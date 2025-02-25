|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Jan 2025
|25 Feb 2025
|The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 25th February, 2025 at 03:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the Financial Year 2024-25. Book Closure for the purpose of EGM dated 25.02.2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025) Summary proceeding of EGM held on Tuesday, 25th February, 2025 as per SEBI Regulations. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 25.02.2025) Submission of voting results and Scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 25.02.2025 as per SEBI Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.02.2025)
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
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