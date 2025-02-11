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Garware Offshore Services Ltd EGM

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7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|09:11:19 PM

Global Offshore CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Feb 20255 Mar 2025
To convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company on Wednesday - 05% March, 2025 at 11.30 a.m. by Video Conferencing / OAVM. Pursuant to Provision of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we enclosed herewith a copy of Notice convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled on Wednesday- 05th March, 2025 at 11.30 a. m. by Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at deemed venue at Registered Office at 3rd Floor, Prospect Chambers, D. N. Road, Fort, Mumbai- 400001, before dispatch to the Shareholders today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2025) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Wednesday , 5th March , 2025 at 11.30 am. We enclose herewith Report o f the Scrutinizers (Form No. MGT 13) issued by Messrs. Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary in connection with the remote e-voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday 5th March, 2025 for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2025)

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