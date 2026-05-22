|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2026 The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome for the Board Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, May 22, 2026 The Company has informed the exchange about the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|11 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine months ended on December 31, 2025. The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, February 13, 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|13 Nov 2025
|The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. November 13, 2025
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2025
|29 Oct 2025
|Quarterly Results GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter/Half-year ended on September 30, 2025 and other business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2025) The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, November 03, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2025
|22 Aug 2025
|Company has informed the exchange about the Allotment of Convertible Warrants & Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) to Promoter & Non-promoters on preferential basis
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 Company has informed the exchanged about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, August 12, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2025
|19 Jul 2025
|GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company; 2. To recommend and approve issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the company; 3. To consider split of Equity Shares of the Company; Company has informed the exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, July 24, 2025. Company has informed the exchange about the sub-division/split of shares in the ratio of 2:1. Company has informed the exchange regarding bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 3:2. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.07.2025) Company has informed the exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, July 24, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :24.07.2025)
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