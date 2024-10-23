GHV Infra Projects Ltd Summary

GHV Infra Projects Limited was initially incorporated as Jhunjhuna Investments Limited on March 19, 1976. The name of the Company was changed to Sindu Valley Technologies Limited on December 12, 2000 and again the name has been changed to GHV Infra Projects Limited on December 2, 2024, approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is in the business of development of infrastructure facilities in areas of roads, rail, bridges, buildings, airport runways, ports, canals and irrigation projects.



It is also into development of property business and energy generation through solar power project.Initially, the Company was into computer software and consulting. Bhadra Paper Mills Limited had taken over 73.55% shares of promoters on June 17, 2021. Bhadra manufacture diverse and multi-application range of paperboards and allied products and focused in the production and marketing of paperboard products for packing, packaging and stationery divisions of the paper industry.



These products include Duplex Board, file board, chip board, grey board and colour board of various GSMs. In order to make the main object clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) comprehensive and concise and to include activities with future potentialities and opportunities of the Business, the main object clause of the MOA of the Company has been altered vide special resolution on 30th July 2024 by adding the new business activity related to constructions & developmental works.The Company shifted from its legacy focus on software and auxiliary services to a diversified infrastructure player by acquiring the majority shares in November 2024 by Mr. Jahid Mohmed H Vijapura (promoter of GHV India Pvt.



Ltd.), JHV Commercials LLP, and Mrs. Husena Musamji as persons acting in concert (PAC) to develop businesses in transport infrastructure, energy and environmental projects, social and commercial complexes, office buildings, and industrial projects such as steel, power, refineries, petrochemicals, and factories, while continuing existing operations.In FY 2025, Company entered EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts in infrastructure segments. Initial projects focused on civil construction, urban development, and material intensive works.



The Company has completed the fast-track Dahod Project, a state-of-the-art factory for manufacturing 9000 HP modern railway engines by stepping into Indias rail modernization and its contribution to the nations self-reliance in high horsepower locomotive production in FY 2025.