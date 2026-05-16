Board Meeting 18 May 2026 12 May 2026

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 16th May, 2026 at the Corporate Office of the Company at J-71, Lower Ground Floor, J Block Paryavaran Complex Ignou Road, Neb Sarai, , New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110062 with respect to following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on March 31st , 2026. This is also to inform that the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from April 01st, 2026 and will remain closed till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration of audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on March 31st , 2026. Any other agenda, with prior permission of Chairperson.This is for your information and record. Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY LIMITED commenced today i.e. on 16TH May 2026 at 6:00 P.M. and Concluded at 6:45 P.M. to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. Due to ongoing deliberations and pending conclusion of agenda items, the meeting has been continued and shall reconvene on 18TH May 2026 at 5:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the aforesaid financial results and other related matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2026) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Further to our intimation dated 12/05/2026, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY LIMITED held on 16/05/2026 to inter- alia consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS which was adjourned. The meeting will reconvene on 18/05/2026 to take up the agenda items which commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:20 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at 3rd Floor, A321, Master Mind 4, Royal Palms, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, Nagari Niwara, Mumbai, Goregaon East, Maharashtra, India, 400065. Submission of Audited Financial Results of Grand oak Canyon Distilleries Limited for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:18.05.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 3rd February 2026 at the Corporate Office of the Company at J-71Lower Ground Floor J Block Paryavaran Complex Ignou Road Neb Sarai New Delhi Delhi India 110062 with respect to following: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31st 2025. This is also to inform that the Trading Window of the Company has been closed from January 01st 2026 and will remain closed till the completion of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31st 2025. Any other agenda with prior permission of Chairperson.This is for your information and record Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 03rd February, 2026 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 11th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at C-001 Prathamesh Horizon New Link Road Borivali (W) Mumbai-400092 with respect to following: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half year ended on September 30th 2025. Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation dated November 06th, 2025 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 11TH November, 2025 for approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended Sep 30th, 2025. This is to inform you that due to the unavailability of the auditor, who is currently unable to provide the Limited Review Report, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Friday, 14th November, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025) Submission of Unaudited financials results of Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Limited (Formerly Known as Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited) for the quarter & half year ended onb September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS The Board of Director have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2025. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2025 pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The copy of the said unaudited quarterly financial results along with copy of Limited Review Report by Statutory auditor of the company is enclosed herewith. STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION UNDER REGULATION 32 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025. Submission of financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended), we wish to inform to your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Friday August 08th, 2025 at 03:00 and concluded at 03:45 PM .

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025