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SectorTrading
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹82.41
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹95
52 Week's Low₹28.8
Book Value₹23.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.27
P/E13.1
EPS6.29
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.39
2.9
2.65
2.48
Net Worth
8.19
7.7
7.45
7.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.19
19.05
9.79
0.24
yoy growth (%)
5.95
94.49
3,967.31
-63.26
Raw materials
-17.69
-16.31
-9.01
-0.12
As % of sales
87.62
85.58
91.94
51.09
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.26
-0.11
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.57
0.34
0
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.2
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.06
-0.07
0
Working capital
0.35
0.8
2.74
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.95
94.49
3,967.31
-63.26
Op profit growth
-64.1
112.17
83,994.85
-97.81
EBIT growth
-31.94
184.19
84,166.46
-98
Net profit growth
-68.46
85.35
97,572.92
-98.63
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / WTD / Managing Director
Mahendra Singh
Managing Director
Deepak Kandoi
Independent Director
Naba Kumr Das
Independent Director
Shalini Srivastava
Independent Director
Sundip Kumar Tayal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pranay Tandon
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajat Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nimisha Srivastav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Milan Bhatia
Room No 7E 7th Floor Manisquar,
Mall 164/1 Maniktala Main Road,
West Bengal - 700054
Tel: -
Website: http://www.bangalorefortfarms.com
Email: info@bangalorefortfarms.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Grameva Limited was initially incorporated as Bangalore Fort Farms Limited on 24 October, 1966. With due approval from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the name of the Compa...
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Reports by Grameva Limited
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