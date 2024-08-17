Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹443.1
Prev. Close₹440.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹738.18
Day's High₹443.1
Day's Low₹422.15
52 Week's High₹472
52 Week's Low₹328
Book Value₹161.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,028.45
P/E21.7
EPS20.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.02
26.01
27.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
382.85
323.44
329.37
445.63
Net Worth
421.87
349.45
356.85
475.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,517.11
1,287.39
1,152.16
1,203.31
1,191.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,517.11
1,287.39
1,152.16
1,203.31
1,191.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.76
14.39
11.82
6.72
14.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UPL Ltd
UPL
624.95
|65.11
|52,748.28
|359
|0
|1,186
|166.31
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
2,680.8
|26.41
|40,681.7
|197.8
|0.56
|1,391.4
|749.35
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
460.15
|41.46
|22,990.65
|110.61
|0
|671.49
|67.79
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
4,284.8
|27.94
|19,253.64
|162.1
|1.4
|1,100.8
|659.9
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
867.95
|11.57
|7,835.2
|352.4
|1.73
|1,870.77
|321.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
SHAH JAYESH SHAIL
Whole Time Director
Tirth Kenal Shah
Whole Time Director
Mehul Premkantbhai Pandya
Independent Director
Apurva Soham Mashruwala
Independent Director
ASHISH PRIYAKANT MEHTA
Independent Director
BHARAT RAMNIKLAL SHAH
Independent Director
Nakul J Sharedalal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamleshbhai Dhirabhai Patel
404 Lalita Complex Rasal Road,
Mithakhali Six Rd Navarangpura,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: +91 79 6191 5165
Website: http://www.gspcrop.in
Email: cs@gspcrop.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
GSP Crop Science Limited was originally incorporated as Gujarat Superphosphate Industries Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated February 12, 1985 at the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedab...
Read More
Reports by GSP Crop Science Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.