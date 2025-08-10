|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Sep 2025
|8 Aug 2025
|AGM 02/09/2025 Newspaper advertisement regarding notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, Book Closure, Information on E-Voting and other related information (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2025) In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended), we wish to inform to your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Friday August 08th, 2025 at 03:00 and concluded at 03:45 PM inter alia, considered and approved the following business: intimation of Annual book Closure of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2025) Submission of voting result and sceutinizer report of 40th AGM for the financial year ended on 31st march 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2025)
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