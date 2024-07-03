Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTextiles
Open₹2.3
Prev. Close₹2.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹2.3
Day's Low₹2.26
52 Week's High₹3.29
52 Week's Low₹1.86
Book Value₹3.56
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.79
P/E11.25
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
90.74
60.72
31.98
31.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.88
43.13
22.43
17.76
Net Worth
153.62
103.85
54.41
49.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
259.09
265.16
242.72
190.42
yoy growth (%)
-2.29
9.24
27.46
4.33
Raw materials
-243.85
-238.15
-213.93
-164.53
As % of sales
94.11
89.81
88.14
86.4
Employee costs
-6.15
-8.68
-8.4
-4.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.35
5.77
5.06
4.95
Depreciation
-1.24
-1.07
-1.04
-0.8
Tax paid
-1.1
-1.33
-1.76
-1.56
Working capital
18.05
6.89
19.01
8.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.29
9.24
27.46
4.33
Op profit growth
-62.7
30.53
1.12
38.92
EBIT growth
-38.97
16.01
12.69
41.73
Net profit growth
-94.34
34.46
-2.49
102.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
642.4
554
458.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
642.4
554
458.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.16
8.84
15.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.1
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.85
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.39
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492.8
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Bhavik Suryakant Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharatbhai Samjibhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya
E D & Wholetime Director
Nilaybhai Jagdishbhai Vora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Purvi Bhavin Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajatkumar Dineshbhai patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Bhavsar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monali Maheshwari
Plot No 38-41 Ahmedabad Appare,
GIDC Khokhra,
Gujarat - 380008
Tel: 91-79-22931881/82/83/84/85
Website: http://www.globetextiles.net
Email: info@globtextiles.net
A-802 Samudra Comple,
Off C G Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-40024135/079
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bighsareonline.com
Summary
Globe Textiles (India) Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 1995 as Swaroop Financial Services Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Later, the ...
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Reports by Globe Enterprises India Ltd
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