Board of Directors considered and approved notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of members of the Company to be held on Friday, September 26, 2025 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).The Cut-off date is fixed as Friday, 19th September, 2025 for determining the eligibility of the members to vote by electronic means or at the Annual General Meeting.Remote E-Voting period shall commence from Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 (09:00 AM) and end on Thursday, 25th September, 2025 (05:00 PM) Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of undefined to be held on September 26, 2025 Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Meeting is 19-Sep-2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 29.08.2025) Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 26.09.2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizer s Report of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.09.2025)