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Globe Enterprises India Ltd Board Meeting

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Jun 10, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Globe Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

10/06/2025calendar-icon
10/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 May 202611 May 2026
Financial Results/Other business matters. GLOBE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on :21.05.2026)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202631 Jan 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. GLOBE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2026 for Financial Result quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 07.02.2026)
Board Meeting5 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 05, 2025.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202518 Oct 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Globe Textiles (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30.10.2025)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202529 Aug 2025
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2025.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202531 Jul 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025)
Board Meeting11 Jul 202511 Jul 2025
Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 11, 2025.

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