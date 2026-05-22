Board Meeting 22 May 2026 19 May 2026

GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2026 The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome for the Board Meeting held on today i.e. Friday, May 22, 2026 The Company has informed the exchange about the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 11 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine months ended on December 31, 2025. The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, February 13, 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 13 Nov 2025

The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. November 13, 2025

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter/Half-year ended on September 30, 2025 and other business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2025) The Company has informed the exchange about the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, November 03, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 03/11/2025)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 22 Aug 2025

Company has informed the exchange about the Allotment of Convertible Warrants & Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) to Promoter & Non-promoters on preferential basis

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

GHV Infra Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2025 Company has informed the exchanged about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, August 12, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2025 19 Jul 2025