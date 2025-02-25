The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th February, 2025 at 03:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the Financial Year 2024-25. Book Closure for the purpose of EGM dated 25.02.2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025) Summary proceeding of EGM held on Tuesday, 25th February, 2025 as per SEBI Regulations. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 25.02.2025) Submission of voting results and Scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 25.02.2025 as per SEBI Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.02.2025)