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GSP Crop Science Ltd Company Summary

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436.05
(-0.93%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

GSP Crop Science Ltd Summary

GSP Crop Science Limited was originally incorporated as Gujarat Superphosphate Industries Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated February 12, 1985 at the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad. The name of the Company was thereafter changed to GSP Crop Science Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 19, 2003 was issued by the RoC. The name was thereafter changed to GSP Crop Science Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company dated November 6, 2024, issued by the RoC.The Company is a research-driven agrochemical company, specializing in development and manufacturing of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators in India.

The Company operate under two distinct businesses which are categorized as Formulations and Technicals. Formulations are composed of active ingredients, which refer to chemical compounds in a product responsible for achieving the desired effects on the target pests, weeds, or plant diseases. These are combined with additives, also known as inert ingredients or co-formulants, which are substances when added to active ingredients, improve the products performance, stability, and ease of use.

These Formulations may be in the form of solids (e.g. powders) or liquids (e.g. emulsifiable concentrates).

Technicals consist of technical grade ingredients, which are concentrated forms of active ingredients that processed with other ingredients to develop formulated products such as insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.The Company started manufacturing of Technicals at Odhav Facility in 1993. It diversified the business by commencing manufacturing of Formulation at Kathwada Facility in 1995. The Company started technical production of the plant at Nandesari in 2009.

It became the first indigenous manufacturer of Diafenthiuron Technical in India in 2011. It set up a manufacturing plant at Samba in Jammu and Kashmir through its subsidiary, Rajdhani Petrochemicals Private Limited in 2017. In 2022, it commissioned formulation research and development pilot plant at Kathwada Facility.

The Company further acquired subsidiary in Brazil to cater to Latin American markets in 2023. The Saykha Facility commenced operations in 2024 through production of Intermediates and made it operational in FY 2025. The Company came up with the IPO aggregating an issuance of 12,500,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each by raising funds to Rs 400 crores, comprising a fresh issue of 7,500,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 240 crore and the offer for sale of 5,000,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 160 crores on 18 March 2026.
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