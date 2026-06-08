Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd Management Discussions

A. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK:

FY24-25 Macroeconomic Overview

Economy Back to Growth, Business as Usual

Indias real GDP growth for FY 2024-25 is projected at 6.4 percent, aligning with its decadal average. The real gross value added (GVA) is also expected to grow at the same rate. While the global economy grew by 3.3 percent in 2023, the IMF projects a 3.2 percent growth rate over the next 5 years. For FY 2025-26,

Indias GDP growth is forecasted to range between 6.3 percent and 6.8 percent, depending on external factors. The survey underlines Indias commitment to structural reforms and deregulation to strengthen its medium-term growth potential

However, geopolitical tensions, global trade risks, and ongoing conflicts remain significant concerns. Inflationary trends indicate a decline, with retail headline inflation reducing from 5.4 percent in FY24 to 4.9 percent in April December 2024. Capital expenditure has consistently improved, with an 8.2 percent year-on-year increase post-general elections (July November 2024). India also maintains its position as the seventh-largest global exporter of services, reflecting its strong competitiveness in the sector.

Private consumption and investment remain crucial drivers of economic growth. Rural demand is showing signs of recovery, supported by higher agricultural output and government welfare measures. Urban consumption continues to be robust, driven by increased disposable incomes, a thriving services sector, and improved employment prospects. Meanwhile, government spending on social infrastructure, including healthcare and education, remains a priority to ensure inclusive growth.

Global Economic Overview:

Global growth is expected to hold steady at 2.7 percent in 2025-26. However, the global economy appears to be settling at a low growth rate that will be insufficient to foster sustained economic development. Emerging market and developing economies are set to enter the second quarter of the 21st century with per capita incomes on a trajectory that implies feeble catch-up toward those of advanced economies. Most low-income countries are not on course to graduate to middle-income status by 2050. Policy action at the global and national levels is needed to foster a more favorable external environment, enhance macroeconomic stability, reduce structural constraints, address the effects of climate change, and thus accelerate long-term growth and development.

Although GDP in the emerging economies has been somewhat higher than in the developed economies, China has been looking to reinvigorate its economy with a series of stimulus measures over recent months. At its Central Economic Work Conference held in mid-December, the government identified insufficient domestic demand as the primary challenge and outlined its economic priorities for 2025. These include boosting domestic demand, stabilizing the real estate sector, and advancing innovation to drive sustainable growth. Analysts want to see what solutions emerge next year. Meanwhile, Indias economy continues to exhibit resilience and growth, with robust performance in key sectors despite global economic headwinds. A GDP growth rate for fiscal year 2024 25 is projected at 6.5%, supported by strong domestic consumption and rising private investments.

B. COMPANY OVERVIEW:

The company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services where the outlook of the business seems to be encouraging over and above, we have been diversified into different businesses. We believe that we are well placed to leverage on the growth opportunities in the economy.

C. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Company has achieved no turnover during the financial year and the Profit after tax of the company is Nil. The Directors are optimistic about future performance of the Company.

D. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

Opportunities

Increase in Income levels will aid greater penetration of financial products.

Positive regulatory reforms.

Increase in corporate growth & risk appetite.

Greater efficiency in debt market operations which will also help greater penetration.

Increased securitization.

Focus on selling new product/services.

Threats

Inflation could trigger increase in consumer price inflation, which would dampen growth.

Increased competition in both local & overseas markets.

Unfavorable economic development.

Market risk arising from changes in the value of financial instruments as a result of changes in market variables like interest rate and exchange rates.

E. RISK MANAGEMENTAND CONCERNS

Your company operates in the Financial Services Sector, which is affected by variety factors linked to economic development in India and globally which, in turn, also affected global fund flows. Any economic event across the globe can have direct or indirect impact on your company. To mitigate this, Company has diversified its revenue stream across multiple verticals.

Your Companys risk management system is a comprehensive and integrated framework comprising structured reporting and stringent controls. Through its approach it strives to identify opportunities that enhance organizational values while managing or mitigating risks that can adversely impact the companys future performance. Within the organization, every decision taken is after weighing the pros and cons of such a decision-making taking note of the risk attributable.

Your Company has established a guideline to inform board members about the risk assessment and mitigation process. The Company manages, evaluates, and reports on the major risks and uncertainties that may jeopardize its ability to meet its strategic goals. The Companys Risk Management Policy focuses on identifying, assessing, and managing risks related to the Companys assets and property, Employees,

Foreign Currency Risks, Operational Risks, non-compliance with statutory enactments, Competition Risks, and Contractual Risks.

F. HUMAN RESOURCE

Your Company keeps developing its organizational structure consistently over time. Efforts are made to follow excellent Human Resource practices. Adequate efforts of the staff and management personnel are directed on imparting continuous training to improve the management practices.

The human resource policy of your Company creates an environment that encourages employees to achieve their maximum potential. The Company has developed a recruitment strategy that ensures the right candidate with the relevant skills is recruited for the role.

The objective of your Company is to create a workplace where every person can achieve his or her full potential. The employees are encouraged to put in their best. Lot of hard work is put in to ensure that new and innovative ideas are given due consideration to achieve the short- and long-term objectives of your company.

G. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATION FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The employees are satisfied and having good relationship with the Management. Your Company values each employee, supports them, and strives to provide opportunities based on their skill sets, resulting in mutually beneficial relationships between the company and its employees. Your Company has developed a policy that increases employee job satisfaction while simultaneously increasing production.

H. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Your Company has an internal control system that is suitable to the characteristic and scale of its operations and that efficiently and efficiently addresses all aspects of the business and functional departments.

The framework encompasses a compliance management team with established policies, norms, and procedures, as well as applicable statutes, rules, and regulations, as well as an inbuilt system of checks and balances, to ensure that appropriate and prompt corrective actions are taken in the event of any discrepancies from the defined standards and parameters.

Internal control systems are examined on a regular basis for effectiveness and deliverability, so that any necessary precautions to reinforce them can be undertaken in response to changing company requirements. Your Company conducts ongoing reviews of its systems, procedures, and controls, comparing and aligning them with industry standards.

I. DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT:

This is to confirm that the Company has adopted a Code of conduct for its employees including the director.

I confirm that the Company has in respect of the financial Year ended 31st March, 2025, received from the Senior Management team of the Company and the members of the Board, a declaration of Compliance with the code of Conduct as applicable to them.

J. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act") and the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act, as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis under the historical cost convention on accrual basis.

The Company has opted to continue with the period of 1st day of April to 31stday of March, each year as its financial year for the purpose of preparation of financial statements under the provisions of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013.

K. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, predictions and assumptions may be "FORWARD LOOKING" within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein, important factors that could influence the Companys operations include domestic economic conditions affecting demand, supply, price conditions, and change in Governments regulations, tax regimes, other statutes and other factors such as industrial relation.

Your Company is under no obligation to publicly amend, update, or alter any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, developments, or events.