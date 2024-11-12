iifl-logo-icon 1
Granules India Ltd Bonus

578.5
(-0.16%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Granules India CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Granules India: Related News

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

Granules India Secures USFDA Approval for Andhra Facility

12 Nov 2024|10:14 AM

The inspection covered Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs) for oncology and non-oncology segments, underscoring the plant’s adherence to high manufacturing standards.

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for Bupropion SR Tablets

20 Oct 2024|07:33 PM

Bupropion hydrochloride is widely prescribed for treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and preventing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Granules India's Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

Granules India’s Gagilapur unit gets 6 observations from USFDA

12 Sep 2024|03:26 PM

The USFDA has also noted a repeat observation from the company's January 2023 inspection.

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

Granules India Gets USFDA Nod for Pediatric Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution

21 Aug 2024|03:13 PM

Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication used to treat pediatric patients aged 3 to 16 years with neurological conditions that cause drooling.

