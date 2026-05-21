Board Meeting 21 May 2026 11 May 2026

Financial Results/Other business matters. GLOBE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :21.05.2026)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2026 31 Jan 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. GLOBE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2026 for Financial Result quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 07.02.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 05, 2025.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2025 18 Oct 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30.10.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2025.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2025 11 Jul 2025