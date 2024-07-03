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Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd Share Price Live

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26.9
(-0.66%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:38 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.9
  • Day's High26.9
  • 52 Wk High33.54
  • Prev. Close27.08
  • Day's Low26.9
  • 52 Wk Low 24
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,395.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹26.9

Prev. Close

₹27.08

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹26.9

Day's Low

₹26.9

52 Week's High

₹33.54

52 Week's Low

₹24

Book Value

₹16.37

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,395.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2025

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8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:35 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 99.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

518.88

3.73

3.73

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

330.64

0.8

0.8

0.82

Net Worth

849.52

4.53

4.53

4.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.43

0.25

0.22

0.32

yoy growth (%)

70.06

15.82

-32.81

54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.15

-0.17

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.12

0.11

0.07

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.42

0.03

-0.2

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.06

15.82

-32.81

54

Op profit growth

7,641.51

-107.39

-149.81

-23.36

EBIT growth

6.81

48.36

42.01

-4.4

Net profit growth

7.93

1.4

-147.82

-457.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0.25

0.08

1.07

6.85

2.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.25

0.08

1.07

6.85

2.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0

0.04

0

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mr. Harsh

Independent Non Exe. Director

LUV SHARMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

PROMILA SHARMA

Executive Director & MD

Prabhakar Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rekhaben Sanjay Bhanushali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravindra Dilip Davrung

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarvagya Goel

Registered Office

C-001 Prathmesh Horizon,

New Link Road Borivali West,

Maharashtra - 400092

Tel: 91-022-66970244/45

Website: http://www.pifl.in

Email: dhoot_2000@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited was formerly incorporated as Dhoot Industries Limited in 1985. The Company changed the name from Dhoot Industries Limited to the present name, Pacheli Industrial Fin...
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Reports by Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd share price today?

The Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd is ₹1395.80 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd is ₹24 and ₹33.54 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd?

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -6.30% and 1 Month at -7.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 99.98 %

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