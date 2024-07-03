Gourmet Gateway India Ltd Summary

Gourmet Gateway India Limited was initially incorporated as K. B. Steel Limited on November 18, 1982 and was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business on March 22, 1983.



The name of the Company was changed to Intellivate Capital Ventures on December 10, 2008 and was again changed to Gourmet Gateway India Limited on 29th May, 2024, issued by the Central Processing Centre Gurgaon, Haryana. The Company was founded in 1982, which is one of the fastest growing Public Listed Companies in India, carrying on food and restaurant business. It was incorporated for carrying on the business of financial services and financial assistance to small- to medium-sized enterprises.Presently, it engages in the business of suppling the coffee beans and providing advisory and consultancy services.The manufacturing activities at Ahmedabad Plant in Gujarat were suspended since 2005-2006 owing to uneconomical operations.



Company made the maiden issue in 1983 to meet the cost of project for setting up manufacturing facilities for SS coils. However, due to technical difficulties, the original plan was shelved. Thereafter, they established the SS Rolling Sheet Plant which was operated till 1986-87.



During the year 1986-87, the Company further diversified into plastic extrusion and installed the extrusion plant to manufacture plastic pipes and started the production in 1987-88. However, they were unsuccessful in this business due to intense competition and decrease in profit margin and discontinued business activities in 2000-01.In 2010-11, the Advisory Division, Chemical Division and Steel Division of the Company was demerged into Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited, ICVL Chemicals Limited and ICVL Steels Limited respectively. through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, effective April 1, 2011.Thereafter, Company discontinued this business in 2022-23 due to intense competition and decrease in profit margins.



The Company changed its main business object and ventured into the Restaurant and Food Service industry from Financial Year 2023-24.