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GSP Crop Science Ltd Share Price Live

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436.05
(-0.93%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open443.1
  • Day's High443.1
  • 52 Wk High472
  • Prev. Close440.15
  • Day's Low422.15
  • 52 Wk Low 328
  • Turnover (lac)738.18
  • P/E21.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value161.59
  • EPS20.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,028.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

GSP Crop Science Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

₹443.1

Prev. Close

₹440.15

Turnover(Lac.)

₹738.18

Day's High

₹443.1

Day's Low

₹422.15

52 Week's High

₹472

52 Week's Low

₹328

Book Value

₹161.59

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,028.45

P/E

21.7

EPS

20.02

Divi. Yield

0

GSP Crop Science Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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GSP Crop Science Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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GSP Crop Science Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:35 AM
Mar-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 98.32%

Non-Promoter- 1.67%

Institutions: 1.67%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

GSP Crop Science Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.02

26.01

27.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

382.85

323.44

329.37

445.63

Net Worth

421.87

349.45

356.85

475.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,517.11

1,287.39

1,152.16

1,203.31

1,191.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,517.11

1,287.39

1,152.16

1,203.31

1,191.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.76

14.39

11.82

6.72

14.49

GSP Crop Science Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UPL Ltd

UPL

624.95

65.1152,748.2835901,186166.31

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

2,680.8

26.4140,681.7197.80.561,391.4749.35

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

460.15

41.4622,990.65110.610671.4967.79

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

4,284.8

27.9419,253.64162.11.41,100.8659.9

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

867.95

11.577,835.2352.41.731,870.77321.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GSP Crop Science Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

SHAH JAYESH SHAIL

Whole Time Director

Tirth Kenal Shah

Whole Time Director

Mehul Premkantbhai Pandya

Independent Director

Apurva Soham Mashruwala

Independent Director

ASHISH PRIYAKANT MEHTA

Independent Director

BHARAT RAMNIKLAL SHAH

Independent Director

Nakul J Sharedalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamleshbhai Dhirabhai Patel

Registered Office

404 Lalita Complex Rasal Road,

Mithakhali Six Rd Navarangpura,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: +91 79 6191 5165

Website: http://www.gspcrop.in

Email: cs@gspcrop.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

GSP Crop Science Limited was originally incorporated as Gujarat Superphosphate Industries Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated February 12, 1985 at the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedab...
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Reports by GSP Crop Science Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GSP Crop Science Ltd share price today?

The GSP Crop Science Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹436.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of GSP Crop Science Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSP Crop Science Ltd is ₹2028.45 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of GSP Crop Science Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GSP Crop Science Ltd is 21.7 and 2.75 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GSP Crop Science Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSP Crop Science Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSP Crop Science Ltd is ₹328 and ₹472 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of GSP Crop Science Ltd?

GSP Crop Science Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 22.40% and 1 Month at 3.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GSP Crop Science Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GSP Crop Science Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.72 %
Institutions - 14.50 %
Public - 13.77 %

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