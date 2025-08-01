Company has informed the exchange about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Today i.e. Thursday, July 24, 2025. The Company has informed the exchange about the Notice of 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 04:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01.08.2025) The Company has informed the exchange about the Newspaper Publication regarding EGM Notice has been Despatched to the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :02.08.2025) Company has informed the exchange about the proceedings of 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Company has informed the exchange regarding Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report as issued by Kothari H & Associates for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. Tuesday, August 26, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.08.2025)