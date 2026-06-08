To

The Members of GHV lnfra Projects Limited (formerly known as Sindu Valley Technologies Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Opinion ce in our We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of GHV lnfra Projects Limited (Formerly known as Sindu Valley Technologies Limited) ( the Company ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Financial Statements ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, (hereinafter referred to as Ind AS ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as SAs ) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as ICAI ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, ethical responsibilities in andwehave fulfilled accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professionaljudgment,wereofmost audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

4. Other Matters

The Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 were audited by predecessor auditor of the Company, where they had expressed an unmodified opinion on such Financial Statements vide their report dated May 29, 2024.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements is not modified in respect of these matter.

5. Information Other than the Financial Statements and

Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to date of this audit report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Responsibility of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

7. Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant including any significant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governanceunder with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interestbenefitsof such communication.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements i. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure 1 , a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent possible.

ii. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 8(ii) (h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement Profitand Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in auditfindings, agreement with the books of deficienciesininternal control account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements Section comply with the Ind AS specified 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on May 06, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure 2 . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of theCompany sinternalfinancial control over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company did not have any pending litigations, which have impact on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no amount as on 31st March 2025, which is required to be transferred by the Company to the Investors Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ( Intermediaries ), which the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ( UltimateBeneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ( Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding s ) or provide Beneficiarie Party( Ultimate any guarantee, security or the like on s; and Beneficiarie behalfoftheUltimate

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail of prior year(s) has not been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention, as stated in Note 36 to the financial

For Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Firm \u2019 s Registration No: 106041W/W100136 Vitesh D. Gandhi Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 110248 Date: May 28, 2025 UDIN: 25110248BMMBXT1320

ANNEXURE - 1

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 8 (i) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that :-

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner to cover all items over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such

(c) As per the information limited liability partnerships or other and explanations provided to us and based on our accounts, the Company does not own any immoveable property as on 31st March, 2025. Accordingly, the reporting under clause (i) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory (excluding inventory lying with third parties and material in transit) has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

We are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure management is appropriate ofsuch and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from Banks and/or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination, there was no requirement of filingany quarterly returns or statements by the company with such Banks and/or financial institutions, hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or . advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, parties. Consequently, the requirement of clause (iii) (a) to ofthebooksof clause (iii) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no loans granted, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of Section 185 of the Act are applicable. The Company has not made any investments through investment companies. Other provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as per sub Section (11) since it is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities and hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has neither accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us by management, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the act for any of the goods sold and service/activities rendered by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases for provident fund and professional tax. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2025 for a period more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and representation made available to us by the Company, there are no dues of income tax or goods and service tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter lender. byanybankor

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) No funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment/ private placement of shares during the year and requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised. (As disclosed by management in Note No. 12.7 to the financial

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No Report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this audit report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The Company has disclosed the details of the related party transactions in the Notes to the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities therefore the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit. However, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 43.47 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing cial assets finan and expected dates of realization of and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company did not have net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants Firm \u2019 s Registration No: 106041W/W100136 Vitesh D. Gandhi Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 110248 Date: May 28, 2025 UDIN: 25110248BMMBXT1320

ANNEXURE - 2

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 8 (iii) (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act )

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements of GHV lnfra Projects

Limited (Formerly known as Sindu Valley Technologies

Limited) ( the Company ) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management and the Board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such Internal Financial Controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is conduct of its sufficient opinion on the Company s Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting

A Company s Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company s Internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company s assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for Internal Financial Control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.