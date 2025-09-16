|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|4 Sep 2025
|16 Sep 2025
|16 Sep 2025
|3:2
|3:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GHV INFRA PROJECTS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GHV INFRA PROJECTS LTD (505504) RECORD DATE 16.09.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/09/2025 DR-716/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE809Q01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/09/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company 4,32,45,000 equity shares of Rs.5 each would be allotted as on September 17,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated September 05,2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.09.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.