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GHV Infra Projects Ltd Bonus

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Jun 9, 2026|06:24:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus4 Sep 202516 Sep 202516 Sep 20253:2
3:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GHV INFRA PROJECTS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GHV INFRA PROJECTS LTD (505504) RECORD DATE 16.09.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/09/2025 DR-716/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE809Q01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/09/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company 4,32,45,000 equity shares of Rs.5 each would be allotted as on September 17,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated September 05,2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.09.2025)

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