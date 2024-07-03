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Grameva Limited Share Price Live

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86
(4.36%)
Jun 8, 2026|02:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open0
  • Day's High0
  • 52 Wk High95
  • Prev. Close82.41
  • Day's Low0
  • 52 Wk Low 28.8
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E13.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.37
  • EPS6.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Grameva Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹0

Prev. Close

₹82.41

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

₹0

Day's Low

₹0

52 Week's High

₹95

52 Week's Low

₹28.8

Book Value

₹23.37

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.27

P/E

13.1

EPS

6.29

Divi. Yield

0

Grameva Limited Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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1 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

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Grameva Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Grameva Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|08:00 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Grameva Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.39

2.9

2.65

2.48

Net Worth

8.19

7.7

7.45

7.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.19

19.05

9.79

0.24

yoy growth (%)

5.95

94.49

3,967.31

-63.26

Raw materials

-17.69

-16.31

-9.01

-0.12

As % of sales

87.62

85.58

91.94

51.09

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.26

-0.11

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.57

0.34

0

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.2

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.06

-0.07

0

Working capital

0.35

0.8

2.74

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.95

94.49

3,967.31

-63.26

Op profit growth

-64.1

112.17

83,994.85

-97.81

EBIT growth

-31.94

184.19

84,166.46

-98

Net profit growth

-68.46

85.35

97,572.92

-98.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

Grameva Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Grameva Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / WTD / Managing Director

Mahendra Singh

Managing Director

Deepak Kandoi

Independent Director

Naba Kumr Das

Independent Director

Shalini Srivastava

Independent Director

Sundip Kumar Tayal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pranay Tandon

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajat Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nimisha Srivastav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Milan Bhatia

Registered Office

Room No 7E 7th Floor Manisquar,

Mall 164/1 Maniktala Main Road,

West Bengal - 700054

Tel: -

Website: http://www.bangalorefortfarms.com

Email: info@bangalorefortfarms.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Grameva Limited was initially incorporated as Bangalore Fort Farms Limited on 24 October, 1966. With due approval from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the name of the Compa...
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Reports by Grameva Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Grameva Limited share price today?

The Grameva Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grameva Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grameva Limited is ₹41.27 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grameva Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Grameva Limited is 13.1 and 3.53 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grameva Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grameva Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grameva Limited is ₹28.8 and ₹95 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Grameva Limited?

Grameva Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.51%, 3 Years at 74.53%, 1 Year at 88.15%, 6 Month at 38.25%, 3 Month at 52.55% and 1 Month at 34.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grameva Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Grameva Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 33.25 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 66.75 %

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