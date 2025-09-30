This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the following items were considered and approved. 1] Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the copy of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors today, alongwith the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2] The 47th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday - 30th September, 2025 at 11.30 a.m. by Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). We enclose herewith Report of the Scrutinizer (Form No. MGT - 13) issued by M/S Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary in connection with the remote e-voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 30th September, 2025 for your information and records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025)