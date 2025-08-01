|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Jul 2025
|26 Aug 2025
|Company has informed the exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, July 24, 2025. The Company has informed the exchange about the Notice of 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 04:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01.08.2025) The Company has informed the exchange about the Newspaper Publication regarding EGM Notice has been Despatched to the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.08.2025) Company has informed the exchange about the proceedings of 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Company has informed the exchange regarding Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report as issued by Kothari H & Associates for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. Tuesday, August 26, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.08.2025)
|EGM
|28 May 2025
|28 Jun 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations). Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of GHV Infra Projects Limited (formerly known as Sindu Valley Technologies Limited) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing (VC) facility/ other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.06.2025) Pursuant to regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the year 2025-26 held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 3.00 P.M. through Video conferencing/ other audio-visual means. Please find attached herewith scrutinizer report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on June 28, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2025) Enclosed herewith the revised summary of proceeding of 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the year 2025-26 held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 3.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/06/2025)
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