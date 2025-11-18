Decided to convene and hold 48th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company (AGM) on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI. The Company has informed the exchange about the Newspaper Publication of 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, December 15, 2025 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2025) The Company has informed the exchange about the Notice of 48th (Forty Eighth) Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.11.2025) The Company has informed the exchange about the Summary Proceedings of 48th AGM held on Monday, December 15, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/12/2025) The Company has informed the exchange about the Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report on Remote E-voting and E-voting at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16.12.2025)