year ended 31st March, 2026 (enclosed). 4] Statutory Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 (enclosed). 5] Statutory Auditors Report on Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 (enclosed). 6] Declaration in respect of Audit Report with an unmodified opinion for Financial Year 31st March, 2026 (enclosed). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Global Offshore Services Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday - 12th February 2026 to consider amongst inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the following items were considered and approved. 1] Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the copy of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors today, alongwith the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2] To defer filing of Application to National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) for listing of Share till May, 2026, in view of the fact that a particular criteria is not being met presently and is expected to be met by the end of F.Y. 2025-26. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2025 18 Dec 2025

This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the following matters were considered and approved: 1] Subject to the approval of the Shareholders, Central Government, Stock Exchange and such other requisite authorities, to change the name of the Company. a] from Global Offshore Services Ltd. to Garware Offshore Services Limited or such other name as may be approved and granted by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai; and b] make consequential amendments to Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company for the above. 2] Apply for the re-listing of Equity Shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), subject to requisite approval(s), wherever required. 3] Setting up of three (3) new Wholly Owned Subsidiaries (WOS) by the Company to rejig operations as a long-term strategy.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 20 Oct 2025

Global Offshore Services Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th October , 2025 to consider the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 . This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the following items were considered and approved. 1] We enclose the copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors today, alongwith the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025 issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2] Upon recommendation from Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors appointed Mr. Aditya A. Garware (DIN : 00019816) as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) with effect from 01st November, 2025, liable to retire by rotation. The said appointment is subject to Shareholders and Central Government approvals and such other requisite approvals if any. His brief profile is enclosed as Annexure- I hereto. He will continue to be a Member of Stakeholders & Relationship Committee. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.10.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025