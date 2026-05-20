Board Meeting 20 May 2026 12 May 2026

Audited Results Grameva Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th May, 2026, at 12:30 P.M. at the Registered Office situated at 164/1, Maniktala Main Road, Mani Square Mall, Room No. 7E, 7th Floor, Kankurgachi, Kolkata - 54 and through Video Conferencing, inter alia, 1. To consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026; and 2. To approve other Business matters with the permission of the Chair. Further, in accordance with Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as per the SEBI (PIT) Regulation, 2015 (as amended) the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company will remain closed for the Directors and KMP of the Company and other designated persons till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter-alia, have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2026. Further, the Board of Directors also considered and approved the acquisition of office premises bearing Room No. 7D situated on the 7th Floor at 164/1, Maniktala Main Road, Mani Square Mall, Kankurgachi, Kolkata - 700054 from M/s. Marytime Vincom Private Limited, subject to execution of definitive agreements and completion of necessary statutory and regulatory formalities. We are enclosing a copy of the abovementioned results along with the Auditors Reports thereon and declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.05.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2026 3 Apr 2026

Grameva Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on saturday 11th April 2026 at 12:30 P.M. at the Registered Office situated at 164/1 Maniktala Main Road Mani Square Mall Room No. 7E 7th Floor Kankurgachi Kolkata - 700054 and through VC inter alia To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2026-27; To consider and approve the appointent of M/s. Tibrewalla & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2026-27; To consider and approve the proposal for setting up a Layer Farming unit of Company; To consider and approve the proposal for setting Feed Mill Project unit of Company; To consider and approve the proposal for setting up a Piggery unit of the Company; To consider and approve the proposal for setting up an Aquaculture unit of the Company. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Saturday, 11th Day of April, 2026, has approved: Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2026-27. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2026-27. Commencement of the Layer Farming Unit of the Company. Commencement of the Feed Mill Unit of the Company. Commencement of the Piggery Unit of the Company. Commencement of the Aqua Products Fish Trading Business of the Company. The details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024 are given in Annexure wise in the PDF. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.04.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Grameva Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 To take on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 To take note of Trading Window Closure period and confirm re-opening date. To approve publication of the results in newspapers and filing with the Stock Exchanges. To take note and adoption of revised policies (post Company name change) The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 14th February 2026, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025, after review of the same by the Audit Committee of the Board. Also in terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon, as prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the said Regulations.The Board of Directors also approved the financial results for the said period for its publication in newspaper and stock exchanges..The Meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 12:55 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 27 Nov 2025

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 5th December 2025 at 12:30 P.M. at the Registered Office situated at 164/1 Maniktala Main Road Mani Square Mall Room No. 7E 7th Floor Kankurgachi Kolkata 700054 inter alia To consider the introduction of Brew factor a new brand designed to address the growing demand for coffee and tea solutions in the corporate market along with assessment of the proposed product positioning operational plan and projected business impact. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Friday, 5th Day of December 2025, has approved: Introduction of Brew Factor, a new brand registered under Grameva Limited, designed to address the growing demand for coffee and tea solutions in the corporate market, along with assessment of the proposed product positioning, operational plan, and projected business impact; and Change of the Companys name in all applicable records of relevant authorities and institutions. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 05.12.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 12th November 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered Office situated at 164/1 Maniktala Main Road Mani Square Mall Room No. 7E 7th Floor Kankurgachi Kolkata 700054 inter alia To consider and the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. To take on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. To approve publication of financial results in newspapers and filing with stock exchanges. To take note of Trading Window Closure period and confirm re-opening date. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Monday, 12th Day of November 2025, has approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the Financial Results and Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your records. The Board of Directors also approved the financial results for the said period for its publication in newspaper and stock exchanges. The trading window closure for the quarter ending on 30th September, 2025 has been duly noted and re-opening date for the same has been considered accordingly. The Board of Directors also discussed about Brew Factor a new brand, registered under Grameva Limited. The primary idea of this brand is to cater the rising coffee and tea demands in the market specially corporate offices. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:35 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2025)

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2025 24 Oct 2025

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on 1st November 2025 at 12 PM at the Registered office of the Company inter alia 1. To consider and take on record the resignation of Mr. Gaurav Singh Mrs. Shalini Srivastava Mr. Sundeep Kumar Tayal and Mr. Naba Kumar Das Independent Directors from the Board. 2. To consider and approve the changes in the constitution of the Audit Committee.3. To consider and approve the changes in the constitution of the NRC.4. to authorize filling of the necessary forms and intimation to stock exchange if required.5. To consider and approve the payment of penalties levied by BSE for non-filling of voting result in XBRL and to approve submission of management reply.6. To place on record the submission of management reply regarding SDD Non-Compliance under SEBI(PIT) Regulations 2015. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Saturday, 1st Day of November 2025, has approved the following matters : Resignation of Mr. Gaurav Singh, Mrs. Shalini Srivastava, Mr. Sundeep Kumar Tayal and Mr. Naba Kumar Das, Independent Directors from the Board of the Company. Changes in the constitution of the Audit Committee. Changes in the constitution of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Changes in the constitution of the Stakeholders Grievance Committee. Payment of penalties levied by BSE for non-filing of voting results in XBRL and to approve submission of management reply. The submission of management reply regarding SDD Non-Compliance under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve -To consider the request received from Mr. Mahendra Singh (07692374)to re-designate him as a Director. To consider & approve the increase in remuneration of Mr. Mahendra Sing. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Deepak Kandoi (11074878) as MD. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Pranay Tandon (11068992) as an ID. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Rajat Sharma (11243035) as an ID. To consider & approve the appointment of Ms. Nimisha (11243047) as an ID. To consider and approve the proposal for obtaining approval of u/s180(1)(a) and 180(1)(c) of the Co. Act2013. To consider & approve the proposal for approval u/s186 of the Co. Act2013 for loans & investments .To increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company to Rs.25Cr. To consider & approve the proposal for change in the name of the Company from Bangalore Fort Farms Limited to Grameva Limited. To consider & approve Directors Report for FY24-25. To propose the appointment of Secretarial Auditor . The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 26th Day of August 2025, has approved the following matters: Change in Designation of Mr. Mahendra Singh from Managing Director to Whole-time Director of the Company. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Kandoi as Managing Director of the Company. Appointment of Mr. Rajat Sharma, Mr. Pranay Tandon and Mrs. Nimsha as Independent Director of the Company. Increase in the Authorised Capital of the Company to Rs. 25 Crore. Proposal for change in the name of the Company from Bangalore Fort Farms Limited to Grameva Limited or Grameva Fort Farms Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre (CRC) / Registrar of Companies (ROC). To consider and approve Directors Report for F.Y. 2024-25. Draft Notice of the 58th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 26 Jul 2025

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 4th August 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at the Registered Office situated at 164/1 Maniktala Main Road Mani Square Mall Room No. 7E 7th Floor Kankurgachi Kolkata- 700054 inter alia (i) To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. (ii) To take on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the June Quarter. (iii) To approve publication of financial results in newspapers and filing with stock exchanges. (iv) To take note of Trading Window Closure period and confirm re-opening date. (v) Any other matter with the permission of the Board. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 4th August 2025, has approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the Financial Results and Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for your records. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 1:15 P.M. This is for your information and records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04.08.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2025 23 Jun 2025