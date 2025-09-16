Company has informed the exchange about the sub-division/split of shares in the ratio of 2:1. Considered and approved Sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company,such that, each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 05/-(Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in the General Meeting. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after taking aforesaid approval of the members of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GHV INFRA PROJECTS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GHV INFRA PROJECTS LTD (505504) RECORD DATE 16.09.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/09/2025 DR-716/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE809Q01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/09/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. As informed by the company 4,32,45,000 equity shares of Rs.5 each would be allotted as on September 17,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated September 05,2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.09.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250908-13 dated September 08, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code GHV INFRA PROJECTS LTD (505504) New ISIN No. INE809Q01020 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 16-09-2025 (DR- 716/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.09.2025)