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Globe Enterprises India Ltd Share Price Live

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2.26
(0.44%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:53 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.3
  • Day's High2.3
  • 52 Wk High3.29
  • Prev. Close2.25
  • Day's Low2.26
  • 52 Wk Low 1.86
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E11.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.56
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Globe Enterprises India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹2.3

Prev. Close

₹2.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.16

Day's High

₹2.3

Day's Low

₹2.26

52 Week's High

₹3.29

52 Week's Low

₹1.86

Book Value

₹3.56

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.79

P/E

11.25

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Globe Enterprises India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Globe Enterprises (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Globe Enterprises (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.34%

Non-Promoter- 65.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Globe Enterprises India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

90.74

60.72

31.98

31.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.88

43.13

22.43

17.76

Net Worth

153.62

103.85

54.41

49.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

259.09

265.16

242.72

190.42

yoy growth (%)

-2.29

9.24

27.46

4.33

Raw materials

-243.85

-238.15

-213.93

-164.53

As % of sales

94.11

89.81

88.14

86.4

Employee costs

-6.15

-8.68

-8.4

-4.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.35

5.77

5.06

4.95

Depreciation

-1.24

-1.07

-1.04

-0.8

Tax paid

-1.1

-1.33

-1.76

-1.56

Working capital

18.05

6.89

19.01

8.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.29

9.24

27.46

4.33

Op profit growth

-62.7

30.53

1.12

38.92

EBIT growth

-38.97

16.01

12.69

41.73

Net profit growth

-94.34

34.46

-2.49

102.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

642.4

554

458.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

642.4

554

458.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.16

8.84

15.52

Globe Enterprises India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.1

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.85

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.39

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492.8

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Globe Enterprises India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Bhavik Suryakant Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharatbhai Samjibhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya

E D & Wholetime Director

Nilaybhai Jagdishbhai Vora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Purvi Bhavin Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajatkumar Dineshbhai patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Bhavsar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monali Maheshwari

Registered Office

Plot No 38-41 Ahmedabad Appare,

GIDC Khokhra,

Gujarat - 380008

Tel: 91-79-22931881/82/83/84/85

Website: http://www.globetextiles.net

Email: info@globtextiles.net

Registrar Office

A-802 Samudra Comple,

Off C G Road, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-40024135/079

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bighsareonline.com

Summary

Globe Textiles (India) Limited was originally incorporated on October 04, 1995 as Swaroop Financial Services Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Later, the ...
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Reports by Globe Enterprises India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Globe Enterprises India Ltd share price today?

The Globe Enterprises India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globe Enterprises India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globe Enterprises India Ltd is ₹101.79 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globe Enterprises India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globe Enterprises India Ltd is 11.25 and 0.63 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globe Enterprises India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globe Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globe Enterprises India Ltd is ₹1.86 and ₹3.29 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Globe Enterprises India Ltd?

Globe Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.01%, 3 Years at 2.33%, 1 Year at -8.16%, 6 Month at -6.64%, 3 Month at -11.42% and 1 Month at -9.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globe Enterprises India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globe Enterprises India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.65 %

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