Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹26.9
Prev. Close₹27.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹26.9
Day's Low₹26.9
52 Week's High₹33.54
52 Week's Low₹24
Book Value₹16.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,395.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
518.88
3.73
3.73
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
330.64
0.8
0.8
0.82
Net Worth
849.52
4.53
4.53
4.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.43
0.25
0.22
0.32
yoy growth (%)
70.06
15.82
-32.81
54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.15
-0.17
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.12
0.11
0.07
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.42
0.03
-0.2
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.06
15.82
-32.81
54
Op profit growth
7,641.51
-107.39
-149.81
-23.36
EBIT growth
6.81
48.36
42.01
-4.4
Net profit growth
7.93
1.4
-147.82
-457.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0.25
0.08
1.07
6.85
2.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.25
0.08
1.07
6.85
2.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0
0.04
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mr. Harsh
Independent Non Exe. Director
LUV SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
PROMILA SHARMA
Executive Director & MD
Prabhakar Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rekhaben Sanjay Bhanushali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravindra Dilip Davrung
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarvagya Goel
C-001 Prathmesh Horizon,
New Link Road Borivali West,
Maharashtra - 400092
Tel: 91-022-66970244/45
Website: http://www.pifl.in
Email: dhoot_2000@rediffmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited was formerly incorporated as Dhoot Industries Limited in 1985. The Company changed the name from Dhoot Industries Limited to the present name, Pacheli Industrial Fin...
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Reports by Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd
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